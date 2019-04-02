Introducing the Okta Identity Engine: Customizable Building Blocks for Every Identity Experience

|By Business Wire
April 2, 2019 09:13 AM EDT
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, today at Oktane19 announced the Okta Identity Engine, a significant upgrade to the Okta Identity Cloud that enables customers to address unlimited identity use cases with Okta. The Okta Identity Engine is a set of customizable building blocks for every identity experience, breaking apart pre-defined authentication, authorization and registration flows. Customers can now create dynamic, context-based user journeys, unlocking passwordless experiences, progressive profiling and per-app branding. Okta expects the Okta Identity Engine to be made available in the second half of 2019.
Identity plays a significant role in nearly every digital trend, taking root in modern security approaches and digital transformation initiatives. Engineering, digital, IT and security teams have a wide array of different identity use cases across their customer and workforce experiences, and no identity product can be pre-defined to support exactly every use case required. Organizations instead require an easy, out-of-the-box way to tailor the basic building blocks of the identity experience, all while maintaining security.
“Every modern application relies on some form of identity and authentication, but not every application will leverage identity in the same way, or have the same requirements,” said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Okta. “We recognized the opportunity to unlock the foundation of the Okta Identity Cloud to give our customers the chance to wield identity how they see fit — trusting the out-of-the-box security, reliability and scalability that comes with the Okta Identity Cloud. The Okta Identity Engine makes an unlimited number of identity use cases possible by making the core functions of Okta fully customizable.”
Identity Building Blocks Drive Unlimited Variety of User Experiences
The Okta Identity Engine enables organizations to use any number of signals including application, device, network, and intent as context to inform the identity journey of any user, adapting that identity experience accordingly. For example, one identity journey of a new user interacting with a low-risk application may minimize abandonment during registration by asking for just a name and email address before authorizing that user’s access. Another journey may require additional identity verification steps and enroll a banking customer in multi-factor authentication before authorizing access to a high security app. It’s possible to create unlimited variations by applying different context to policies within the Okta Identity Engine. Customization can be done out-of-the-box via the Okta administrator console or with code via Okta REST APIs.
Possible use cases include:
- Passwordless Authentication: Rather than enrolling a password in an authentication sequence, organizations can use an email magic link to authenticate a user. Organizations can apply a passwordless flow to some applications, but for others, require a stronger factor, such as email, push or WebAuthn.
- Progressive Profiling: To prevent users from abandoning a site, enterprises can configure registration for less friction. Administrators can configure initial enrollment to limit additional attribute requirements for a user, while configuring another sequence to require that a user input a home address to access a certain resource. For example, an ecommerce site may want to ask for an email address when a user first engages, but then ask for a home address and phone number before making a purchase.
- Per-App Branding: Administrators can configure each sequence with different branding to provide a separate branded experience depending on how a user begins to use its services. For instance, a single hotel loyalty program serving multiple brands can implement per-app branding to customize the look and feel of logins depending on the customer’s hotel choice. This app-specific branding remains consistent through each unique sign-in, email, and push notification workflow.
“Albertsons interacts with over 34 million customers a week, providing the products they want, at a fair price, with great customer service,” said Ramiya Iyer, GVP, IT Digital, Data and Pharmacy, Albertsons Companies. “As one of the largest grocers in the country, we recognize how important it is to adapt and grow, meeting our customers wherever they are. The Okta Identity Engine provides us with a flexible solution to digital identity.”
Together, the Okta Identity Engine and the newly-announced Okta Hooks unlock unlimited use cases and infinite integrations for the Okta Identity Cloud, enabling customers to build trusted, tailored user journeys. With more customers and partners building more than ever on Okta, the Okta Identity Cloud benefits from the network effects of more data, greater security, and more integrations on the platform.
Availability
The Okta Identity Engine will be included in all existing Okta products. Customers will be able to use the applicable components of the Okta Identity Engine for the Okta products they have licensed. Okta expects that it will begin upgrading customers in the second half of 2019. Initial capabilities of the Okta Identity Engine, such as passwordless authentication, progressive profiling with required attributes, and per-app branding of the Hosted Okta Sign-in Widget are available in beta today. For more information, visit: https://www.okta.com/okta-identity-engine/.
About Okta
Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With over 6,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta customers can easily and securely use the best technologies for their business. Over 6,100 organizations, including 20th Century Fox, JetBlue, Nordstrom, Slack, Teach for America and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.
