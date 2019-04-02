Kony DBX Mobile Banking App Rated a “Leader” According to Centric Digital

|By Business Wire
Kony, Inc., the leading provider of digital banking and low-code development solutions, today announced that Centric Digital, the leading provider of digital intelligence solutions, has named the Kony DBX digital banking platform a Leader based on a rigorous benchmark using its DIMENSIONS™ platform. The Kony DBX Retail Banking app received a total Centric Digital IQ score of 904 out of a possible 1000 points.
Kony DBX tapped the DIMENSIONS™ digital intelligence platform to measure, score, and critique its digital banking solution. For this measurement, Centric Digital evaluated 250 core capabilities within its mobile banking dimension against Kony DBX’s peers. Centric Digital determined Kony DBX to be exhibiting best practices across these capabilities, including the front-end experience of the platform such as navigation, responsive design, and content layout as well as in Kony DBX’s organizational ability to sustain a high level of excellence in the evolution of the platform. This includes digital skill sets, adaptive organizational culture, and governance. Centric Digital tracks over 15,000 worldwide brands across industries, including the S&P 500.
“Gaining this recognition from an independent, third-party evaluator validates our unique approach to digital banking solutions,” said Jeffery Kendall, executive vice president and general manager, Kony DBX. “This is yet another example of Kony DBX’s momentum in the digital banking sector. We are constantly pushing the envelope to deliver the most innovative, flexible, and secure digital banking experience anywhere in the world. We appreciate Centric Digital’s thorough and rigorous scrutiny of the Kony DBX digital banking solution. Kony DBX is a serious player in this space, and we will continue to create world-class digital banking offerings all day, every day.”
Kony DBX customer Logix Federal Credit Union’s Chief Information Officer Edward Chuang said, “The credit union industry is at a point where mobile and digital tools are essential for survival. We hired Kony DBX to extend our unique brand and customer service to members and prospective members through digital channels,” he said. “Kony gave us the power and flexibility to effectively add value. Member feedback continues to confirm that we made the right choice by going with Kony DBX. It has helped make a tangible difference to our 200,000 members.” Logix FCU was founded in 1937 and has more than $6.1 billion in assets.
“Centric Digital continues to be selected by digital technology providers to demonstrate they are meeting best practices, and by their enterprise clients to ensure they are maximizing their digital investment. In addition to the rigorous benchmark of Kony’s application against leading standards, our assessment includes a review of client documentation and interviews with key stakeholders,” said Centric Digital CEO Jason Albanese. “Based on our assessment, Kony DBX’s mobile retail banking app has created a first class product user experience and has the organizational capabilities in place to sustain its high performance over time.”
Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.
Kony has been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment report. Kony has also been named a “Leader” and was among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report. Kony is also a Callahan’s 2018 Innovation Series winner, and earned two top honors at the American Banker Digital Banking 2018 event: Runner Up for Best in Show and People’s Choice.
About Kony, Inc.
Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.
For more information on Kony DBX and Kony DBX Retail Banking, visit Kony DBX or connect with Kony DBX on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Centric Digital
Centric Digital’s intelligence platform, DIMENSIONS™, measures capabilities across an enterprise’s core digital footprint—web, mobile, social, etc.—and compares them to industry standards and market leaders. Insights from Centric Digital IQ data powers partner solutions, informs investors and guides C-suite executives through frontline managers to optimize business performance. Over 15,000 brands worldwide and across industries are tracked including the S&P 500. To learn more or schedule a demo, please visit centricdigital.com.
