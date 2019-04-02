Edgewater Wireless Prepares for New Board Member

|By Business Wire
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (YFI; TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in innovative WiFi Multi-Channel Single Radio (MCSR™) technology for residential and commercial markets, announced today that Dr. Richard Nottenburg, Ph.D., has accepted the Company’s invitation to join its Board of Directors pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2019.
Dr. Nottenburg is a well known and highly respected technology and telecommunications executive. He is currently Chairman of Q-Sensi Corp., a Big Data search and analytics company and also presently serves on the boards of directors of Verint Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) and Sequans Communications SA (NYSE: SQNS). Previously, he was President and CEO of Sonus Networks (now Ribbon Communications Inc.) and held various senior executive roles at Motorola, Inc., including Senior Vice President, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Nottenburg received a Ph.D. from École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, an M.S. from Colorado State University and a B.S. from New York University Polytechnic School of Engineering, each degree in the field of electrical engineering.
“We are delighted that Dr. Nottenburg has accepted our invitation to be presented to our Board of Directors as a candidate for a Board position,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “As a longtime senior executive in technology and telecom, we believe his expertise and counsel will be invaluable to the company.”
About Edgewater Wireless
We make WiFi. Better.
Edgewater Wireless (www.edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative WiFi technology for residential and commercial markets. We deliver advanced silicon solutions designed to meet the high-density and high quality-of-service needs of service providers and their customers. With 24+ patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Single Radio (MCSR) technology revolutionizes WiFi with its aera™ access point product line, delivering next-generation WiFi today.
The best solution for High-Density WiFi networks, Edgewater provides reference designs for easy OEM integration, enabling service providers to plan, build and deploy reliable, high-capacity services to meet data demand in any environment, while fewer access points means lower deployment costs.
For additional information visit: www.edgewaterwireless.com or www.aera.io
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
