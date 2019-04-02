FIS Named as a Leader in IDC MarketScapes for North American Omnichannel and Digital Banking Solutions

|By Business Wire
FIS™ (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that it has been named as a leader in two recent IDC MarketScape evaluation reports of the North America banking market.*
The recognition comes as FIS sees growing marketplace success for Digital One and the Digital United platform, which enable banks to deliver a modern, seamless experience across both consumer self-service and banker-teller operations.
FIS is named as a leader in two IDC MarketScape reports:
- “IDC MarketScape: North America Omni-Engagement Retail Banking Solutions 2019 Vendor Assessment,” which evaluates companies that provide both a self-service and enterprise-facing sales and support solution to the North American retail banking market;
- “IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment,” which evaluates providers of self-service digital banking solutions to institutions in North America.
IDC Research Director Marc DeCastro, who wrote both reports, notes that Digital One “is truly omni-channel, with both the digital banking and enterprise solution delivering an efficient and synergistic single platform.” He also notes that “Financial institutions that requires a solution to be core agnostic and can provide either an out-of-the-box digital banking experience or a more custom approach based on the financial institution's needs and are looking for a modern open banking platform consider FIS.”
Gateway Mortgage Group is one of a growing number of financial institutions that are choosing FIS Digital One to deliver a modern, unified cross-channel user experience for customers. The firm chose Digital One to power online account origination at Gateway First Bank, its new digital bank being launched later this year.
“Today’s consumers expect their banks to provide the same convenient, intuitive experience that they receive when shopping online, hailing a car, or buying pizza,” said Bruce Lowthers, chief operating officer, Integrated Financial Solutions, FIS. “FIS is bringing those advanced digital capabilities to financial institutions of all sizes with Digital One and Digital United. We are excited to see our innovation and leadership in this market space recognized by the IDC MarketScape.”
Built on a modular, component-based architecture, FIS Digital One solution including its Digital United platform are core-agnostic and can be used on both FIS and non-FIS banking platforms. FIS core clients will be able to upgrade to the first modules of the next-generation Digital One solution starting in the first half of 2019. FIS is also expanding availability of Digital One and Digital United to financial institutions outside of North America later in 2019.
* IDC MarketScape: North America Omni-Engagement Retail Banking Solutions 2019 Vendor Assessment, doc # Doc # US43788619, February 2019
*IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment, doc # US43788519, February 2019
About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of our solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 47,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit https://www.fisglobal.com/.
Follow FIS on Facebook (facebook.com/FIStoday), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/fis) and Twitter (@FISGlobal).
