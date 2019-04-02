Global Commercial Building Automation Market 2019-2022 - The Installed Base of Connected Building Automation Devices Will Reach 483Mn Units Worldwide in 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "The Global Commercial Building Automation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
How should the mobile industry address the vast business opportunity in connected smart buildings?
This study analyses the market for building automation in smart buildings along multiple verticals ranging from well-known ones such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), indoor lighting, fire & safety, access & security, to lesser known ones such as electric vehicle charging, irrigation systems and pool monitoring.
Market Insights
According to this new research report, the installed base of sensors, actuators, modules, gateways and other connected devices deployed as part of IoT-based building automation in smart and connected commercial buildings was an estimated 151 million units worldwide at the end of 2018.
Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33 percent, the installed base will reach 483 million units in 2022. About 4.5 million of these devices were connected via cellular networks in 2018.
The number of cellular connections in the building automation market will grow at a CAGR of 44 percent to reach 19.4 million in 2022. In terms of revenues, the researcher estimates that connected devices into the global BIoT market generated revenues of more than US$ 1.2 billion in 2018. This figure will grow at a CAGR of 21 percent to almost US$ 2.7 billion in 2022.
The most successful building automation solutions to date, in terms of sold units, include access and security, fire and safety, HVAC systems and elevators and escalators management. These solutions are marketed by product OEMs such as Assa Abloy, Avigilon, AMAG Technology, HID Global, Comark, Tyco, Albireo Energy, Cimetrics, Delta Controls, ENGIE Insight, Silvair, KONE, Otis, Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.
The automatic control may be done through a centralized system such as a Building Management System (BMS). Examples of BMS solution providers include ABB, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens and United Technologies.
Building automation has been around for many decades but there is a new urgency due to factors such as energy conservation as well as mandates for green construction. The latest smart building solutions leverage new technologies such as IoT, big data, cloud computing, data analytics, deep learning and artificial intelligence for the benefits of saving energy, reducing operational expenditures, increasing occupancy comfort, and meeting increasingly stringent global regulations and sustainability standards.
A major change is starting to happen now especially in new construction, where the primary driver is changing from cost reduction to features that enhance the user experience and change how users and buildings interact. Instead of there being a single killer-app, we are starting to see a combination of use-cases.
These use-cases leverage the Internet of Things, sensors and connectivity to enable customization of spaces in offices and conference rooms based on occupancy levels and occupant preferences, efficient mobility throughout the building, and they help occupants with location and wayfinding - all controllable by mobile platforms. Most important, they are capable of predictive awareness of individual needs.
Summary
The researcher estimates that 48 million connected devices were shipped globally into the BIoT market in 2018. Note that by connected devices we mean the functions encapsulated in sensors and actuators, I/O modules, controllers and gateways used to control the functions in a smart building. It does not include the servers that may run the dashboard & apps, nor does it include data storage & analytics.
The market is broken down into twelve segments of which the access and security market was the largest, followed closely by the fire and safety segment. This intuitively makes sense because these two segments are not just nice-tohave, but critical in any commercial building. Moreover, access and security for a commercial building will comprise of a large number of units; sensors and actuators have to go into multiple doors and entrance ways into lobbies, laboratories, IT and server rooms, gym and fitness centres and supply rooms.
In terms of the fire and safety segment: heat detectors, smoke alarms, sprinkler device placements are governed by regulations. There has to be a minimum number spaced a certain distance apart. This segment thus turns out to be the second largest market. The researcher estimates that shipments for all segments will grow at a CAGR of 36.0 percent to reach 163 million units worldwide in 2022.
Report Highlights
- Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.
- 360-degree overview of the smart building & building automation ecosystem.
- Summary of industry trends in key vertical market segments.
- Statistical data on adoption of building automation systems worldwide by region.
- New market forecasts lasting until 2022.
- Detailed reviews of the latest initiatives launched by industry players.
- Updated profiles of the key vendors in this market.
This report answers the following questions:
- Which are the main verticals within smart buildings and building automation?
- What are the main drivers behind growth in this market?
- What are the challenges and roadblocks towards widespread adoption?
- What are the business models and channels-to-market for smart building solutions?
- Which are the leading building management system (BMS)vendors?
- How are product OEMs and BMS vendors positioning themselves?
- What connectivity technologies are smart building system vendors betting on?
- What is the potential market size for cellular IoT in building automation?
- How will the smart building market evolve in the next five years?
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
1 Introduction to smart buildings
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Market drivers
1.3 Technology drivers
1.4 Market barriers
1.5 Start-up activity
1.6 Partnerships
1.7 Regional versus global efforts
1.8 Types of commercial building automation
1.9 Automation market segments
1.10 Commercial building stock by region
2 Networks and communications technologies
2.1 Overview
2.2 Smart building protocols
2.3 Smart building physical layer technologies
2.4 Wireless versus wired communications
2.5 Getting meaning out of data: Project Haystack
2.6 Software and middleware
2.7 Building automation platforms
2.8 Automatic calibration and automated diagnostics
2.9 Remote network monitoring and trouble-shooting
2.10 Industry bodies, certifications and standards
2.11 Industry consortiums
2.12 Indoor environment quality standards
2.13 Water efficiency standards
2.14 Sustainable sites standards
3 Technology providers and OEMs
3.1 Market overview
3.2 HVAC systems
3.3 Lighting and window control
3.4 Occupancy comfort and productivity systems
3.5 Fire and safety
3.6 Access and security
3.7 Water management
3.8 Refrigeration
3.9 Elevator and escalator management
3.10 Pool and spa management
3.11 Irrigation systems
3.12 Electric vehicle charging
3.13 Audio, video and entertainment
4 Service providers and building management system vendors
4.1 Market observations
4.2 Go-to-market strategies
4.3 Building management system vendors
4.4 Building automation service providers
4.5 Case studies
5 Market forecasts and conclusions
5.1 Market trends and analysis
5.2 Europe
5.3 North America
5.4 Asia-Pacific
5.5 Rest-of-World
5.6 Cellular IoT device shipments and connections
