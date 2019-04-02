Sectigo Launches Root Causes: A PKI and Security Podcast

|By Business Wire
|
April 2, 2019
Sectigo (formerly Comodo CA), the world’s largest commercial Certificate Authority and a leader in web security solutions, today launched Root Causes: A PKI and Security Podcast, the first-ever audio show dedicated to the changing and critically important world of PKI and digital certificates. Hosted by Tim Callan, senior fellow at Sectigo, and Jason Soroko, CTO of IoT at Sectigo, Root Causes fosters stimulating, timely conversation and commentary around major trends impacting the cybersecurity industry.
Root Causes: A PKI and Security Podcast is the first-ever audio show dedicated to the changing and critically important world of PKI and digital certificates. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Root Causes is now live on Spotify, Google Play, SoundCloud, Blubrry, and Stitcher—with iTunes coming soon. The bi-weekly podcast examines the important issues and breaking news driving changes in digital identity, certificates, PKI, cryptographic connections, and more.
To date, Root Causes episodes have examined events and topics including:
- The O2 outage and Equifax breach
- The U.S. government shutdown
- Australia’s new IT security back door
- The cryptographic quantum apocalypse
- Quantum-resistant cryptography
- Russia’s disconnection from the Internet
- The cost of free PKI
- 63-bit serial numbers
As Senior Fellow, Tim Callan provides industry expertise related to Sectigo’s standards and practices, product road mapping, and go-to-market strategies, while also supporting and growing industry relationships. A founding member of the CA/Browser Forum, Callan played a key role in the creation and roll out of Extended Validation SSL in the late 2000s. He has 15 years of experience in leadership positions for several leading providers of PKI and digital certificate technology including VeriSign, Symantec, DigiCert, and Comodo.
“We are proud to officially launch Root Causes – where a couple of PKI industry veterans debate, discuss, and dissect digital identity, certificates, online trust models, and related topics,” said Callan. “We look forward to regularly providing insight on key market drivers and developments that are shaping today’s dynamic and evolving cybersecurity world and sharing our perspectives with listeners.”
Jason Soroko leads Sectigo’s continued innovation in IoT security by advancing the company’s capabilities in private trust certificate management. He also oversees the delivery of critical solutions that defend devices and networks against cyberattacks across a wide range of industries and applications. Soroko has more than two decades’ experience in the digital security, authentication, and IoT industries. Prior to Sectigo, he spent 16 years as a manager of security technologies at Entrust, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure issuance technology solutions.
“The world of cryptography, keys, and digital certificates is dynamic in a way it hasn’t been since the birth of the world wide web. The recent emergence of architectures like virtualization, containerization, IoT, and cloud has changed the computing landscape irreversibly, and PKI needs to change with them,” Soroko explained. “The Root Causes podcast enables us to examine our evolving industry in a format that we hope is informative, interesting, and easy for busy executives to digest.”
About Sectigo
Sectigo (formerly Comodo CA) provides web security products that help customers protect, monitor, recover, and manage their web presence and connected devices. As the largest commercial Certificate Authority trusted by enterprises globally for more than 20 years, and more than 100 million SSL certificates issued in over 200 countries, Sectigo has the proven performance and experience to meet the growing needs of securing today’s digital landscape. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com or follow @SectigoHQ on Twitter.
