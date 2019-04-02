MediaKind launches cloud-based live 360º video as a service (360aaS) at NAB Show 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|April 2, 2019 07:34 AM EDT
MediaKind, a global media technology leader, today announces the launch of its Cygnus 360º as-a-Service (360aaS) solution for live events. As part of MediaKind’s Cygnus Solution this new, innovative offering provides a cloud-based workflow for live 360º video processing and multi-platform publishing service which enables consumers to become fully immersed and engaged in their favorite live content. This can be achieved through enhanced 360º video coverage, either directly via a head-mounted device or viewed on a multiscreen device as a companion to existing High Definition (HD)/ Ultra High Definition (UHD) broadcast or streamed services.
With MediaKind’s Cygnus 360aaS solution, operators and content owners can efficiently capture and process high quality live 360º video at up to 8K resolution and deliver immersive content to the consumer with delivery bitrates of between 10-15Mbps. From a single high-quality contribution source, live 360º video is processed and delivered into suitable resolutions and formats for simultaneous live publishing to an operator’s app over public CDN, as well as via social media platforms. A core part of the service is MediaKind’s technical support and monitoring throughout the staging and broadcasting of the event, therefore reducing delivery risk and the need for operators or service providers to place skilled staff on-site.
Angel Ruiz, CEO, MediaKind, says: “As consumers look to be even further immersed and engaged in their favorite live content, today’s media players are continually looking for new innovations and formats to increase subscriber engagement with premium, pay-per-view events and new avenues to experience ‘being there’. Through our new live 360º as a service (360aaS) solution, we are combining industry leading and award-winning video processing technology alongside our technical support expertise and workflow monitoring to provide TV operators and content owner/originators with the confidence to open up a new world of immersive viewing. We are providing the tools to put fans of live sports, esports and music in the producer’s seat, with the opportunity to self-curate and become more engaged in their favorite content in a way they never have before.”
With viewport-adaptive tile-based 360º video, live capture can be increased beyond 4K resolution, typically used in live 360º events over the past year, without requiring the consumer display device to have a matching capability for full-resolution decode. While this increases image quality, it also results in lower delivery bitrates and associated CDN costs compared to previous methods of 360º processing and delivery. For higher consumer reach the Cygnus 360aaS solution also offers resolution conversion, processing, and publishing to social media platforms and for legacy device support.
A further benefit to Cygnus 360aaS lies in minimizing costs and risks associated with covering live events in 360º video instead of, or alongside, current TV production. This new solution to the market enables broadcasters and operators with content rights, especially in premium sport and esports content, to access new monetization opportunities and reduce churn, giving viewers and subscribers better value for money by watching an event on a pay-per-view basis or via advertizing.
About MediaKind at NAB Show
At NAB Show 2019, MediaKind (SU720) will show how it is enabling content owners, broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to new and dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation solutions and services. During the show it will present the MediaKind Universe, a solution and service portfolio with industry renowned breadth and depth. Just as the consumer is positioned firmly at the center of today’s media universe, encircled by choice, the MediaKind Universe responds in kind, enabling content owners & originators, broadcasters and pay TV operators service providers to efficiently deliver unique, immersive experiences. For further information please visit here.
About MediaKind
We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms.
