Twilio SendGrid Introduces New Expert Service Offerings for Developers and Marketers

|
|April 2, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today introduced new Expert Service offerings from Twilio SendGrid that provide customers with options for additional support, education, detailed data and analytics, and expert guidance to help optimize their email programs and drive business results. Now, customers of all sizes can increase their return on investment for their email programs with a variety of consulting, data analysis and managed service packages that work best for them.
Globally, 15% of emails never make it to the inbox, according to Return Path. With industry-average deliverability rates so low, many businesses are struggling to engage their customers via email. Whether businesses have a dedicated in-house email manager or a small marketing operation that owns multiple customer communication channels, email is difficult to get right. With email marketing continuing to be the best digital marketing channel for return on investment, according to the Data & Marketing Association, senders can’t afford to miss out.
“Customers utilizing Twilio SendGrid’s Expert Services have seen an average 97% deliverability rate versus the industry average of 85%,” said Steve Sloan, chief product and marketing officer at Twilio SendGrid. “With our in-house team of dedicated experts, customers can leverage the Twilio SendGrid team’s nearly 100 years of combined experience to improve data analysis and guidance to optimize their email programs and increase their return on investment.”
Customers of all sizes can now:
- Benefit from Twilio SendGrid’s email experience from its large team of in-house experts and deep relationships within the email ecosystem.
- Uncover optimization areas to maximize email return on investment.
- Be more effective in their role with best practices, education and time-saving reporting and guidance.
Customers such as Bandsintown, The Hustle, Paperless Post, Commissions Inc. and SEEK, among many others, have leveraged Expert Services to improve their email programs:
“Our work with Twilio SendGrid’s Expert Services team has had a direct impact on our company’s top line concert revenue and user engagement,” said Michael Reiczyk, solutions architect at Bandsintown. “We came to Twilio SendGrid’s email consultants for an overall health assessment and optimization of our email program. The team’s scientific and data-driven approach coupled with their deep relationships with mailbox service providers such as Gmail, Yahoo! and Microsoft have resulted in immediate, material improvements in our email volume, email delivery, unique opens and clicks.”
“The Expert Services team has been immensely helpful to Paperless Post as we ensure our hosts' email invitations are delivered to their guests' inboxes,” said Ricky Leung, vice president of engineering at Paperless Post. “Earlier this year, we launched email functionality with our Flyer invitation product, which was powered by Twilio SendGrid's email platform. This functionality helps our customers track engagement with their email invitations. We set an initial NPS score goal of 60 for Flyer, and with the help of Twilio SendGrid's deliverability expertise, we exceeded it with a score of 70.”
“We calculated that if we even got only 1,000 more people to open every day because of our email consultation, it pays for itself and more,” says John Havel, co-founder of The Hustle. “It’s a small expense for a potential huge return. Because of our engagement with Twilio SendGrid, we now have the knowledge and understanding to build out our current email infrastructure. We were blind beforehand.”
Expansion of Twilio SendGrid’s Expert Service Offerings
Twilio SendGrid’s new Expert Service offerings dramatically expand the reach of its existing services. Packages range from implementation services which guide customers through program setup, to one-time services that optimize strategies and send performance, to ongoing services where customers are partnered with dedicated email experts to optimize multiple aspects of their email strategy to meet long- and short-term goals. New package offerings include:
Implementation Services
- Email Bootcamp: An online webinar covering how to set up and use Twilio SendGrid’s products.
- Email Implementation: An engagement with a dedicated expert to guide customers through their account architecture, setup, and use of Twilio SendGrid’s products.
- Email Implementation & Strategy: Everything customers need to set up or optimize their email program with expert guidance on account setup and sending strategies.
One-Time Services
- Expert Analysis: A diagnostic check on the health of customers’ email program via an advanced report and single consultation with an expert.
- Expert Consultation: Dedicated, in-depth consultation with an expert to analyze customers’ sending performance and provide short- and long-term recommendations to improve results.
- Expert Optimization: Close partnership with experts over 90 days to review customers’ account setup and strategy, provide education and recommendations for improvement, and help test and optimize strategies.
Ongoing Services
- Expert Insights: An in-depth monthly snapshot of the health and performance of a customer’s email program with a robust report and curated step-by-step instructions to maximize results.
- Expert on Demand: Digestible monthly reports and call with experts, plus fast access to an expert up to four times per year with an in-depth consultation if customers run into issues.
- Expert Partnership: Close partnership with experts to optimize account setup, provide education and recommendations for improvement, and help test and optimize strategies to meet long- and short-term goals.
- Enterprise Expert Partnership: Our highest level of support and ongoing strategic guidance through strategic projects to improve customers’ email program, proactive monitoring from our experts, and fast technical support.
Trusted Communications Partner
Twilio SendGrid has deep relationships with mailbox service providers such as Gmail, Yahoo! and Microsoft, and is heavily invested in working with the anti-abuse community to ensure the safety and security of the entire mailbox ecosystem. Twilio SendGrid’s Expert Services team brings to bear industry best practices to help educate customers on sending wanted email according to published best practices that help differentiate their mail streams from that of cyber criminals. By focusing on not only the technical architecture to deliver email at scale but the proven techniques to establish trust and dialogue with recipients, Twilio SendGrid is transforming the inbox one successful customer at a time through the application of policies leading to greater trusted communications.
Pricing and Availability
For more information on pricing and package offerings, visit https://sendgrid.com/solutions/expert-services/.
About Twilio
Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005254/en/
