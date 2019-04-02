Acronis Enhances Acronis Backup with Powerful Enterprise-class Cyber Protection Capabilities

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 09:13 AM EDT
Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection and hybrid cloud storage today released a major update of its enterprise backup solution Acronis Backup, introducing physical data shipping, cross-platform virtual machine conversion, protection from cryptomining malware, and localization to seven additional languages.
The new update, which is free for existing Acronis Backup users with an active maintenance contract or subscription, also increases the number of devices that can be managed from a single management server to 8,000, allowing users to protect all data, applications, and systems from an intuitive, easy-to-use web interface.
“This is by far the largest Acronis Backup update to date. We listened to our users and brought the features that they requested. Acronis Backup is the most secure backup in the market, which is why it is trusted by more than 500,000 businesses worldwide,” said Patrick Hurley, Vice President & General Manager Americas, Acronis.
Extended functionality
The latest update adds several features to Acronis Backup, including:
- Physical data shipping: Ability to protect large amounts of data by sending encrypted versions of full backups to an Acronis data center on a hard drive.
- Extended scalability: Opportunity to save infrastructure resources by managing up to 8,000 devices from a single management server.
- Enhanced user experience: Ability to easily organize, group and filter devices via a new comment feature, and efficiently schedule backups through a new performance and backup window.
- Localization to seven additional languages: Bulgarian, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Serbian, Malay, Indonesian.
- Improved Active Protection: Detection of cryptomining malware, protection of network folders mapped as local drives.
- Cross-platform conversion: Ability to convert backup files into VM files (VHDX, VMDK formats ready) capable of running on VMware Workstation and Microsoft Hyper-V hypervisors.
- Support for additional operating systems and hypervisors:
- Microsoft Exchange Server 2019
- Windows Server 2019 with Hyper-V
- Microsoft Hyper-V Server 2019
- VMware vSphere 6.7 update 1
- Citrix XenServer 7.6
- RHEL 7.6
- Ubuntu 18.10
- Fedora 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
- Debian 9.5, 9.6
- Windows XP SP1 (x64), SP2 (x64), (x86)
Unique approach to cyber protection
Acronis is continuously enhancing its technology to ensure all of its solutions address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection — safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (SAPAS). That unique approach ensures that a company’s data is fully protected from modern cyber threats, while it remains easily accessible and verifiable.
As a result of this approach, Acronis is recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions, and is selected by an increasing number of the world’s leading brands, manufacturers, and sports teams to protect their critical data. Acronis was also awarded the highest possible score in two recent reports from tech industry research firm G2 Crowd: the Grid Report for Server Backup, Winter 2019, and the Enterprise Grid Report for Server Backup, Winter 2019.
“We partnered with Acronis as part of our digital transformation strategy. Acronis’ technology helped us to optimize cyber protection and significantly reduce our backup window from days to hours, making our operations in the factory and at the track more efficient and secure,” said Graeme Hackland, CIO of ROKiT Williams Racing Formula One team.
Bradley Silverman from Technical Operations at the Australia’s largest privately-owned web host and domain name registrar Ventra IP echoed the sentiment: "We used Acronis technology in a recent mass server migration project. Previously a similar job took more than 82 hours to complete. With Acronis, it only took seven hours. It helped us to reduce the maintenance window, which made our system administrators and customers very happy."
Strong growth and outlook
The new update comes on the back of the company strong performance, achieving 20 percent YoY net billing growth in 2018, 160 percent cloud business growth, and 400 additional employees, Including more than 100 in new R&D offices in Tempe, Arizona and Sofia, Bulgaria. That growth is set to accelerate throughout 2019.
New users are encouraged to download a free, fully functional 30-day trial of Acronis Backup to try the solution for themselves. The trial download is available at www.acronis.com/business/backup/.
About Acronis
Acronis sets the standard for cyber protection and hybrid cloud storage through its innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, storage, and enterprise file sync and share solutions. Enhanced by its artificial intelligence-based defense against ransomware, blockchain-based authentication, and unique hybrid-cloud architecture, Acronis protects all data in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications. Founded in Singapore in 2003, today the company is trusted by more than 5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses worldwide, including 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005665/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT