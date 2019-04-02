New Veeva Vault Station Manager Delivers the Right Content to the Right Station for a Connected Shop Floor

|By Business Wire
|
|April 2, 2019 07:05 AM EDT
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today introduced Veeva Vault Station Manager, a new mobile application in the Veeva Vault Quality Suite that provides manufacturing operators up-to-date content directly on the manufacturing floor. Vault Station Manager delivers documents and videos, including critical work instructions and procedures, from Veeva Vault QualityDocs to tablets located at manufacturing stations. Now organizations can enable a connected shop floor to make manufacturing operations more agile and adapt to changing business requirements with greater speed.
Veeva Vault Station Manager gives manufacturing operators up-to-date content directly on the manufacturing floor. (Photo: Business Wire)
“It’s challenging to manage and maintain information on the manufacturing floor and ensure operators are working from the latest procedures,” said James Choi, CIO at Samsung BioLogics, a world-class contract manufacturing organization. “Delivering content directly to manufacturing stations through a mobile application will make it faster for teams to stay up-to-date.”
Custom applications and paper binders make it difficult to find, update, and track work instructions and procedures, as well as verify that the right versions are being used. With Vault Station Manager, manufacturers can easily keep content current and provide operators the information they need to perform their jobs.
Vault Station Manager automatically synchronizes content on station tablets and makes it available for operators, including for offline viewing. Administrators can centrally manage, distribute, and track the content being used at each facility, station, or device. This gives organizations complete visibility into the documents and videos manufacturing teams are leveraging for improved efficiency and reduced compliance risk.
“Veeva is modernizing manufacturing operations in life sciences with an advanced mobile application to connect the shop floor,” said Mike Jovanis, vice president of Vault Quality. “Veeva Vault Station Manager will make it easier for operators to do their jobs and enable continuous operations across the manufacturing organization.”
Vault Station Manager is available today as part of the Veeva Vault Quality Suite, a unified suite of applications that also includes Vault QualityDocs, Veeva Vault QMS, and Veeva Vault Training to provide a single source of truth across quality processes and content.
To learn more about how Vault Station Manager delivers the right content to the right station on the manufacturing floor, register for the upcoming webinar and see a live demonstration on April 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault Station Manager, visit: veeva.com/VaultStationManager
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 700 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-K for the period ended January 31, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.
