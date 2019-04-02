BP Opens New Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Sustainable IT Solutions

|By Business Wire
The University of Illinois today announced that BP (NYSE: BP), one of the world’s largest energy companies, has opened an information technology center at the University of Illinois Research Park.
The new center will provide BP with better access to the next generation of talent to explore digital solutions and technologies to enhance the modernization of IT services for the company.
“I am excited by the possibilities of our new center at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – engaging with talent in an innovative way and pioneering the future of digital at BP,” said Steve Fortune, BP Chief Information Officer. “Students will work on real projects and give us fresh perspectives to apply towards energy industry challenges.”
The students in the program will work closely with BP information technology experts to develop proof-of-concept prototypes for digital solutions ranging from Big Data and Machine Learning, to the Internet of Things (IoT) and Cloud. Projects will cover multiple disciplines, such as basic market and technology research, data analytics and visualization, user-interface analysis and software development. Bryan Copeland, a BP technologist for 16 years, has relocated from within the company to serve as the center’s Site Leader and will lead student recruitment, training, mentorship and assist in the delivery of innovative solutions.
BP is a longtime strategic partner of the University of Illinois. This center further embeds the company within the fabric of the university, with the goal to continue a symbiotic and mutually beneficial relationship.
“We’re pleased to welcome BP to the Research Park. Like many industries, data science is transforming the way the world thinks about energy. It is a perfect partnership to have a company that is developing the future of energy come together with the university that is pioneering the future of computing and data sciences,” said University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign chancellor Robert J. Jones. “BP’s commitment to discovery and technological innovation will open new opportunities for collaboration with our faculty and offer our students new career horizons.”
About BP (NYSE: BP)
BP is a global producer of oil and gas with operations in 70 countries. BP has a larger economic footprint in the U.S. than in any other nation, and it has invested more than $100 billion here since 2005. BP employs about 14,000 people across the U.S. and supports more than 111,000 additional jobs through all its business activities. For more information on BP in America, visit www.bp.com/us.
About the Research Park at the University of Illinois
The Research Park at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a technology hub for startup companies and corporate research and development operations. Within the Research Park there are 120 companies employing students and full-time technology professionals. More information at researchpark.illinois.edu. Find the Research Park on Twitter at @UIResearchPark.
