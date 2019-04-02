Turbonomic Awarded Five-Star Rating in CRN’s 2019 Partner Program Guide

|By Business Wire
|
|April 2, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
Turbonomic today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded Turbonomic a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide for the second consecutive year. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite set of companies that CRN identifies as the most successful partner programs in the channel. Vendor selection is based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers,” said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. “We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel.”
Over the last year, Turbonomic has significantly expanded its partner program to accelerate “SMART” (self-managing, anywhere, in real-time) workload adoption globally. The comprehensive program enables partners to deliver a unique technology and a lifecycle of services to help customers modernize their applications and infrastructure. Turbonomic’s AI-powered workload automation platform continuously matches application demand with infrastructure supply, in real-time, assuring the best performance at the lowest cost while enforcing policy compliance.
The comprehensive Turbonomic Partner Program includes tracks for solution providers, OEMs, alliance partners, cloud and managed service providers, systems integrators, and distributors. With partner profitably as its keystone, the program is built upon six value pillars including:
- Incremental Services & Support Revenue, enabling partners to quickly build service and support practices around the Turbonomic platform with comprehensive training and accreditation;
- Ecosystem Alignment, driving additional partner opportunities through engagement and joint offerings across the Turbonomic partner ecosystem, such as cloud planning and migration;
- Deal Protection for partners who find or apply significant effort in working opportunities. When partners are granted deal registration, they are ensured an exclusive position and advantage in the opportunity;
- Customer Rewards, offering incentives to partners committed to growing their business and driving new customers to Turbonomic; and
- Enablement & Accreditation, ensuring partners have the most complete set of enablement programs and supporting tools and resources across all aspects of Turbonomic’s technology and the customer lifecycle of sales, services and support.
“The fastest and largest re-platforming of applications in history is underway. For partners, this creates tremendous opportunity in serving as trusted advisors throughout cloud and IT modernization initiatives,” said Chris Sullivan, SVP of Global Channel & Alliances at Turbonomic. “Our application-driven approach to workload automation delivers partners with the industry’s only software platform that continuously assures performance and enforces IT policy compliance at the lowest cost. We continue to invest in delivering our valued partners with the technology and programs to maximize this opportunity.”
Sirius is a longtime Turbonomic Partner. Of the role Turbonomic plays in serving clients, Sirius Senior Vice President of Solutions Richard Zimmermann said: “Our goal is to be the trusted partner in helping clients achieve their IT goals. It’s increasingly common that we hear of clients struggling to manage dynamic application workloads in exponentially complex hybrid and multicloud environments. Turbonomic is a leading solution within our portfolio because it delivers a powerful technology that extends the value and services we offer clients, generating incremental paths to revenue.”
On its participation in the Turbonomic Partner Program, Satish Kumar, EVP Head of Sales at Orion, said: “Cloud platforms offer millions of configuration options. While this promises elasticity and agility, the reality is that continuously making the right decisions, in real-time, is simply not possible with people and spreadsheets. Mistakes are costly in terms of application performance, compliance and cost overruns. Turbonomic is a core element of Orion’s Orzure solution, which helps customers through every phase of their Azure migration. As a Turbonomic partner, we have differentiated ourselves in the market, opening up new revenue opportunity by offering customers value at every stage of their IT modernization journey.”
About Turbonomic
Turbonomic delivers workload automation for hybrid cloud, thereby continuously assuring performance while lowering cost and maintaining compliance with business policies. The Turbonomic platform matches workload demand to infrastructure supply, helping customers maintain a continuous state of application health. Founded in 2009, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing technology companies, trusted by thousands of enterprise organizations to activate their hybrid cloud journey. To learn more about Turbonomic, visit turbonomic.com. For more information on the underlying dynamics fueling cloud-native/container and multicloud adoption, download the Turbonomic 2019 State of Multicloud report at https://turbonomic.com/state-of-multicloud/.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
