Manatt Adds Internationally Recognized Corporate Governance Partner

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm, announced today that Suzanne Rich Folsom has joined as a partner in its government and regulatory group. Folsom is a significant addition to the firm’s Washington, D.C. office and its Investigations and Compliance Practice, both of which are led by former White House Counsel Jack Quinn. She brings with her broad international corporate governance expertise and a successful track record leading the transformation of public and private corporations during periods of heightened regulatory attention.
Recognized as a data privacy trailblazer, Folsom regularly develops cybersecurity initiatives aimed to boost organizations’ data compliance controls and programs. A proven member of highly successful C-suite executive management teams and a trusted advisor to boards, Folsom is a respected thought leader on governance, compliance, cyber and diversity issues.
“Suzanne is a dynamic change agent who has been recognized as an outstanding general counsel, regulatory and compliance lawyer, and cybersecurity leader,” said Donna Wilson, CEO and managing partner-elect of Manatt. “Her deep experience has enabled her to develop world-class business, regulatory and political acumen. We look forward to welcoming her to Manatt’s D.C. office.”
Prior to joining Manatt, Folsom was the general counsel, chief compliance officer and SVP-government affairs at the iconic United States Steel Corporation, a Fortune 200 company. Folsom played a critical role in the Corporation’s overarching business transformation and was one of the primary architects of a successful international trade campaign for the steel industry; simultaneously, she was responsible for the operational performance of the company’s real estate division. Most recently, she has served as senior advisor to technology startups, providing governance, legal, regulatory and compliance guidance.
“Suzanne’s arrival is a sign of exciting growth for our Investigations and Compliance Practice,” said Quinn, head of Manatt’s Washington, D.C. office and former Counsel to the President of the United States during the Clinton administration. “Today’s rapidly evolving business and regulatory environment requires interdisciplinary capabilities and collaborative thinking, so we’re thrilled to harness her unique skill set and track record of success to further develop our group.”
Previously, as EVP, general counsel and chief compliance officer, Folsom partnered with Quinn in turning around critical national security services provider ACADEMI, the company formerly known as Blackwater. And as VP, chief regulatory and compliance officer, and deputy general counsel at American International Group (AIG), Folsom played an instrumental role in stabilizing the company during the financial crisis. Earlier, she served as counselor to the president and director of the Department of Institutional Integrity at the World Bank, where she was responsible for the multilateral organization’s anti-corruption program. Folsom is also the former private secretary to the Queen of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
“Manatt has an immensely impressive government and regulatory group, boasting an expanding, bipartisan team with global reach. I am excited to join at a time when the firm is growing its already deep bench of diverse, multi-industry talent,” said Folsom.
Folsom earned her J.D., graduating cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and received her B.A. in political science from Duke University.
About Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is one of the nation’s leading law and consulting firms, with offices strategically located in California (Los Angeles, Orange County, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Sacramento), New York (New York City and Albany), Chicago and Washington, D.C. The firm represents a sophisticated client base—including Fortune 500, middle-market and emerging companies—across a range of practice areas and industry sectors. For more information, visit www.manatt.com.
