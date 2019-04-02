Payrailz™ Welcomes Two More Industry Veterans to Management Team

|By Business Wire
April 2, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Payrailz™, a digital payments company offering smarter, predictive, proactive and more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions, recently announced the additions of industry veterans Jean Kaye as vice president of project management and Denise Delisle as vice president of payment operations. These additions to the team reflect the company’s proactive efforts to continually manage its rapid growth and industry momentum as well as to provide exceptional service.
In her role as VP of project management Kaye will report to Payrailz CEO, Fran Duggan, and be responsible for delivering project roadmap and development plans for Payrailz. Moreover, she will lead project management initiatives, serving as liaison between the business and technical teams.
Delisle, as VP of payment operations will report to COO, Paul Franko, as she leads the company’s payment processing, account reconciliation and biller/vendor management. In her role, she is also responsible for the management of biller/vendor relationships in order to achieve and exceed operational goals, service levels and performance objectives.
With more than 30 years of industry experience, Kaye has held leadership roles in areas such as project management, operations, information technology and finance. Her comprehensive background in digital banking, payments, process engineering and client implementation management will be an asset to the company as it continues to grow.
Kaye joins Payrailz from People’s United Bank where she was lead project manager for the Enterprise Project Management Office and managed large scale and complex business transformational and system projects. As an experienced banking executive, her prior roles also include Vice President in the Project Management Office and Internet Banking at Webster Bank and Vice President of Project Management in the Small Business Banking Division, Bank Operations and IT at Fleet Bank (now Bank of America).
Delisle also brings more than 30 years of experience in customer operations, payment operations, compliance and vendor management, with the past seven of those years in fintech. Delisle has a strong payments background and experience working with technology startups.
She joins Payrailz from BillMo, a U.S.-based company that offers a low-cost money transfer and mobile wallet application, where she served as VP of customer operations and compliance and was responsible for day-to day operations including customer support, resource management, and adherence to BSA/AML standards. Additionally, her wealth of experience includes years at CheckFree (now part of Fiserv) managing the customer operations groups including call center, technical support, quality assurance, warehouse, client services, stored value card operations and agent support operations.
“We are fortunate to attract such talented and experienced professionals to our team. As the demand for our payment technology continues to grow, having both of these talented leaders in place will be crucial as we deliver on our vision to provide smarter, more engaging payments experiences to financial institutions across the country,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “We are looking forward to how they will use their impressive experience to serve our growing list of clients moving forward.”
“Working alongside a group of innovative payments thinkers, it is my goal to help Payrailz continue to grow as it provides financial institutions the tools to give their customers and members the best payments experiences possible,” said Jean Kaye. “Coming from a banking background, I am delighted to be able to empower financial institutions to offer their customers and members a better payments experience.”
“Payrailz has a uniquely contagious energy and passion about creating new and innovative ways to conduct business and consumer payments,” said Denise Delisle. “I am thrilled to join such a team of like-minded individuals dedicated to transforming the industry. I look forward to bringing my payments and banking industry experience to my role and helping the team to achieve its goals.”
Payrailz was recently named one of the best places to work in fintech by SourceMedia and as a 2019 Innovations Series Winner by Callahan & Associates.
About Payrailz™
Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced bill payment and money transfer solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture, Payrailz’ smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’ cloud-based technology engine, including AI, dynamic workflow, open data exchange, and a robust SDK to offer unique payment solutions to their customers. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.payrailz.com, follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn, or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.
