GetSwift Appoints Marc Naidoo to Board as Non-Executive Director

April 2, 2019 08:26 AM EDT
GetSwift Limited (ASX: GSW) (‘GetSwift’ or the ‘Company’), a leading provider of SaaS logistics technology, today announced the appointment of Marc Naidoo to the GetSwift Board of Directors. Mr. Naidoo brings over 20 years of technology and governance experience to GetSwift.
Marc Naidoo joins the Board as a seasoned senior technology executive with global experience in managing IT systems and infrastructures in large geographically diverse companies. He also has significant experience in governance across large technology groups in senior management positions in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America.
Mr. Naidoo is currently GM of Technology for Global Finance Transformation at Toll Group, which operates a vast global logistics network across 50 countries with over 40,000 employees that provides diverse freight transport services including road, rail, sea, air, and warehousing.
“I am thrilled to join GetSwift’s Board of Directors during such an exciting period of hyper growth for the Company. GetSwift’s position as leading global SaaS provider is well-known as it accelerates its penetration into international markets particularly North America,” Mr. Naidoo said. “I look forward to leveraging my deep experience in growing technology organizations and in governance to help GetSwift achieve its goals.”
Michael Fricklas, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors said, “Marc brings significant technology experience particularly around optimizing and growing organizations.” Mr. Fricklas said, “On behalf of the Board, we look forward to working with Marc and to the contributions he will make to the Company as it grows organically and inorganically in the coming years.”
Bane Hunter, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director said, “Marc is a world class executive with tremendous technology and governance experience. We are excited to add such a valuable person with core technology and logistics strengths to the Board and to the Company. I am excited to welcome him and look forward to leveraging his experiences as the Company continues its global expansion and for creating long-term shareholder value.”
Mr. Naidoo’s previous technology experience also includes senior roles at NBN Australia’s Broadband Network, BHP Billiton, Foxtel, and General Motors including CIO of General Motors Australia and New Zealand. Over his career, he has successfully delivered several digital transformations, Big Data initiatives and organizational transformations with a strong focus on the customer and operational stability.
Annexure: Proposed equity grant
Subject to receiving shareholder approval, GetSwift proposes to issue an aggregate 300,000 options to subscribe for one fully paid ordinary share each in the capital of the Company (Options).
These Options are intended to be offered to Mr. Naidoo or his associates, consistent with US market practice for emerging growth companies and consistent with the previous options awards made to Belinda Gibson, David Ryan and Michael Fricklas.
In accordance with commentary in the ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations, these securities issued to non-executive directors will not have performance hurdles. Further, they will not vest if the recipient ceases to be a director of the Company.
The Options will be granted no later than 1 month following shareholder approval, with an exercise price for each Option being the 30-day VWAP for shares in the Company immediately prior to the grant date.
Over 3 years, the Options will vest in equal quarterly installments, but they may only vest if at the time of the applicable vesting the recipient is still a director of the Company. The Options expire 10 years after their issue date.
Adjustments to numbers of options and exercise price are only as permitted under ASX Listing Rules. If the shares resulting from the exercise of the options are issued and not transferred, the Company will immediately apply for quotation of the shares. The Option terms will include acceleration of vesting for change of control or liquidity events. Options are not transferable prior to vesting, other than to estate planning vehicles. At the request of the Option holder and subject to all applicable law, options may be net exercised.
About GetSwift Limited
Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics
GetSwift is a worldwide leader in delivery management automation. From enterprise to hyper-local, businesses across dozens of industries around the globe depend on our SaaS platform to bring visibility, accountability, efficiency and savings to their supply chain and “Last Mile" operations. GetSwift is headquartered in New York City and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GSW). For further background, please visit GetSwift.co.
