Transplace Partners with Riskpulse to Enhance Supply Chain Predictability

April 2, 2019
Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, today announced its partnership with Riskpulse to enhance real-time, predictive risk analytics capabilities. The partnership will enable Transplace to further integrate machine learning and predictive analytics into its logistics management solutions in order to bring greater predictability and optimization to the supply chain.
Riskpulse helps shippers, carriers, distributors and receivers increase their on-time performance, reduce unnecessary freight spending and avoid waste caused by operational variability, as well as natural, social or infrastructure-driven disasters. The company’s suite of cloud-based software applications quantify and standardize their clients’ understanding of risk across their transportation networks and provide real-world, actionable recommendations on how to plan more effectively, days prior to tendering loads out to carriers.
“Transplace continues to invest in analytics technology in order to achieve greater supply chain predictability and optimize operational planning and performance,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO, Transplace. “Partnering with Riskpulse allows us to further integrate shipment and lane-level risk monitoring and analytics into our logistics solutions. Increasing these capabilities will generate greater transparency to operational risks and help our customers proactively address potential disruptions in order to maintain smooth operations and high levels of customer service.”
Offering a complete suite of transportation management, strategic capacity, and cross-border and global trade services, Transplace’s customizable logistics solutions and best-in-class technology gives organizations greater control of their transportation operations, as well as enhanced visibility of shipments and overall supply chain performance. As part of its proprietary Transportation Management System (TMS), the Transplace Control Tower provides shippers with a comprehensive, graphical view of all shipments, while integrating weather and traffic information – giving shippers a singular, all-encompassing, real-time view of their entire transportation network along with external factors that could impact it.
Transplace CTO Jim French stated, “Today’s complex, dynamic supply chains require greater levels of visibility, predictability and control, and further integrating analytics and machine learning into Transplace’s Control Tower and managed services solutions enables us to deliver those things to our customers. Partnering with Riskpulse allows Transplace shippers to mitigate disruption by providing true visibility to those shipments most at risk of service delays and proactively making decisions to make adjustments to optimize shipping performance and reduce losses.”
Riskpulse Founder & Chief Strategist Matthew Wensing added, “We are thrilled to partner with Transplace, a market leader whose operational decisions impact millions of shipments on a daily basis. Our combined experience and data sets will demonstrate what is possible and raise the bar for the industry.”
Connect with a Transplace expert to learn more about our logistics management services and technology: transplace.com/transplace-contact/.
About Riskpulse
Riskpulse is a supply chain risk analytics company that helps its clients and their partners increase the predictability and stability of their financial and physical operations globally. Many of the largest food shippers, consumer packaged goods manufacturers, automakers, and retailers trust the Riskpulse Score (RpS) and the Riskpulse suite of cloud-based software applications to standardize their quantification of risk and automate their operational planning. Commodity investment firms depend on Riskpulse probabilistic forecasts and advisory services to guide their understanding of weather's impact on supply and demand. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Riskpulse is rapidly becoming the standard way for members of the supply chain to get the signals they need to optimize for risk. Learn more at http://www.riskpulse.com.
About Transplace
Transplace is the leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology, helping manufacturers, retailers and distributors optimize supply chain operations and increase financial performance. Offering a complete suite of transportation management, strategic capacity, and cross-border & global trade services, Transplace’s customizable logistics solutions and best-in-class technology gives businesses greater control of their transportation operations and enhanced visibility of shipments and overall supply chain performance. With deep expertise in key vertical markets, including consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, retail and chemicals, Transplace works to strategically design and manage customer networks in the most efficient, cost-effective manner. As North America’s largest transportation management provider, Transplace leverages its entire network to solve large-scale, complex supply chain problems for its customers. From small-to-medium businesses to global brands, Transplace delivers the optimal blend of actionable business intelligence and operational excellence you need to manage your supply chain with certainty. Learn more at www.transplace.com.
