New Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Version 3 Now Available

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 07:07 AM EDT
Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management™, today announced the new Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3, offering organizations even faster backup, improved security, enhanced visibility and analytics. As enterprises are responsible for protecting their Office 365 data, Veeam’s solution delivers secure backup for Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams, enabling quick recovery of individual items and efficient eDiscovery of backup data for Office 365 or hybrid environments.
“A majority of organizations are adopting the Microsoft Office 365 platform and while Microsoft provides management and uptime for the cloud-based services, it is the individual company’s responsibility to protect their data. Veeam’s innovative solutions give organizations the control to intelligently manage and retain access to their business-critical information for regulatory governance, compliance and recovery purposes,” said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “And it is resonating with businesses across the globe. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 has been downloaded by more than 55,000 organizations, representing seven million Office 365 users. This solution represents 549 percent year-over-year growth and now takes the place as our fastest-growing product. With the market acceptance and demand of this solution, we expect version 3 to further accelerate our dominance in this space.”
The rapid market adoption and growth of Microsoft Office 365 has also created an opportunity for service providers to offer backup solutions to the more than 140 million Office 365 users in a $2.5 billion market. With Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3, Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (VCSPs) assist with secure backup of Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business data; quickly restoring individual items through a number of flexible receiver options and providing the capability to efficiently automate and scale an Office 365 backup revenue stream.
Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 eliminates the risk of losing access to business-critical data and ensures the organization remains in control. Version 3 makes it easier to efficiently back up and reliably restore Office 365 Exchange, SharePoint and OneDrive data with:
- Up to 30x faster backup for SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, dramatically shortening Office 365 backup windows from hours to minutes and from minutes to mere seconds.
- Improved security for Office 365 backup data with support for multi-factor authentication.
- Enhanced visibility and analytics with Office 365 data protection reports that assist with identifying unprotected mailboxes while managing license and storage use.
Pricing and Availability
Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 is available immediately in one- to five-year annual subscriptions, with the ability to be billed annually or up-front. The best value is a three-year subscription, billed upfront at a MSRP of $1.20 per user, per month. For additional details on Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 pricing, visit https://www.veeam.com/backup-microsoft-office-365-pricing.html. To download a FREE 30-day trial, visit: https://www.veeam.com/backup-microsoft-office-365.html.
Free Community Edition
Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Community Edition provides access and control of Office 365 data for free with functionality identical to that of the paid version but is limited to 10 users and 1 TB of protected SharePoint data. Download Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Community Edition here: https://www.veeam.com/free-backup-microsoft-office-365.html.
Registration is now open for VeeamON 2019,the world’s premier event for Intelligent Data Management, which will take place May 20 – 22, 2019, in Miami, FL. Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 will be a key product featured at the conference including deep dive demos, sessions and experts. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, IL and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.
Supporting Quotes:
“Adopting Office 365 adds a flexible cloud dimension to storing and sharing business data; however, data protection isn’t included. Maintaining a backup that’s independent of the Office 365 ecosystem offers assured data access, protection and greater control over business-critical email and documents. Furthermore, the independent backup can serve as a reference dataset for applications such as eDiscovery and analytics.” – Steven Hill, senior storage analyst at 451 Research
“Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v3 is significantly faster, providing greater efficiency. With the previous version, the initial full backup for OneDrive and SharePoint site took about 35 minutes running in parallel. Now, we were able to finish it all in five minutes,” said Preben Berg, CTO at Cloudio, a Silver Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner
“SharePoint Online (and by extension OneDrive) backup times have significantly improved from upwards of five hours to no more than 30 minutes allowing us to run our backup jobs hourly for a greater RPO.” – Joshua King, senior infrastructure and automation administrator of Hastings District Council agrees that increased backup speed and quick restoration is an unquestionable benefit.
About Veeam Software
Veeam® is the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management™. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Intelligent Data Management. Veeam has 330,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 66% of the Global 2,000, with customer-satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 61,000+ channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 21,000+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005306/en/
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT