TILT Announces Expansion of Blackbird Services in California

|April 2, 2019 08:35 AM EDT
TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: SVVTF), a leading provider of products and services to other businesses operating in the cannabis industry, today announced the expansion of Blackbird Holdings Corp.’s (“Blackbird”) delivery and supply chain services in the greater Los Angeles area covering an addressable population of more than 18 million people and thousands of businesses. Blackbird’s expansion will include on-demand cannabis delivery, positioning Blackbird to become one of the largest direct-to-consumer distributors in the cannabis industry, which complements its significant wholesale presence. Today, Blackbird distributes wholesale product to 80% of the licensed retailers in California and more than 95% of licensed retailers in Nevada.
Blackbird is already in the process of expanding its direct-to-consumer cannabis delivery service, BlackbirdGo.com, in the greater Los Angeles area following the successful implementation of this same last-mile service in Northern California. BlackbirdGo.com provides patients and adult-use customers the ability to order cannabis products for delivery in two hours or less from retailers and brands, as well as a pick-up option for pre-orders. BlackbirdGo.com is a valuable cannabis education resource and consumer marketplace.
A key initiative for Blackbird has been to provide 24-hour fulfillment services for TILT’s category leading vaporizer devices, provided by its wholly owned subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC (“Jupiter”), to Southern California cannabis brands and retail customers from its L.A. county facility. The integration of distribution fulfillment services will allow Jupiter to further support its more than 760 customers in one of the largest markets in the United States with just-in-time inventory and services. Blackbird is offering these same services to independent manufacturers and brands.
Through its comprehensive technology platform, TILT provides best-in-class distribution services, logistics operations and software solutions for each touchpoint in the cannabis supply chain.
“TILT’s integrated business model is designed to empower the industry and help cannabis entrepreneurs establish, build and grow their businesses profitably,” said Alex Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of TILT. “With the expansion of Blackbird services in California, as well as the integration of Baker and Blackbird’s suite of software offerings, we are pleased to further support cannabis business owners by providing operations and software solutions that facilitate the movement of cannabis products at each touch point within the supply chain.”
About TILT
TILT is a leading provider of products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The Company offers the contract manufacturing of marijuana in a variety of form factors, vaporizer and inhalation devices, business and consumer delivery services and a broad suite of software products for over 1,500 retailers and brands throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. The majority of TILT’s products are customized to client specifications and branding, all enabling them to operate their businesses more efficiently and connect with their customers more effectively. The Company is organized in two main business units, Software & Services and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods, designed to augment competencies across the organization in research, manufacturing, packaging and technology to deliver end-to-end services and customer solutions. All of TILT’s products are supported by an extensive research process led by scientists and engineers, using data analytics and discovery to produce new products helping shape the industry. Headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with offices throughout the U.S., Toronto and London, TILT has over 500 employees and has sales in 40 U.S. states, Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit www.tiltholdings.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, statements relating to the expansion of Blackbird’s business including its delivery and supply chain, the continued integration of Blackbird’s distribution fulfillment services with Jupiter’s devices, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will”, “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.
Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that they it be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.
By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
