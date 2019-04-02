$96.5 Billion Software-Defined Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 09:51 AM EDT
The "Software-Defined Data Center Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Type (Software-Defined Compute, Software-Defined Storage & Software-Defined Data Center Networking), Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market size is expected to grow from USD 33.5 billion in 2018 to USD 96.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the forecast period.
SDDC enables unified management and monitoring of data center resources, empowering faster allocation of computing, storage, and network resources using a single point of control that is delivered by SDDC solution. However, traditional data centers face issues with integration of servers, networks, and storage infrastructure in the data center through SDDC technologies. These factors may restrict the adoption of SDDC.
Hardware segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
SDDC combines vendor-agnostic hardware with software-driven intelligence. Moreover, it enables the execution of applications entirely on the logically defined resources that are abstracted from the underlying hardware. Owing to the hardware agnostic nature of the SDDC architecture, SDDC can be implemented even on basic hardware configurations. SDDC can be deployed by using multiple hardware approaches, such as integrating SDDC with traditional hardware, converged infrastructure, hyperconverged infrastructure, and composable infrastructure.
Software-defined computing segment to fuel the SDDC market during the forecast period
Software-Defined Computing (SDC) is a mature and widely adopted technology from leading vendors, such as Microsoft, Citrix, and VMware, and served by multiple products. SDC facilitates virtualization and aggregation of computing resources into resource pools. These resource pools are provisioned and offered based on availability and computing requirements. It is used to divide physical servers into multiple isolated virtual environments. SDC provides software tools that facilitate the efficient and dynamic allocation of workloads across servers in the system. The computer resources are managed through a central interface and can be allocated and reallocated based on requirements.
North America to hold the largest market size in 2018, while Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global SDDC market in 2018. The region is considered as most mature in the SDDC market, as there is a presence of most large enterprises. This region is home to some of the leading, well-established suppliers, as well as end-user verticals, in the global SDDC market. Organizations shifting toward SDDC solutions and services, and increasing adoption of digital business strategies are the major factors that are expected to drive the adoption of SDDC offerings in North America.
On the other hand, the SDDC market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region. The rising awareness of data management through a common interface at a reduced cost of ownership, the growing focus on server virtualization, and the increasing popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are the major growth drivers for the SDDC market in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Software-Defined Data Center Market
4.2 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Component, 2018
4.3 Software-Defined Data Center Market: By Type, 2018
4.4 Software-Defined Data Center Market: By Vertical, 2018
4.5 Software-Defined Data Center Market: Market Investment Scenario, 2018-2023
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increased Uptime and Ease of Failover
5.2.1.2 Reduced Opex and Capex
5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Unified Management
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Integration Concerns With Legacy IT Infrastructure
5.2.2.2 Inefficient Resource Provisioning
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Investment in Latest Data Center Technologies
5.2.3.2 Increasing Volume of Data
5.2.3.3 Need for Secure Software-Defined Environments
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Requirement of Enhanced Power and Cooling Infrastructure
5.3 Software-Defined Data Center Market: Use Cases
5.3.1 Use Case 1: Deploying SDDC to Improve Manageability
5.3.2 Use Case 2: Improved Performance Through SDDC
5.3.3 Use Case 3: Supporting Critical Application and Disaster Recovery
5.4 Building Blocks of Software-Defined Data Center
5.4.1 Implementation Options
5.4.2 SDDC Integrated With Traditional Hardware
5.4.3 Converged Infrastructure
5.4.4 Hyperconverged Infrastructure
5.4.5 Composable Infrastructure
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Software-Defined Data Center Networking
5.5.2 Software-Defined Storage
5.5.3 Software-Defined Compute
5.5.4 Network Virtualization Solution Providers
5.5.5 Hardware Equipment Providers
5.5.6 End Users
5.6 Industry Standards
5.6.1 Distributed Management Task Force Standards
5.6.2 Cloud Infrastructure Management Interface
5.6.3 Open Virtualization Format
5.6.4 Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards
5.6.5 Storage Networking Industry Association - Cloud Data Management Interface
5.6.6 European Telecommunications Standards Institute/Industry Specification Group - Network Function Virtualization
6 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Declining Hardware Prices Expected to Reduce Total Cost of SDDC Deployments and Fuel the Market Growth
6.3 Software
6.3.1 SDDC Software Speeds Up Deployment and Reduces the Operational Costs of Expensive Manual Configurations
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Training and Consulting
6.4.1.1 Training and Consulting Services Help Data Centers in Increasing Revenues, Minimizing Risks, and Optimizing Resource Allocation
6.4.2 Integration and Deployment
6.4.2.1 Integration and Deployment Services Aid in Streamlining Adoption, Improving Operational Efficiency, and Managing Disruption
6.4.3 Support and Maintenance
6.4.3.1 Support and Maintenance Services Facilitate Upgrades to the Existing Systems and Aid in Solving Product Issues
6.4.4 Managed Services
6.4.4.1 North America to Hold the Largest Market Size in the Managed Services Segment
7 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software-Defined Computing
7.2.1 SDC Tools Facilitate Efficient and Dynamic Allocation of Workloads Across the Servers in the System
7.3 Software-Defined Storage
7.3.1 Sds Enables Policy-Based Provisioning and Management
7.4 Software-Defined Data Center Networking
7.4.1 SDDCn Providing Centralized Control of the Network Traffic Without Configuring the Settings of Individual Switches
7.5 Automation and Orchestration
7.5.1 Deploying SDDC Mandates the Adoption of Automation and Orchestration
8 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Increasingly Adopt SDDC Solution Owing to Its Scalability and Cost Efficiency
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 Large Enterprises to Hold a Larger Market Size During the Forecast Period
9 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.2.1 Bfsi Vertical to Increasingly Deploy SDDC Solution to Reduce Disruption While Processing Huge Data
9.3 IT and Telecom
9.3.1 North America is Focused On Streamlining Operations of Data Centers to Reduce Their Expenditure and Improve Their Financial Position
9.4 Government and Defense
9.4.1 Government Agencies Use SDDC Solution to Improve Operational Efficiency of Data Centers
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Healthcare Vertical to Increasingly Adopt SDDC to Reduce Network Bottlenecks and Enhance Data Security and Data Access
9.6 Education
9.6.1 Education Vertical to Increasingly Implement SDDC to Reduce Costs
9.7 Retail
9.7.1 Adoption of SDDC Solutions to Streamline Business Processes in Retail Vertical
9.8 Manufacturing
9.8.1 Manufacturing Vertical Increasingly Using SDDC to Reduce Hardware and Operational Costs
9.9 Others
10 Software-Defined Data Center Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 Growing Popularity of Software-Defined Technologies to Fuel the Market Growth in North America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Strong Technical Expertise and Better It Budget of Enterprises in this Region to Fuel the Market Growth in Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Growing Implementation of Software-Defined Data Center in APAC to Handle Exponentially Increasing Workloads and Consolidate Data Centers
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Well-Established Players' Focus on Gaining First Movers Advantage to Drive the Market in Middle East and Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Local Enterprises Collaborating With Leading Vendors to Address the Growing Need for Software-Defined Data Center in Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Scenario
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12 Company Profiles
- Cisco
- Citrix
- Dell Emc
- Fujitsu
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- Microsoft
- Netapp
- Nutanix
- Oracle
- Red Hat
- Suse
- Vmware
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqlqjh/96_5_billion?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005702/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT