Alfresco Announces Fiscal Year 2019 Partner Award Winners

|By Business Wire
|April 2, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, today announced its Fiscal year 2019 Partner award winners – each of whom created cutting-edge solutions or outstanding enterprise consultancy and support using Alfresco software.
Alfresco CEO Bernadette Nixon said: “We recognize that our growing Alfresco Partner Program is essential in bringing our innovations to life for many enterprises and government agencies worldwide, which is why we celebrate and recognize the accomplishments of these System Integrators, Technology Partners, and ISVs (independent Software Vendors) with global and regional Partner Awards. Winners are selected for outstanding achievements based on customer success and market impact in a variety of categories. Congratulations to all our winners and my sincere thanks to all our partners for their continued support.”
The diverse range of Alfresco Partners exhibited deep knowledge, broad experience, and strong technical expertise that enabled their customers to achieve significant business accomplishments. Whether they were recognized for innovative use of the Alfresco Digital Business Platform, or for creative implementation of an Alfresco industry solution, each partner supported a compelling digital transformation for joint customers and demonstrated a notable commitment to the Alfresco Partner Program.
- America’s Partner of the Year: Micro Strategies – Grew by almost 500% in the past fiscal year and achieved all revenue and customer satisfaction goals
- EMEA Fastest Growing Partner of the Year: Accenture (UK and Ireland) – won several public sector, financial and judiciary customers in Ireland
- America’s Solution Partner of the Year: Cognizant – Developed an industry-first, multi-tenant, SaaS solution that enables pharmaceutical companies to manage clinical trials
- America’s Customer Success Partner of the Year: ZIA – Demonstrated strong alignment with their customers resulting in a 100% renewal rate across the year
- America’s Sales Accelerator Partner of the Year: Technology Services Group – Leveraged their vast knowledge and solutions portfolio in the insurance market to generate significant new revenue
- Public Sector Partner of the Year: Atol (France) – For becoming the de facto standard in the French Public sector
- EMEA Customer Success Partner of the Year: IT-Novum (Germany) – Achieved record renewal rate based on their focus on customer satisfaction and impact
- EMEA Sales Accelerator Partner of the Year: Incentro (The Netherlands) – won several new deals including ENO Verzekeringen (insurance), Swiftair S.A., and Veiligheidsregio Utrecht (VRU)
- EMEA Solution Partner of the Year: Arondor (France) – In recognition of their significant investment in their products that extends Alfresco with new use case such as life sciences and claims processing
- EMEA Partner of the Year: SynApps – Created significant inroads with creative market in programs in the NHS with innovative solutions based on Shared Care Record and eReferrals solutions
The Alfresco Partner program includes System Integrators, Technology Partners, and ISVs (independent Software Vendors) who build on the Alfresco Digital Business Platform to create exceptional software solutions that meet a variety of business and public service requirements based on their industry experience and expertise. The Partner program grew through the past year with several new Global System Integrators joining Alfresco including Accenture, CapGemini, Cognizant, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.
About Alfresco
Alfresco Software, Inc. (“Alfresco”) is a commercial, open source software company focused on the enterprise. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform accelerates the design and delivery of ‘cloud-first’ solutions for the enterprise that are process and content intensive. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005389/en/
