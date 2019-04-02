Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response Systems - Global Market Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 2, 2019 08:50 AM EDT
The "Medical Alert System/Personal Emergency Response System Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
The propelling factors for the growth of the medical alert system/personal emergency response system market include the increasing aging population, technological developments in healthcare wearables, increasing penetration of smartphones in healthcare and constant innovations in technology, and easy adaptability of PERS devices. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to experience a boost during the forecast period.
With the rapid increase in the elderly population, there is a growing need for medical alert systems in the houses. Personal emergency response systems (PERS) are mainly for the older population and people with disabilities to easily call for help in an emergency. They are also widely adopted and used throughout most western countries. Therefore, with the help of medical alert systems, the elderly can age in the comfort of their own homes, and thus, this factor is likely to propel the growth of the overall market.
The current market is also growing due to the increasing adoption of smartphones. The global smartphone penetration is estimated at an all-time high, and thus, smartphones are crucial in one's daily life, which is a major factor for the growth of the market.
The wearable health industry has also exploded in recent years, and thus this trend is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. These wearables are used to monitor the health and well-being of people. In addition, there are technological advancements in wearables that may help the patients to adopt medical systems in the coming years.
Key Market Trends
Mobile PERS Segment by Type is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period
Mobile PERS is found to be the largest segment as these units possess many advantages over traditional PERS units, which include tracking capabilities via a variety of technologies. In addition, they are also lightweight and durable. They are gaining popularity as they allow senior citizens to lead a more independent and healthy lifestyle.
The increasing demand for medical assistance, especially for the elderly, has also resulted in the increasing adoption of landline PERS, which is likely to result in the growth of the medical alert system market over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth in the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the overall market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Also, the need for improved healthcare facilities and an increase in home-based health programs are expected to drive the market. Thus, increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases may lead to the growth of the medical alert system market.
The rising technological advancements, increasing awareness among the people, and increasing investments from foreign players are, therefore, expected to augment the growth of the medical alert system market in the future in this region.
Competitive Landscape
Key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios to increase their market share. In addition, they are adopting strategies, such as acquisitions and collaborations. There are various companies in the medical alert system market, including ADT Corporation, Bay Alarm Medical, Philips Lifeline, Life Alert Emergency Response Inc., VRI Inc., and many others, which are leading players in the global market.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Aging Population Across the World
4.2.2 Technological Developments in Healthcare Wearables
4.2.3 Increasing Penetration of Smartphones in Healthcare
4.2.4 Constant Innovations in Technology and Easy Adaptability of PERS Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Overall Cost Associated with the System is High
4.3.2 Lack of Know-how Pertaining to the New Technology used in the PERS System
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Landline PERS
5.1.2 Mobile PERS
5.1.3 Other Types
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Home-based Users
5.2.2 Senior Living Facilities
5.2.3 Assisted Living Facilities
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ADT Corporation
6.1.2 Bay Alarm Medical
6.1.3 Philips Lifeline (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
6.1.4 Life Alert
6.1.5 VRI Inc.
6.1.6 Tunstall
6.1.7 Medical Guardian LLC
6.1.8 Alertone Services LLC
6.1.9 Greatcall
6.1.10 Rescue Alert
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
