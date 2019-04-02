Aruba Simplifies Enterprise IoT Adoption with New Automated Security and Next-Gen Wireless Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced two new offerings to help enterprise customers simplify the adoption of IoT. First, Aruba ClearPass Device Insight delivers a single pane of glass for device visibility employing automated device discovery, machine learning (ML) based fingerprinting and identification. Additionally, Aruba introduced the Aruba 530 and 550 Series access points, an extension to the industry’s most advanced family of 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) IoT-ready access points. Together, these solutions allow enterprises to remove IoT security and connectivity barriers, while decreasing associated operational costs and complexities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005057/en/
Aruba ClearPass Device Insight delivers a single pane of glass for device visibility employing automated device discovery, machine learning (ML) based fingerprinting and identification. (Photo: Business Wire)
When addressing their IoT strategies, organizations globally are faced with new security and connectivity challenges. There are more than 14 million new connected devices being added to the network every day1. The explosion of these vastly different and unpredictable device types renders manual device profiling techniques inadequate and makes automation a key requirement for securing IoT. To add to the complexity, many IoT devices are often connected to disparate overlay networks that typically support only one type of connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or Zigbee.
IoT Security Starts with Visibility: AI-powered Device Discovery and Profiling
Aruba’s new ClearPass Device Insight uses machine learning and crowdsourcing to automate the discovery and fingerprinting of all connected devices and IoT devices on any wired or Wi-Fi network – regardless of vendor. Advanced technology from Aruba’s Data Science Laboratory leverages custom-built deep packet inspection (DPI) to create behavioral profiles that enable precision fingerprinting. ClearPass Device Insight’s cloud delivery platform leverages shared community learnings to identify newly-introduced devices. Used with Aruba ClearPass Policy Manager and Aruba’s Dynamic Segmentation security capabilities, IT teams can automate authentication and policy enforcement down to the device and user level, applying different access policies or rules based on the role designated for the device. If any device exhibits abnormal behavior, ClearPass can automatically quarantine or remove it from the network.
According to Gartner, “line of business, operational technology and building automation networks that were historically air-gapped are converging onto the enterprise infrastructure, adding more IoT devices and more attack opportunities2.” Aruba’s closed-loop approach eliminates blind spots and provides IT teams with an automated and intelligent security solution for visibility into this massive volume and variety of devices to the corporate network, often without IT oversight. Comprehensive details about each device, including manufacturer, device location, ports and protocols used, application destinations and traffic volume are all available on ClearPass’ single-pane-of-glass management platform for complete IoT visibility and control.
“Being able to easily identify the growing number of wired and wireless IoT device types on our network, without interfering with sensitive medical equipment, is critical to our security and compliance goals,” said Kevin Rothstein, Network Engineer, Sharp Healthcare. “We are evaluating Aruba’s ClearPass Device Insight to help us discover and fingerprint all connected devices on a large scale. When integrated with ClearPass Policy Manager, we will have a powerful closed-loop policy enforcement solution down to each device.”
IoT Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 APs as a Platform for IoT
Aruba has also expanded its portfolio of next-generation 802.11ax IoT-ready access points to address growing wireless performance requirements as well as accelerate the adoption of IoT solutions. When organizations consolidate multiple networks onto a single, converged infrastructure, IT teams can reduce complexity and improve return on investment when executing their IoT strategy. A converged network simplifies IoT onboarding through automated endpoint discovery and provides a common policy framework for mobile devices, users and things.
Like the 510 Series announced in November 2018, the new 530 and 550 Series APs eliminate the need for IoT gateways and the resulting complicated network management requirements, allowing IT teams to easily connect a diverse set of IoT devices and sensors that utilize different protocols. The support of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 and Zigbee protocols on the new APs allow organizations to connect with 74% of today’s IoT devices.
“As a leading producer of baked goods for the quick service restaurant and C-store industry in the U.S. and 20 countries globally, we have a strong need to simplify connectivity for our growing set of wireless IoT devices, from inventory sensors to handheld scanners,” said Eric Spille, Manager of Technical Services for The Bama Companies. “Aruba’s new Wi-Fi 6 access points with integrated Bluetooth 5 and Zigbee will provide us with a converged platform for IoT which could greatly reduce the complexity and cost of managing multiple networks and infrastructure appliances.”
An added benefit of the 530 and 550 Series AP is that Wi-Fi 6 offers improved battery life for battery powered IoT devices. The protocol allows IoT devices to remain inactive until data needs to be transmitted. As a result, battery powered IoT devices realize a significant power savings, reducing the maintenance windows for IT staff. The efficiency improvements in Wi-Fi 6 amount to a faster performing and more efficient infrastructure as well as an enhanced experience for all the clients on the network.
Pricing and Availability
ClearPass Device Insight will begin initial customer shipments in April 2019 with a one year subscription cost starting at $1,260 USD for 100 devices. The Aruba 530 and 550 Series AP will be available in April 2019. The base US list price is $1,495 for the 530 Series and $1,895 for the 550 Series.
Channel Partner and Industry Analyst Quotes
“Pervasive enterprise digital transformation efforts are dramatically expanding the attack surface, leading organizations to face even more cybersecurity challenges than ever before,” said Bill Buckalew, Vice President of Partner Sales for Optiv. “Technologies such as Aruba’s ClearPass Device Insight, which automates device discovery and fingerprinting across the entire infrastructure, are an important component of an inside-out approach, which starts with the core requirement of every enterprise – risk mitigation – and builds out from there with customized strategy, infrastructure rationalization and operations optimization, ongoing measurement and communication. With a risk-centric foundation in place, enterprises can close vulnerability gaps and respond to new threats in a proactive, systematic way. We look forward to further expanding our partnership and achieving continued significant growth with Aruba this year and beyond.”
“Our customers are struggling to manage huge volumes of connected devices, with new devices being added to the network daily,” said Wally Alicea, Senior Solutions Architect at Integration Partners. “We see this in large educational institutions, where they have a large set of student and faculty devices being combined onto the same infrastructure with building sensors and connected educational tools. Aruba’s ClearPass Device Insight helps IT staff manage this device growth in a more secure and compliant way by automating discovery and profiling and then linking that to a security policy that takes into account every single connected device.”
Blogs
- Introducing ClearPass Device Insight Cloud-Enabled AI-Powered Device Discovery and Profiling: https://blogs.arubanetworks.com/solutions/introducing-clearpass-device-insight-cloud-enabled-ai-powered-device-discovery-and-profiling/
- Introducing Wi-Fi 6 Access Points for the Most Demanding Mobile and IoT Environments: https://blogs.arubanetworks.com/solutions/introducing-wi-fi-6-access-points-for-the-most-demanding-mobile-and-iot-environments/
About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is a leading provider of next-generation networking solutions for enterprises of all sizes worldwide. The company delivers IT solutions that empower organizations to serve the latest generation of mobile-savvy users who rely on cloud-based business apps for every aspect of their work and personal lives.
To learn more, visit Aruba at http://www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products visit Airheads Social at http://community.arubanetworks.com.
1 Gartner - Forecast: Internet of Things Endpoints and Associated Services, Worldwide, 2017 – December 2017 (ID: G00347577)
2 Tim Zimmerman, Barika Pace, IoT Solutions Can't Be Trusted and Must Be Separated From the Enterprise Network to Reduce Risk (Gartner, May 14, 2018, ID# G00352858)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005057/en/
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT