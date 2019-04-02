Dynabook Americas Upgrades Tecra® A50 to Enhance Productivity

|By Business Wire
April 2, 2019
Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions Inc.) today announced an upgraded version of its full-performance business laptop, the Tecra® A50-EC. This upgraded laptop now includes a USB-C Port1 and biometrics face recognition camera2 options to enhance connectivity, productivity and system security.
The Tecra® A50-EC is a full performance business laptop now with a USB-C Port and biometrics face recognition camera options to enhance connectivity, productivity and system security. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The collection of new technologies and enhanced security measures found in the Tecra A50-EC directly address the needs of the modern professional looking for a full-performance laptop with an emphasis on security and productivity,” said Phil Osako, senior director, product marketing, Dynabook America, Inc.
The adoption of USB-C technology on the Tecra A50-EC brings the benefit of data, display and power via an increasingly common port. This multi-function port allows the Tecra A50-EC to connect to a growing range of peripherals, including storage, displays, USB-C docks and power adapters. For maximum expandability, the Tecra A50-EC offers a variety of full-sized HDMI, VGA, Ethernet and three USB 3.0 ports.
The Tecra A50-EC also now supports an optional Infrared camera which enables facial authentication via Windows Hello face sign-in and an optional Smart Card Slot. The presence of these features provides additional options of protection to the already highly-secure laptop.
The Tecra A50-EC is powered by an 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processor and Windows 10 Pro ideal for mobile powerhouse PC solutions. The laptop delivers a complete suite of on-the-go productivity features including a 15.6-inch display, built-in optical drive, touchpad and Accupoint pointing systems, as well as spill-resistant, backlit keyboard3. The laptop incorporates user-replaceable batteries with an excellent battery life of up to 10 hours4 of productivity for work in any setting.
The Tecra A50-EC will be available at us.toshiba.com and from the company’s network of resellers. Dynabook plans to make the full-performance laptop part of the company’s Build-to-Order (BTO) program, giving users the ability to customize memory, storage, display and security capabilities. The Tecra A50-EC, like all of the company’s laptops, is designed, engineered and rigorously tested in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver greater peace of mind and proven reliability. The Tecra A50 Series has a starting price of $899.99 and includes the company’s Quality Replacement Guarantee5.
About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of the enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly-owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a majority-owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas visit https://us.toshiba.com.
About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)
For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technology have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now affiliated with Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.
© 2019 Dynabook Americas, Inc. All product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.
|1.
|
USB Type-C. 5Gbps is the maximum theoretical interface transfer rate per the specifications of the Universal Serial Bus (USB) Type-C. Actual transfer rate will vary depending on your system configuration and other factors.
|2.
|Availability. Depending on system configuration feature might be unavailable.
|3.
|
Spill-Resistant Keyboard. Under Toshiba testing conditions, the spill-resistant keyboard delayed the time for a water spill to reach the computer's main board to allow more time to properly close down the machine. Toshiba’s standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit www.warranty.toshiba.com for details.
|4.
|
Battery Life Rating. (Notebook) Measured by MobileMark® 2014 for models preinstalled with Microsoft® Windows 7 or Windows 10. See http://us.toshiba.com/info for full disclaimer.
|5.
|
Toshiba Quality Guarantee. In the unlikely event that your product fails to work due to a defect in a “Major Hardware Component” within 6 months of your original purchase date, Toshiba will replace the product free of charge with a new or remanufactured product that is at least equivalent to the original product (i.e., same or like model). A “Major Hardware Component” means a LCD panel, hard drive, solid state drive, memory, or system board and any other component that may be included at Toshiba’s reasonable discretion. Cosmetic damage due to handling and wear of the product is not included in this program, including keyboards, case work covers, key caps and plastic pieces. All of Toshiba’s standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Product must be registered at http://support.toshiba.com/register to ensure coverage and to be eligible for this program.
