Western Digital’s New G-Technology Rugged Drive Performs Under Pressure

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has expanded its line of rugged products to include the new G-Technology™-branded ArmorATD™ portable hard drive, an ideal drive for enthusiast and professional photographers and videographers seeking to protect their photo, video and audio files. Whether shooting on-location in the Moab desert, or working on edits during a morning subway commute, the ArmorATD drive is designed for content creators and audio/visual enthusiasts who want an all-terrain solution for moving and carrying their valuable media and data. With triple-layer shock protection, water/dust-resistance, and crush-resistance, they can be confident in their storage device during transit*.
“As a documentary filmmaker my passion is telling stories. I enjoy immersing myself into the story, the characters, and the locations. I work with a lot of professional surfers and shooting in the ocean is honestly my happy place! Since I work outdoors so much, I need a hard drive that is rugged enough to go with me. I rely on features like water-resistance and durability to give me the reassurance that my shots are effortlessly backed up to the drive,” said Aaron Lieber, G-Technology G-Team ambassador. “What I love about the new G-Technology ArmorATD drive is its scalability. It is built tough enough for a professional but also great for a beginner who needs a reliable storage solution to keep up with their adventures.”
The ArmorATD drive is stylish and compact with its metal design and rubberized bumper. It can be tossed around in a canvas camera bag, or a fine-leather briefcase with ease. The new drive offers affordability, durability and reliability when it comes to taking content on the go.
"We understand the value that people place on their content, and we create products that match their passion. That drives us to push the boundaries of what’s possible," said Matthew Klapman, global director of G-Technology, Western Digital. “Whether you need a rough and tumble drive to keep up with your pace on a rainy hiking expedition or a safari, with ArmorATD your footage will make it back to your desktop. No matter where adventure takes you, ArmorATD is an affordable rugged drive you can rely on.”
Pricing and Availability
The ArmorATD drive will be available in capacities up to 4TB and offers a 3-year limited warranty. The drive will initially be available at B&H Photo and g-technology.com, where customers can pre-order the drive in the U.S. starting April 2, 2019. The new drive will also be available in-store at Fry’s Electronics this May. The Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) in the U.S. will be $89.95 1TB, $119.95 2TB and $169.95 for 4TB, respectively. For more information on G-Technology offerings, please visit www.g-technology.com.
About Western Digital
Western Digital® creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.
Western Digital® data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, Upthere™ and WD® brands.
