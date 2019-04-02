deepwatch Redefines Managed Security Services

|By Business Wire
deepwatch, a leading provider of results-driven managed security services (MSS), today announced its spinout and rebranding from GuidePoint Security. Started in 2015 as the vSOC business unit within GuidePoint Security, deepwatch has experienced tremendous growth and rapid adoption of its innovative cloud SecOps platform by Fortune 500, Global 2000, and mid-sized enterprises.
deepwatch is disrupting the MSSP industry. deepwatch’s solutions are driven by its relentless focus on customers and unrivaled cloud SecOps platform. Designed to address the systemic flaws in the industry, deepwatch delivers the managed security services cybersecurity leaders have longed for including:
- Exclusive Maturity Models - Cybersecurity leaders struggle with measuring, maturing, and justifying their cybersecurity program. deepwatch’s exclusive maturity models index customers’ cybersecurity program maturity, benchmark against industry peers and provide detailed maturity roadmaps. Mapped to common frameworks such as NIST CSF and MITRE ATT&CK, deepwatch’s maturity models provide the right details no matter the audience.
- Cloud SecOps Platform - Threats don’t get easier, as the state of cybersecurity is increasingly complex. deepwatch continuously evaluates, integrates, and tunes leading technologies into its platform to ensure the ability to support customers’ fast-changing requirements. deepwatch manages these technologies, and its customers consume the results.
- Data-Centric Deployment Models - deepwatch’s cloud-based architecture supports businesses globally. With hosting options in over 30 worldwide locations, data is stored in-country, meeting data sovereignty requirements, including GDPR and BDSG, while providing centralized views and reporting for global audiences. deepwatch holds PCI and SOC 2 certifications, as well as maintains a certified GDPR Data Privacy Officer (DPO) on staff.
- Named Delivery Squads - Cybersecurity is all about context. deepwatch ensures customers are assigned named resources across all roles and shifts to ensure they maintain context. Understanding the minute details of customers’ evolving environments enables deepwatch personnel to identify potential issues that a less personal approach would miss.
- Real-Time Collaboration - Customers view deepwatch’s personnel as an extension of their cybersecurity teams, rather than a third-party service provider. The flexibility of multiple communications channels integrated into the deepwatch Cloud SecOps Platform fosters this relationship.
- Portability & Access - deepwatch passionately believes that customers’ data is theirs, and they should be able to access it at any time. No games, no proprietary formats, no hoops to jump through. Access it anytime, and take it should you leave.
“When starting vSOC, our goal was to disrupt the managed security services industry. We succeeded through our relentless focus on customers, as well as providing a flexible, transparent, and carefully curated platform. Our vision is to redefine the industry, realizing the promises of data analytics and machine learning for our customers,” said deepwatch Founder and CTO, Justin Morehouse.
“Cybersecurity leaders immediately recognize deepwatch’s truly revolutionary approach to managed security services. Cybersecurity teams are overwhelmed, and deepwatch is the answer as demonstrated by our 3,631% growth rate over the last 3 years, which places us among the Top 100 fastest growing companies,” added deepwatch CEO, Charlie Thomas.
deepwatch’s cloud SecOps platform and relentless customer focus are redefining the MSS industry. Designed to be different, deepwatch provides customers with world-class MSS solutions and unrivaled value by extending their cybersecurity teams, curating leading technologies into deepwatch’s cloud SecOps platform, and proactively driving their SecOps maturity.
About deepwatch
deepwatch delivers results-driven managed security services by extending customers’ cybersecurity teams and proactively advancing their SecOps maturity. Powered by its cloud SecOps platform, deepwatch is trusted by leading global organizations to provide 24/7/365 managed security services. Learn more at deepwatch.com.
