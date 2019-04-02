Global Advanced Authentication Market 2019-2024 - Major Players are Focusing on Expanding Their Customer Base Across Foreign Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 08:54 AM EDT
The "Advanced Authentication Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced authentication market was valued at USD 8.6 billion and is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period (2019-2024).
Security threats have been increasing continuously. Hackers are finding new ways to steal the data while new viruses are being developed to steal sensitive information from enterprises and individual users. With most of the users now preferring to perform transactions online, it becomes imperative of the organization to deploy authentication solutions, which help in convenient and secure access.
Every organization needs a reliable security system as a way to confirm the truth of something or the identity of a person. The basic or traditional password method is too often breached or copied/shared, thereby exposing data to theft or malicious intrusions.
The other factor contributing to the growth of the advanced authentication solutions market is the increased adoption of mobility. Enterprises are feeling pressure to enable employees, partners and other stakeholders to access more sensitive information from anywhere and any device. This is making advanced authentication systems a critical aspect of an enterprise's organizational strategy.
Vendors of advanced authentication solutions are developing and improving their existing authentication methods. Some of the most commonly used authentication methods are biometrics, smartcards, tokens, and several others for mitigating security risks.
Key Market Trends
Biometrics to Hold a Major Share
Biometrics analyze and verify/authenticate individuals based on human physical characteristics, such as fingerprint, retina, iris, palm, speech, and voice, among others.
This method of authentication has been widely adopted, owing to the key advantages it offers, namely its non-repudiation, non-transferable, and non-identifiable nature, thus providing a high level of protection against fraud.
The technology has found successful implementation across various end users, such as forensics, governments, banking and financial institutions, and enterprise identity management, among others. Moreover, the widespread availability of fingerprint sensors in affordable mobile devices and government national ID programs have been instrumental in increasing the awareness and adoption of this technology.
India to Exhibit Highest Growth
India experienced a 68% rise in cybercrime registration from 2010-2016 and ranks 5th in the world regarding DNS hijacks. As a result, efforts are on from the government's end and from the enterprises in combating the threat.
With campaigns like the massive Digital India Initiative, the government is preparing itself to fight cybercrime with robust regulations, legal frameworks, and implementable laws.
Government's recent step toward money demonetization led to a revolutionary change in the Indian banking industry. As a result, 43.7 million Indian users now use mobile banking, which poses a potential opportunity for the market.
Competitive Landscape
The advanced authentication market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability.
In Jan 2018, Gemalto announced PURE white-label payment solution services to GhIPSS (Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems), a subsidiary of Ghana's central bank that manages the country's interbank payment processing system. This operation is expected to increase the visibility of the company in the African region.
In the same month, HID Global announced that its HID Approve two-factor mobile authentication and verification platform supports Apple's iPhone X Face ID facial recognition system. The company expects facial recognition to play an increasingly significant role in its authentication offering, combined with threat and fraud detection.
Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increased Number of Cloud Users and Data Centres
4.3.2 Increasing Number of Security Breaches and Related Costs
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Upgrade and Replacement Costs
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Technology Overview
5.2 Deployment Methods
5.3 Different Authentication Methods
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Authentication Methods
6.1.1 Smart Cards
6.1.2 Biometrics
6.1.3 Mobile Smart Credentials
6.1.4 Tokens
6.1.5 User-based Public Key Infrastructure
6.1.6 Other Methods
6.2 By End-user Industry
6.2.1 Banking/Financial Services
6.2.2 Healthcare
6.2.3 Government
6.2.4 Defense
6.2.5 IT and Telecom
6.2.6 Other End-user Industries
6.3 Geography
6.3.1 North America
6.3.2 Europe
6.3.3 Asia-Pacific
6.3.4 Latin America
6.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Vendor Market Share
7.2 Company Profiles
7.2.1 Fujitsu Ltd.
7.2.2 Gemalto N.V.
7.2.3 NEC Corp.
7.2.4 CA Technologies
7.2.5 Safran Identity and Security S.A.S.
7.2.6 Dell Technologies Inc.
7.2.7 Lumidigm Inc.
7.2.8 Validsoft
7.2.9 Pistolstar
7.2.10 Securenvoy
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rk244k/global_advanced?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005643/en/
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT