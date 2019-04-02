SYS-CON MEDIA Authors: Pat Romanski, Roger Strukhoff, Zakia Bouachraoui, Liz McMillan, Janakiram MSV

News Feed Item

Global Mobile Messaging Apps Market Study, 2019 - Revenue Creation & Monetization Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
By Business Wire
Article Rating:
April 2, 2019 08:55 AM EDT
 
  

The "Mobile Messaging Apps - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Messaging Apps in Number of Users (in Thousands).

The report profiles 119 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)
  • Apple Inc. (USA)
  • BlackBerry Limited (Canada)
  • Facebook, Inc. (USA)
  • Google, Inc. (USA)
  • Hike Ltd. (India)
  • Kakao Corp. (South Korea)
  • Kik Interactive Inc. (Canada)
  • LINE Corporation (Japan)
  • Skype Technologies (Luxembourg)
  • Snap, Inc. (USA)
  • Tango (USA)
  • Telegram Messenger LLP (UAE)
  • Tencent Holdings Limited (China)
  • Viber Media S.r.l (Cyprus)
  • WhatsApp Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Increased Inclination towards Social Connectedness' Builds Momentum for Messaging Apps

Growing Penetration of Smartphones Turbo Charges Market Growth

Messaging Apps Benefit from Growing Tablet Sales

Positive Trend in Mobile Internet Usage Patterns Elevates Market Prospects

Factors Catalyzing Messaging Apps to Go Mobile'

Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet

Superior Hardware and Processor

Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles

Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the Mobile Messaging Apps Market

Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for Mobile Messaging Apps

3. REVENUE CREATION & MONETIZATION OPPORTUNITIES

Advertising: A Primary Revenue Generation Channel for Messaging Apps

High Tide in Mobile Advertisement Vertical to Accelerate Ad Volumes in Messaging Apps

Content Marketing Emerges as a Viable Revenue Generation Channel

App Vendors Focus on Stickers to Generate Additional Revenues

Payment Services Extend Novel Monetization Opportunities

4. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

Messaging Apps Emerge as Next Logical Extension of Social Networking

Messaging Apps to Surpass SMS as Primary Messaging Medium

Ephemeral Apps Seek Market Prominence

Cloud-based Messaging Apps Exhibit Potential Opportunities

Security Emerges as Main Focus Area in Mobile Messaging

Market Sees Growing Demand for Apps with Advanced Security Features

Messaging Apps Gain Precedence in Enterprise Environments

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Instigate a Strong Business Case for Messaging Apps

Mainstream Image of Enterprise Mobility Extends Opportunities for Messaging Apps

Increased Reliance on BYOD Props Up Demand for Messaging Apps

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Messaging Apps for Wearables: The New Fad

5. AN OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL SMARTPHONES MARKET

Smartphones: Communicating the Smart Way'

Versatility': The Hallmark of Smartphones

Product Innovations: Hallmark of Smartphones Market

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Smartphone Market Growth

China: The World's Largest Smartphones Market

India: The Fastest Growing Smartphone Market in the World

Smartphones Marketplace: Extremely Competitive

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Key Features

Convenient Messaging

Voice Chat

Video Chat

Photo Sharing

Location Sharing

Group Conversations

Stickers

Read Notifications

Cross-Platform Functionality

Advantages

Free Service

No Need for Cellular Connectivity

Seamless Conversations

Flexible Sharing of Content

High Engagement Levels

Superior User Experience

Limitations

Need for Internet Connectivity

Communication Only with Pre-Existing Connections

Both the Parties Should Have Same App

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mobile Messaging: A Market Characterized by Large Number of Vendors

Facebook & Tencent Lead the Global Messaging App Market

WhatsApp

Facebook Messenger

WeChat

Select Leading Mobile Messaging Apps and Features: A Snapshot

Regional Dominance: A Key Characteristic of the Market

An Overview of Select Other Popular Messaging Apps

Blackberry Messenger

GroupMe

Hike Messenger

Kakaotalk

Line

MessageMe

Nimbuzz

Signal

Skype

Snapchat

Telegram

Viber

Vendors Roll-Out Lightweight Versions to Enhance Audience Base

Market Sees Rise in M&A Activity

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Mobile Messaging Apps Market: 2013-2018

7.1 Focus on Select Global Players

7.2 Product Introductions

Launches

Facebook Introduces Messenger 4

Yahoo to Launch New iOS and Android Messaging App -Squirrel

WhatsApp for JioPhone on KaiOS

WeChat Pay Launches a Domestic Mobile Wallet Product - WeChat Pay My

Namaste Online Launches Messaging App - Namaste Chat

biNu Launches Moya Messenger

Group Calling for Voice and Video Made Available on WhatsApp

LinkedIn Introduces New Voice Messaging Service to its Mobile App

Safaricom Launches New Bonga Platform

Google to Launch New Android Chat Service

WhatsApp Introduces WhatsApp Business App

Facebook Introduces Messenger Kids App

Vonage Introduces Nexmo In-App Messaging

Redkix Announces the Redkix Beta Version

VEON Announces Messaging and Mobile Services App in Four New Markets

Hike Launches New Payments Services in its Instant Messaging App

7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Facebook Purchases Redkix

Yahoo Shut Down its Messenger

Russia to Block Telegram Messaging App

Alibaba's DingTalk Unveils English Version of the App and Also Available in Malaysia

Facebook Acquires TBH App

Inmoji Partners with Tango for Clickable emojis

Layer Acquires Messaging Startup Cola

Mara Social Media Acquires Nimbuzz

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 119 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 124)

  • The United States (52)
  • Canada (5)
  • Japan (2)
  • Europe (27)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (4)
    • The United Kingdom (3)
    • Italy (1)
    • Spain (2)
    • Rest of Europe (16)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (35)
  • Latin America (1)
  • Middle East (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3w4234/global_mobile?w=4

Published April 2, 2019
Copyright © 2019 SYS-CON Media, Inc. — All Rights Reserved.
Syndicated stories and blog feeds, all rights reserved by the author.

More Stories By Business Wire

Copyright © 2009 Business Wire. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Business Wire content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Business Wire. Business Wire shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

Latest Stories
By Elizabeth White
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
By Zakia Bouachraoui
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
By Liz McMillan
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
By Yeshim Deniz
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
By Pat Romanski; Liz McMillan
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
By Carmen Gonzalez
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
By Yeshim Deniz
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
By Liz McMillan
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT  Reads: 4,490
By Yeshim Deniz
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
By Elizabeth White
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
By Liz McMillan
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
By Elizabeth White
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT  Reads: 5,471
By Pat Romanski
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
By Pat Romanski
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
MORE »
 