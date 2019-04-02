Robotics - Worldwide Industry Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2024): Anticipating a CAGR of 25% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 09:56 AM EDT
The "Robotics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Robotics Market was valued at USD 31.78 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period of 2019-2024.
In the past decade, industrial robots used to be high priced, due to which, the ROI is expected to be achieved after a decade. However, presently, smaller collaborative robots are priced for companies to receive ROI in months, instead of decades, often costing around USD 20,000. Declining sensor prices and increasing adoption have further aided lower costs.
The market studied is experiencing a significant transformation, with robots growing beyond being the workhorses of industrial shop floors and beginning to adopt the roles of personal assistants, surgical assistants, delivery vehicles, autonomous vehicles, exoskeletons, and unmanned aerial vehicles, among many other uses.
Apart from the affordability and user experience, size and shape also plays an essential role in driving the robotics industry. The demand for industrial robots has accelerated since 2010, considerably, due to the ongoing trend toward automation and continued innovative technical improvements in industrial robots.
The market is further expanding into new territories, with small- and medium-sized industries adopting automation, thereby creating demand for robots. The availability of small-capacity and cost-effective solutions from major providers is enabling the penetration of robots into industries.
Key Market Trends
Service Robotics to Register Highest Growth
Factors like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers is driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies like KUKA (healthcare subsidiary Swisslog) are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslog's Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like the transport of medicines and other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy.
The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. Moreover, with the proliferation of e-commerce, the need for automated warehouses is increasing. Kiva and Mobile industrial Robots (MiR) are prominent companies among other startups that are innovating in the warehouse robotics space.
Fully automated solutions are providing huge opportunities for warehouse purposes. For instance, MiR's warehouse robot, MiR 500, a flexible, easy-to-program robot equipped with a laser-scanning technology and lifting capacity of 1,102 lbs and a speed of about 4.5 mph, is designed to automate the transportation of pallets and heavy loads throughout a warehouse.
New innovations apart from the laser technologies in warehouse robotics are being led by the startups. For instance, inVia Robotics, a California-based startup is developing warehouse cobots, that can work right alongside humans.
Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share
Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of industrial robots throughout the region.
China is dominating the regional adoption rate of robotics, owing to the massive deployment in the country's dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sector. As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied.
The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the regional robotics market. For instance, India plans to invest in military robotics, and by 2023, the country is preparing to deploy advanced robotic soldiers. Also, a New Delhi-based company is building robots for the Indian Army.
Competitive Landscape
The robotics market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.
In Jun 2018, ABB Ltd launched the third-generation IRB 6790 foundry prime robot, at Automatica 2018, in Munich. The product is aimed at high-pressure water jet cleaning applications in harsh industrial environments. This robot increases reliability and system uptime while reducing the maintenance costs by up to 60%.
In Sep 2018, Denso Corporation announced that the company agreed with Pioneer Corporation to take the stake in Tohoku Pioneer EG Corporation (Tohoku Pioneer EG), which is involved in the factory automation (FA) business and is owned by Tohoku Pioneer Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of Pioneer Corporation.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advent of Industry 4.0 Driving Automation
4.3.2 Increasing Emphasis on Safety
4.3.3 Demand from the Oil & Gas Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost Of Installation
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Industrial
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 End Users of Industrial Robots
5.2.1.1 Automotive
5.2.1.2 Food and Beverage
5.2.1.3 Electronics
5.2.1.4 Other End Users of Industrial Robots
5.2.2 End Users of Service Robots
5.2.2.1 Logistics
5.2.2.2 Military and Defense
5.2.2.3 Medical and Healthcare
5.2.2.4 Other End Users of Service Robots
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd.
6.1.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
6.1.3 Denso Corporation
6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation
6.1.5 Kuka AG
6.1.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
6.1.7 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.9 Staubli International AG
6.1.10 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.
6.1.11 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
6.1.12 Seiko Epson Corporation
6.1.13 Comau S.p.A.
6.1.14 Adept Technologies Inc.
6.1.15 Intuitive Surgical Inc.
6.1.16 Stryker Corporation
6.1.17 Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MDA Corporation)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tw4trw/robotics?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005710/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT