Verodin Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments in Sales, Marketing, and Business Development

|
|April 2, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
Verodin, the leader in validating the effectiveness of cybersecurity controls, today announced the further strengthening of its leadership team with the appointment of four new executives. Together, the four new hires bring decades of leadership experience in high-growth technology organizations.
Tracey Moon, Verodin CMO (Photo: Business Wire)
Verodin has appointed Tracey Moon as Chief Marketing Officer, Lyndon Brown as Vice President of Business Development, Michael Persechini as Vice President of Sales for the Eastern Region, and Neil Hall as Vice President of Sales for the Western Region. With these executive appointments, Verodin rounds out its management team with accomplished professionals who have solid experience in cybersecurity and digital business, and who have demonstrated significant success in bringing disruptive technology solutions to market.
“We are pleased to welcome Tracey, Lyndon, Michael, and Neil to Verodin. Each leader brings a tremendous depth of relevant experience and a proven track record of success to our organization. Bringing such a high caliber of professionals to our executive team will help strengthen our market position,” said Verodin CEO and Co-Founder Chris Key. “With our new Threat Actor Assurance Module and the focused efforts we’re making across a number of vertical industry sectors to validate companies’ cybersecurity infrastructure, I look forward to working with them to take Verodin to the next stage of growth.”
Tracey Moon will oversee Verodin’s branding and go-to-market strategy, leading the team to demonstrate the company’s transformative security effectiveness validation solutions, promote its data-driven insights and bring industry awareness of the financial impact Verodin’s solutions deliver. Tracey is former CMO of Brillio, a digital consulting and technology services company, and has also held executive positions with FranConnect, GANTECH and Cognizant, among others. She is also the founder of Three72, an organization created to empower women to reach their full potential.
As Verodin’s VP of Business Development, Lyndon Brown is responsible for accelerating corporate growth through a growing ecosystem of global strategic and alliance partners. Lyndon joins Verodin from Endgame, where he launched and operated several successful business areas, including its global managed service provider business, channel sales program, and technical alliance ecosystem. Lyndon was Endgame’s first product manager, driving the company’s entrance into the enterprise endpoint security market. Prior to that, Lyndon spent 10 years as a Computer Engineer in the U.S. Intelligence Community and presently serves as an advisor to security startups through the Mach37 cyber accelerator.
Michael Persechini, VP of Sales for the Eastern Region, brings broad cybersecurity expertise to Verodin, having worked for companies like Cisco, LogPoint, Motorola and AirDefense. In this role, he’ll lead account teams serving clients in the Eastern U.S. with the Verodin Security Instrumentation Platform (SIP) and Threat Actor Assurance Module (TAAP) implementations, as well as working with channel partners. Prior to joining Verodin, Michael was VP of the Americas for LogPoint, and before that he was a security sales executive for Cisco, which he joined through the acquisition of Lancope, where he was VP of Sales for the Eastern U.S. and Canada.
As VP of Sales for the Western Region, Neil Hall will oversee the client sales and account management teams for the Western United States, as well as lead collaboration with the channel. He joins Verodin from Secureworks, where he was also Regional Vice President of the Western Region. Prior to that, he was Regional Sales VP of the Central and Western Regions for RSA Security, and also ran RSA’s identity business for the Americas.
About Verodin
Verodin’s Security Instrumentation Platform (SIP) provides evidence of the effectiveness of customers’ cybersecurity controls, enabling them to validate the protection of their business-critical assets. Verodin has a diverse, global customer base and is backed by world-class investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Blackstone, Capital One Growth Ventures, Cisco Investments, Citi Ventures, ClearSky, Crosslink Capital, Rally Ventures and TenEleven Ventures. Request a demo today. Stay up to date with the latest Verodin news in the social sphere. Verodin on YouTube; Twitter; Facebook; LinkedIn
