CSG lance le premier laboratoire de technologie blockchain pour le secteur BSS de gros

|April 2, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
CSG (NASDAQ : CSGS), le partenaire de confiance qui simplifie la complexité de la transformation commerciale à l’ère numérique, a annoncé aujourd’hui l’ouverture d’un laboratoire de technologie visant à adopter la technologie blockchain dans l’industrie des systèmes de support métier (business support systems [BSS]) de gros, en particulier dans le domaine des règlements intertransporteurs.
Le laboratoire de CSG, dans le cadre du leadership continu de la société dans le secteur du commerce de gros, sera axé sur la résolution des plus grands défis commerciaux en tirant parti de l’application étendue de la blockchain, de même que sur l’exploration de nouvelles applications pour la technologie dans des domaines tels que le trading, le routage, l’itinérance, la fraude et la gestion des partenaires (vidéo).
« Dans un domaine où le changement est la nouvelle constante, il est impératif que les sociétés se tournent vers l’innovation et la technologie afin de rester en phase avec la demande des consommateurs », a déclaré Chad Dunavant, directeur de gestion globale des produits, chez CSG. « Notre leadership et nos connaissances dans l’espace du commerce de gros créent un avantage compétitif pour identifier les opportunités où la technologie de la blockchain peut assurer le succès de nos clients. »
CSG mettra à profit son expertise en interconnexion et commerce de gros pour identifier de quelles façons la technologie peut faciliter un règlement de gros rapide et efficace en termes de coûts, entre les transporteurs et leurs partenaires, afin d’offrir tous les types de services à leurs clients. Cela inclut l’utilisation de la technologie blockchain de sorte à réduire le temps nécessaire pour mettre des contrats en place entre les transporteurs, et à accélérer le processus de détermination des accords financiers, réduisant ainsi les temps de collecte.
À l’heure où la blockchain continue d’évoluer, cette initiative étudiera également dans quelle mesure la technologie peut s’intégrer aux solutions de gros de CSG, tout en exploitant la présence dominante de la société sur le marché, et ses lignes de produits, afin de positionner ses clients pour réussir. Initialement, la recherche menée au laboratoire sera axée sur cinq domaines clés de règlements intertransporteurs :
- Blockchain pour accords
- Blockchain pour registre d’évènements
- Blockchain pour transactions financières
- Blockchain pour comptes
- Blockchain pour règlements financiers
CSG est un leader du secteur BSS pour le marché de gros, avec un carnet de route de longue date dans des disciplines telles que le trading, le routage, l’assurance QoS et la facturation, et le règlement intertransporteurs. La société dessert plus de 300 opérateurs et transporteurs dans le monde, y compris plus de la moitié des sociétés qui constituent l’ITW Global Leaders Forum. CSG offre des capacités de bout en bout aux transporteurs de gros, notamment l’achat, le routage, la tarification, la vente et la gestion des transactions pour les détails des swaps et bilatéraux.
À propos de CSG
CSG simplifie la complexité de la transformation commerciale à l’ère numérique pour les fournisseurs des services de communications, médiatiques et de divertissements, les plus réputés. Avec plus de 35 années d’expérience, CSG propose des solutions de gestion des recettes, d’expérience client et de monétisation numérique, pour chaque étape du cycle de vie du client. La société est le partenaire de confiance qui dirige la transformation numérique pour des marques mondiales de premier plan, parmi lesquelles Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, iflix, MTN, TalkTalk, Telefonica, Telstra et Verizon.
Pour plus en savoir plus, visitez notre site Web sur csgi.com, et suivez-nous sur LinkedIn, Twitter et Facebook.
