Splunk Helps Spark New Zealand Keeps Mobiles Connected

|April 2, 2019 08:13 AM EDT
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), delivering actions and outcomes from the world of data, today announced that Spark New Zealand (NZE: SPK) is using Splunk® software to help monitor mobile towers and keep broadband internet flowing to millions of New Zealand citizens and thousands of New Zealand businesses, from large enterprises to government. Spark New Zealand, one of New Zealand’s largest public companies, uses Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Enterprise Security (ES) to gain end-to-end visibility into all IT and security layers of the organization.
Splunk is supporting many of Spark’s products and services, from its Consumers, Business and Wholesale Segment Tribes. The insights gained from Splunk solutions support internal business functions, in addition to improving customer care. Real-time status updates on both mobile and broadband networks allow Spark to identify and remedy issues before customers experience a delay in service or connectivity. As a result, Spark’s IT operations have improved risk mitigation and are able to refine their security posture by reducing the number of products deployed on the network.
“Spark customers expect a great experience when they’re using our mobile and landline phones and broadband internet services, and Splunk helps us to keep their phones ringing and internet running. Splunk delivers great time-to-value, and the platform’s speed helps us quickly turn requests into insights. Spark’s use of Splunk has increased over time, and we plan to continue to expand it for multiple use cases across the business, including our business, IT and security operations,” said Niall Fitzgerald, lead for IT Applications at Spark.
Spark has expanded its use of Splunk solutions more than 10 times, migrating tools and replacing legacy platforms to enable the utilization of Splunk throughout the entire organization. Splunk is also an integral part of Spark’s internal security team, providing a Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) solution through Splunk ES that allows them to quickly identify, triage and isolate anomalies in the technology stack, which are causing security or operational issues. Furthermore, Spark has been able to leverage Splunk’s automation and machine learning capabilities across the business, meeting capacity demand level and increasing flexibility.
“The growing data revolution is impacting telecommunications companies as much as any other industry, and innovative companies like Spark that use data to keep their customers happy and to create business outcomes have a major competitive advantage,” said Simon Eid, Area Vice President of ANZ, Splunk. “Spark is keeping its customer-facing services and internal infrastructure online and secure by knowing what’s happening with its data at any given moment. Splunk is proud to work with Spark to help it provide its customers with a quality, memorable service.”
About Splunk Inc.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations ask questions, get answers, take actions and achieve business outcomes from their data. Organizations use market-leading Splunk solutions with machine learning to monitor, investigate and act on all forms of business, IT, security, and Internet of Things data. Join millions of passionate users and try Splunk for free today.
About Spark New Zealand
Spark’s purpose is to help all of New Zealand win big in a digital world. As New Zealand’s largest telecommunications and IT services provider, Spark offers a full suite of telecommunications services including broadband, mobile, and cloud services, and catering for consumers right through to large enterprises.
