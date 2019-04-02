Numetric Launches Safety Analytics Application that Helps Save More Lives and Makes Roadways Safer

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Numetric, the Traffic Safety Analytics Solution Provider, announced the launch of its new Safety Analysis application that significantly reduces the costs and time state and local agencies incur while accomplishing their goal to ensure roadways become safer, and traffic fatalities are reduced.
The Numetric Safety Analysis application helps engineers and designers diagnose crash causes and provide recommendations for roadway improvement more quickly, allowing the safety analysis process to address all roadway projects rather than a select few. Today, agencies are taxed by spending significant time and resources that are already scarce, to diagnose the root causes of crashes and try to create effective solutions to help remedy those crashes, a process that is a critical part of the safety management cycle. Safety engineers and designers often are left with having to prioritize roadway projects for evaluation since this arduous process consumes precious resources. Numetric’s new app helps solve this situation.
“This Safety Analysis app helps agencies put safety back into the spotlight,” said Danny Anderson, Vice President of Product at Numetric. “Unfortunately, some agencies have no other choice than to proceed with new projects without a safety report because of limited resources. However, with this new app, agencies no longer have to choose which projects will or won’t receive this critical analysis. This app is the first of its kind and the only one available to actually present suggested solutions.”
Using roadway data provided by state and local agencies, Numetric’s web-based application serves a list of recommended solutions based on built-in calculations pulled directly from the Highway Safety Manual (HSM), which is a publication of the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials. The HSM contains concepts, guidelines and algorithms for analyzing crash frequency prediction and is incorporated into every state’s roadway planning, design, operations and maintenance decisions.
The Safety Analysis app leverages the HSM to give safety engineers and designers a starting point for exploration into safety solutions, as well as automatically calculate the cost-benefit ratio of improvements to particular roadway segments – right down to the mile marker. This allows the designer or engineer to mix and match treatments to find the combination that will prevent the most crashes.
Utah Department of Transportation has elected to use the Safety Analysis application at launch.
"UDOT's focus is always to improve safety on Utah's roadways, and that is why we have partnered with Numetric to build the Safety Analysis application,” said Jeff Lewis, Safety Programs Engineer, UDOT Traffic and Safety. “The application helps make it easier and more accessible for everyone working on roadway projects in Utah to focus on and invest in improving roadway safety."
The development of this app continues a trend of new product releases from Numetric demonstrating the company’s commitment to unlocking traffic safety agencies’ data to allow them to more effectively convert safety funds into saved lives.
For more information, visit www.numetric.com.
About Numetric
Numetric, a Traffic Safety Analytics Solution Provider, empowers state and local agencies to achieve greater confidence and consensus around resource investment decisions and save more lives on our roadways. It accomplishes this through its off-the-shelf, configurable, cloud-based Traffic Safety Analytics Platform and its suite of easy-to-use applications which are purpose-built to allow agencies to perform critical analyses faster and with more depth, easily share data with all relevant groups, and make more informed decisions to optimize investments and reduce fatal crashes. To learn more, visit numetric.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005361/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT