FileShadow, Inc. Announces Windows Desktop App; Connecting Local Files with Cloud Files to Its Cloud File Assurance Service

April 2, 2019
FileShadow, Inc. today announces the release of the FileShadow Windows Desktop App. The app aggregates and automatically catalogs files and photos placed locally on a PC running Microsoft Windows to FileShadow’s secure cloud vault. With this release, content is now aggregated from Windows and Mac desktops, the majority of all cloud storage providers, and network and direct attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices.
The FileShadow Windows Desktop App follows the FileShadow macOS Desktop App that was released in November 2018.
“With the addition of the FileShadow Windows Desktop App, now every file you have can be stored, searched and shared through our cloud-based service,” said Tyrone Pike, president and CEO of FileShadow. “We put information at a user’s fingertips that may have previously been widely dispersed. It’s a personal digital asset manager (DAM) that allows them to collect, protect and search all of their digital content, assuring that nothing is lost due to accidental deletion or overwriting.”
FileShadow does not replace users’ existing cloud storage systems; it connects and protects them. The system allows the user to securely maintain and search their data in a single place instead of across multiple platforms where data may be lost or forgotten. FileShadow is the only provider that bridges most cloud storage environments.
In addition to PC file storage, FileShadow connects the most popular cloud storage providers including macOS, iCloud, Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe’s Lightroom solutions, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, and Drobo network and direct attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices* into one secure cloud vault.
FileShadow automatically generates searchable metadata for each file, including location (GPS), optical character recognition (OCR) of PDFs and machine learning (ML)-generated tags for images. For example, a search for the term “golf” will pull up user images of golf balls and golf carts that have been tagged by automated machine learning (ML), even if “golf” is not in the file name. The user can also find a scanned contract that includes the words “golf” or a related term such as “country club.” By using machine learning, FileShadow provides superior search capabilities, allowing the user to effectively find files in mere seconds.
The service archives each revision and generation of every file, regardless of whether or not it was retained in the original, linked cloud storage system—providing a specific system of record for all files stored in each cloud storage account.
“Our level of durability for distributed files is unmatched, allowing Windows-using customers to protect their data while having it instantly accessible in the Cloud,” remarked Jeff Looman, FileShadow’s VP of Engineering.
FileShadow delivers “11 nines” of durability, assuring that assets stored on the user’s Windows PC will be quickly accessible, fully protected and available for a lifetime in a secure cloud vault.
The FileShadow Service is free of charge for up to 100 GB of data. Subscriptions are available for more storage ($15/month for 1 TB; each additional terabyte is $10/month).
About FileShadow
FileShadow is a service that aggregates files from multiple cloud sources, Windows PC and macOS desktops and Drobo network and direct attached storage (NAS/DAS) devices into one secure, reliable and searchable cloud vault. Using machine learning, FileShadow provides superior indexing and searching capabilities. With FileShadow, users can quickly find any file with advanced search features such as file content, OCR of PDFs, GPS location and image searches. FileShadow is hosted on Google Cloud, and provides “11 nines” of durability for optimal file protection from IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS) and Wasabi’s Hot Cloud Storage. FileShadow supports multiple cloud storage sources, including Windows PC and macOS desktops (including iCloud Drive files and iCloud Photos), Drobo NAS/DAS devices*, Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe’s Lightroom solutions, Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and OneDrive for Business.
* Supported Drobo NAS products include: 5N, 5N2, B810n; DAS Products Include: 5C, 5D/ 5Dt, 5D3 on Windows over USB and the 5C, 5D/ 5Dt, 5D3, 8D for Mac.
Visit FileShadow.com for more information.
