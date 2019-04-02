TransAct to Demonstrate Its Industry-Leading Casino and Gaming Print and Software Solutions at the 2019 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

|By Business Wire
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printer solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that the Company will showcase its casino and gaming solutions portfolio at the 2019 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention (“NIGA 2019”), to be held at the San Diego Convention Center on April 3-4, 2019 in San Diego, California. The Company’s display at NIGA 2019 (Booth #1130) will include its full suite of Epic ticket-in/ticket-out (“TITO”) and lottery printers – led by the next-generation Epic Edge – and its Epicentral promotion and bonusing print system.
“We constantly look to enhance and extend the technology foundation of our casino and gaming print solutions to further improve our customers’ businesses. These efforts will be on full display at NIGA 2019 as we demonstrate our next-generation Epic Edge TITO printer and our Epicentral promotion and bonusing print solution, both of which have distinct benefits for North American tribal gaming operators,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransAct Technologies. “The all-new Epic Edge takes existing technology and elevates it to a higher standard thanks to its 300 dpi print quality which delivers razor sharp barcodes and graphics on printed tickets, leading to dramatically improved gaming floor operations. Epicentral also continues to prove its ability to drive time on device and increased revenue performance and our full system offering and Epicentral System Edition have the needed flexibility that allow for deployment in casino operations of all sizes. We look forward to engaging with our tribal customers at NIGA 2019 as we help them create elevated gaming floor experiences and enhanced financial performance.”
Epic Edge: The New Leader in Ticket-In/Ticket-Out
The next-generation Epic Edge is the new choice in TITO printers as it allows slot and table operations to run at peak efficiency while delivering the fun and engaging experience that keeps players coming back for more. Representing a 50 percent improvement over current industry offerings, the Epic Edge’s 300 dpi print resolution delivers sharper barcodes for better ticket acceptance and drives a reduction in attendant calls, leading to a measurable improvement in slot floor performance. Epic Edge tickets also feature eye-catching, dynamic graphic images, making it ideal for implementation alongside bonusing applications such as Epicentral from TransAct. The Epic Edge allows for firmware updates via a full speed USB 2.0 connection or directly via a micro SD card, driving increased convenience and making the process of updating firmware speedier than ever. Other features include a single rugged outer chassis with color coded rails, numerous port options (Serial, USB and Netplex), hot swap capability to eliminate game downtime, a faster ServerPort™ connection and an adjustable ticket bucket which can accommodate standard and smaller, paper-saving tickets.
Epic: The Trusted Name in Printing
TransAct’s Epic TITO and roll-fed printers have long been an industry constant, delivering leading dependability and unmatched reliability across a wide array of applications including slot machines, gaming machines and tables. TransAct will demonstrate its full lineup of Epic printers at NIGA 2019, including:
- Epic 950 – The current industry standard for TITO printing, TransAct’s Epic 950 continues to deliver proven performance in over 750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst™ technology to eliminate player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with Epicentral to provide for the direct, real-time delivery of eye-catching personalized promotions and bonus offers.
- Epic Edge TT™ – These unique, purpose-built printers take the power of the advanced Epic Edge outside the slot machine and on to table games, players’ club desks and cash desks. They package a printer, internally mounted power supply and ServerPort in a tidy, compact design that is easy to deploy. In addition, thanks to their dual port capability, the Epic Edge TT allow operators to expand the bonusing environment created by their Epicentral deployments to non-gaming device applications.
- Epic 880® – This compact printer for all types of gaming machines (including video lottery terminals) features a modular design that is configurable to nearly any space, a variable length ticket presenter and ticket retract capability. It also offers auto paper loading and can accommodate 4-inch or 6-inch paper rolls.
- Epic 3000® – The Epic 3000 has been deployed by lotteries worldwide across hundreds of thousands of locations, delivering fast, proven performance. It offers a number of industry-unique features, including an anti-jam front paper exit for reliable operation, the ability to print and stack up to 100 tickets without shuffling, a large 7.5-inch diameter paper roll, and the only full tool steel rotary cutter.
Epicentral Delivers Casino Revenue Growth
TransAct will leverage proven performance data from operators of all size to demonstrate how Epicentral is “Delivering Casino Revenue Growth” at NIGA 2019. Epicentral creates unmatched in-casino promotion and bonus offerings in concert with the Epic printers installed in the gaming devices and at tables throughout the casino. Operators at NIGA 2019 will see demonstrations of both Epicentral and the Epicentral Systems Edition (“Epicentral SE”) and learn how the Company’s software offering effectively bridges the gap between the slot machine and the reward of a printed ticket. Epicentral has been proven to drive increased game play, time on device and player loyalty and TransAct will highlight how Epicentral is the natural choice for operators looking to implement printed ticket bonuses on their gaming floors.
Epicentral v3.9 offers a variety of powerful features that build on Epicentral’s long-term track record of driving increased time on device and revenue. These include the ability to run multiple promotions at the same time, create games within games, run different promotions on different slot game banks, segment players by tier, promote to different levels of uncarded players and improve operator decision making through detailed activity reports. Epicentral v3.9 also improves the player experience by allowing for the redemption, printing and re-printing of bonuses at multiple locations.
For operators looking to expand bonusing within their existing slot management systems, Epicentral SE easily turns current promotional offerings into printed coupons by combining existing system capabilities with Epicentral’s Print Manager and Design Center modules. Epicentral SE can easily print and deliver free play vouchers directly to players which they can then redeem at the slot machine. TransAct will demonstrate at NIGA 2019 how customers can choose Epicentral SE as a first step towards a future upgrade to a fully-featured Epicentral deployment.
For more information about the Company’s complete lineup of Epic gaming and lottery printers and its Epicentral solution, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com.
About TransAct Technologies Incorporated
TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca®, and Printrex® brands. TransAct has over 3.0 million printers and terminals installed around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.
Epicentral and Epic are registered trademarks of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof, or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact the Company’s business are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the period ended December 31, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof, and the Company assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005250/en/
