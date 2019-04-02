$96.5 Billion Software-Defined Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Software-Defined Data Center Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Type (Software-Defined Compute, Software-Defined Storage & Software-Defined Data Center Networking), Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market size is expected to grow from USD 33.5 billion in 2018 to USD 96.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the forecast period.

SDDC enables unified management and monitoring of data center resources, empowering faster allocation of computing, storage, and network resources using a single point of control that is delivered by SDDC solution. However, traditional data centers face issues with integration of servers, networks, and storage infrastructure in the data center through SDDC technologies. These factors may restrict the adoption of SDDC.

Hardware segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

SDDC combines vendor-agnostic hardware with software-driven intelligence. Moreover, it enables the execution of applications entirely on the logically defined resources that are abstracted from the underlying hardware. Owing to the hardware agnostic nature of the SDDC architecture, SDDC can be implemented even on basic hardware configurations. SDDC can be deployed by using multiple hardware approaches, such as integrating SDDC with traditional hardware, converged infrastructure, hyperconverged infrastructure, and composable infrastructure.

Software-defined computing segment to fuel the SDDC market during the forecast period

Software-Defined Computing (SDC) is a mature and widely adopted technology from leading vendors, such as Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware, and served by multiple products. SDC facilitates virtualization and aggregation of computing resources into resource pools. These resource pools are provisioned and offered based on availability and computing requirements. It is used to divide physical servers into multiple isolated virtual environments. SDC provides software tools that facilitate the efficient and dynamic allocation of workloads across servers in the system. The computer resources are managed through a central interface and can be allocated and reallocated based on requirements.

North America to hold the largest market size in 2018, while Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global SDDC market in 2018. The region is considered as most mature in the SDDC market, as there is a presence of most large enterprises. This region is home to some of the leading, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user verticals, in the global SDDC market. Organizations shifting toward SDDC solutions and services, and increasing adoption of digital business strategies are the major factors that are expected to drive the adoption of SDDC offerings in North America.

On the other hand, the SDDC market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region. The rising awareness of data management through a common interface at a reduced cost of ownership, the growing focus on server virtualization, and the increasing popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are the major growth drivers for the SDDC market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Software-Defined Data Center Market

4.2 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Component, 2018

4.3 Software-Defined Data Center Market: By Type, 2018

4.4 Software-Defined Data Center Market: By Vertical, 2018

4.5 Software-Defined Data Center Market: Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Uptime and Ease of Failover

5.2.1.2 Reduced Opex and Capex

5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Unified Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Integration Concerns With Legacy IT Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Inefficient Resource Provisioning

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investment in Latest Data Center Technologies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Volume of Data

5.2.3.3 Need for Secure Software-Defined Environments

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement of Enhanced Power and Cooling Infrastructure

5.3 Software-Defined Data Center Market: Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Deploying SDDC to Improve Manageability

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Improved Performance Through SDDC

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Supporting Critical Application and Disaster Recovery

5.4 Building Blocks of Software-Defined Data Center

5.4.1 Implementation Options

5.4.2 SDDC Integrated With Traditional Hardware

5.4.3 Converged Infrastructure

5.4.4 Hyperconverged Infrastructure

5.4.5 Composable Infrastructure

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Software-Defined Data Center Networking

5.5.2 Software-Defined Storage

5.5.3 Software-Defined Compute

5.5.4 Network Virtualization Solution Providers

5.5.5 Hardware Equipment Providers

5.5.6 End Users

5.6 Industry Standards

5.6.1 Distributed Management Task Force Standards

5.6.2 Cloud Infrastructure Management Interface

5.6.3 Open Virtualization Format

5.6.4 Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards

5.6.5 Storage Networking Industry Association - Cloud Data Management Interface

5.6.6 European Telecommunications Standards Institute/Industry Specification Group - Network Function Virtualization

6 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Declining Hardware Prices Expected to Reduce Total Cost of SDDC Deployments and Fuel the Market Growth

6.3 Software

6.3.1 SDDC Software Speeds Up Deployment and Reduces the Operational Costs of Expensive Manual Configurations

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Training and Consulting

6.4.1.1 Training and Consulting Services Help Data Centers in Increasing Revenues, Minimizing Risks, and Optimizing Resource Allocation

6.4.2 Integration and Deployment

6.4.2.1 Integration and Deployment Services Aid in Streamlining Adoption, Improving Operational Efficiency, and Managing Disruption

6.4.3 Support and Maintenance

6.4.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Facilitate Upgrades to the Existing Systems and Aid in Solving Product Issues

6.4.4 Managed Services

6.4.4.1 North America to Hold the Largest Market Size in the Managed Services Segment

7 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software-Defined Computing

7.2.1 SDC Tools Facilitate Efficient and Dynamic Allocation of Workloads Across the Servers in the System

7.3 Software-Defined Storage

7.3.1 Sds Enables Policy-Based Provisioning and Management

7.4 Software-Defined Data Center Networking

7.4.1 SDDCn Providing Centralized Control of the Network Traffic Without Configuring the Settings of Individual Switches

7.5 Automation and Orchestration

7.5.1 Deploying SDDC Mandates the Adoption of Automation and Orchestration

8 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Increasingly Adopt SDDC Solution Owing to Its Scalability and Cost Efficiency

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Large Enterprises to Hold a Larger Market Size During the Forecast Period

9 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Bfsi Vertical to Increasingly Deploy SDDC Solution to Reduce Disruption While Processing Huge Data

9.3 IT and Telecom

9.3.1 North America is Focused On Streamlining Operations of Data Centers to Reduce Their Expenditure and Improve Their Financial Position

9.4 Government and Defense

9.4.1 Government Agencies Use SDDC Solution to Improve Operational Efficiency of Data Centers

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Healthcare Vertical to Increasingly Adopt SDDC to Reduce Network Bottlenecks and Enhance Data Security and Data Access

9.6 Education

9.6.1 Education Vertical to Increasingly Implement SDDC to Reduce Costs

9.7 Retail

9.7.1 Adoption of SDDC Solutions to Streamline Business Processes in Retail Vertical

9.8 Manufacturing

9.8.1 Manufacturing Vertical Increasingly Using SDDC to Reduce Hardware and Operational Costs

9.9 Others

10 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Growing Popularity of Software-Defined Technologies to Fuel the Market Growth in North America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Strong Technical Expertise and Better It Budget of Enterprises in this Region to Fuel the Market Growth in Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Growing Implementation of Software-Defined Data Center in APAC to Handle Exponentially Increasing Workloads and Consolidate Data Centers

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Well-Established Players' Focus on Gaining First Movers Advantage to Drive the Market in Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Local Enterprises Collaborating With Leading Vendors to Address the Growing Need for Software-Defined Data Center in Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12 Company Profiles

Cisco

Citrix

Dell Emc

Fujitsu

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

Microsoft

Netapp

Nutanix

Oracle

Red Hat

Suse

Vmware

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqlqjh/96_5_billion?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005702/en/