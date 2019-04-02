Staples Reinvented: Digital and Delivery Business Launches New Brand Centered on Being The Worklife Fulfillment Company

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 08:09 AM EDT
Staples, Inc., today announced a comprehensive transformation of its digital and delivery brand and approach to engaging with business customers large and small. The new strategy is driven by the company’s commitment to helping professionals make their workplaces more productive and connected, and to provide products and services designed to help inspire colleagues to do their best, most creative work. The recognition that work can be more than just a job, but rather a career fueled by purpose, people and fulfillment, is what Staples refers to as “Worklife”.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005318/en/
“Our customers have a passion for making their workplace the best it can be,” said Sandy Douglas, Staples’ Chief Executive Officer. “At Staples, we share that passion. Worklife fulfillment is about helping businesses of all sizes as they create the most dynamic and productive work environments for their teams.”
“Our customers deserve more than just an algorithm for ordering products for their business,” he continued. “They are creative, collaborative, idea-driven professionals, and the go-to person for their workplace. Our team’s role in their success is to provide product and service solutions at great prices, and to understand their business needs.”
A New Logo for a New Way of Working
After well over a quarter-century of being known for its slanted L logo, Staples is introducing a new logo signaling its brand evolution and the enhanced experience it is delivering to its customers. The staple now plays a more prominent role, set in a friendly and approachable font. The new simplified and modernized icon is also a more direct representation of the Staples’ name.
“Today’s workplace is evolving and so is Staples,” said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing Officer, Staples. “Employees are increasingly looking for a more dynamic environment that is flexible and that recognizes their creativity and constantly changing needs. Our new logo is symbolic of the commitment we are making to our customers: they are innovative, forward-thinking problem-solvers, and it’s important for them to know that we are, too. Our solutions for Worklife extend well beyond business essentials. We have expertise in furniture, technology, pack and ship and facilities. And we are partners to our customers every step of the way.”
Five Innovative Product Brands to Fuel Worklife Fulfillment
In support of its new brand, Staples has developed a series of new independent product brands, partnering with designers and customers to create products designed to inspire creativity and energy throughout the everyday Worklife experience. These five product lines each target a specific business need:
- TRU RED™: Thoughtfully designed business essentials to help teams work, create and innovate better such as pens, notebooks, shredders, organizational accessories, and more
- NXT Technologies™: Technology solutions that keep teams connected and productive – wherever work takes them
- Coastwide Professional™: Professional-grade facility supplies that are built to spec for no wasted product or labor
- Union & Scale™: Furniture and décor collections that work together in perfect harmony
- Perk™: Quality breakroom essentials with just the right touch of personality *coming soon
These new brands are now available on Staples.com and StaplesAdvantage.com and will also be sold through Staples’ partner companies Quill.com and Hi-Touch Business Services. Beginning April 14, 2019, TRU RED™ and NXT Technologies™ will be available in Staples retail stores, with plans for additional brands to also rollout to retail stores in the coming months. Additional products from each brand will be introduced throughout 2019.
Powerful Digital Experience and A Smart Publication to Ensure Customer Success
Central to the reimagined brand is an upcoming new, interactive digital experience to make it easier for customers to build a workplace that makes every employee’s Worklife fulfilling and collaborative. The future online experience will connect customers to products and solutions in a variety of ways, from intelligent content and peer recommendations, to intuitive shopping and buying tools.
Staples is also rolling out The Loop, a product solutions guide dedicated to helping business professionals design and deliver smart solutions for their workplace. The Loop will feature innovative and creative ways to deploy and maximize a wide range of office products and tools.
To accompany its new brand, Staples is launching new pages on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and utilizing a new hashtag: #WorklifeSolutions.
Staples is starting the transformation with their digital and delivery brand and plans to introduce new and exciting features for its retail business in the future.
About Staples
Staples is The Worklife Fulfillment Company, helping businesses of all sizes be more productive, connected and inspired — however and wherever they work today. With dedicated account teams, category professionals, innovative brands and a curated product assortment for business, Staples provides customized solutions to help organizations achieve their goals. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales, and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. More information about Staples is available at staples.com®.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005318/en/
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT