Convey Debuts Delivery Experience Management with Exception Recovery, Helps Retailers Convert Last Mile Issues into Customer Loyalty Opportunities

|April 2, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Home Delivery World -- Convey, Inc. today debuted the first complete solution to proactively address last mile delivery issues, with its Delivery Experience Management (DEM) Platform now featuring Exception Recovery. The platform allows shippers to identify, collaborate and efficiently take action to not only resolve issues before a customer complains, but also to predict and prevent future issues — fundamentally transforming the way shippers and carriers work together. Early adopters see an average of 80% improvement in exception resolution speed and a 6-10x return on investment overall.
“As a customer focused manufacturer of brands like iFit, NordicTrack and ProForm, ensuring our customers have a great experience in all aspects of the buying process is a top priority. Part of fulfilling that commitment includes a great delivery, which requires collaborating with carriers efficiently and transparently in order to ensure the best possible experience. Convey’s tools have helped to drive a seamless tracking portal with all of our carrier partners, and we are excited about the potential as we apply Exception Recovery capabilities across our entire transportation network, elevating all customer deliveries to the next level,” said Jay Kirkham, senior vice president of operations at ICON Fitness & Health.
DEM combines powerful logistics, customer experience and support capabilities that help retailers take control of last mile delivery, uphold brand promises and protect the bottom line. A key component of DEM, Exception Recovery enables retailers to avoid costs and improve customer satisfaction by resolving exceptions collaboratively with carriers at scale.
Data shows that 10-12% of shipments have issues such as a wrong address, weather delay or damage -- a figure that will increase as ecommerce growth continues. Siloed data and costly manual processes can no longer keep up. Too often, retailers don’t know there’s a delivery problem until a customer has already complained -- or churned. In fact, data shows that 84% of customers won’t return after a negative delivery experience.
With Convey’s Exception Recovery, early adopter retailers and their carrier partners have achieved impressive results: 80% faster response times and 63% improved on-time rates. In addition, brands that proactively acknowledge and fix a problem have a 3-point higher NPS score among customers with resolved issues when compared to others who had no problem at all.
Try Convey’s ROI calculator to see how much delivery exceptions can cost a brand in dollars and customers each year.
Exception Recovery increases operational efficiency, reduces costs and improves delivery performance through automation and exception avoidance. Key capabilities empower retailers and carriers to:
- Identify shipments at risk via real-time status updates (missed pick up, no movement, etc.); customize views, receive intelligent alerts and gain visibility with flexible search functions
- Assign owners and collaborate across teams and carriers to share files, communicate and track activity in a single space
- Track and manage activity with shared dashboards to analyze performance and set exception-handling SLAs by agent, carrier or exception type
“For too long, exceptions have been viewed as an inevitable part of scaling ecommerce businesses, but it doesn't have to be that way anymore. Why is it possible to track your pizza’s progress as it’s being made, yet you can’t do anything about a pair of shoes or an elliptical trainer being shipped across the country?” said Rob Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Convey. “Exception Recovery is about flipping that idea on its head and turning exceptions into opportunities to differentiate your brand on service, before a customer ever knows there’s an issue.”
See what shared collaboration looks like using Convey’s Delivery Experience Management with Exception Recovery: https://go.getconvey.com/exception-recovery.
About Convey, Inc.
With delivery expectations skyrocketing, brands cannot leave the critical last mile to chance. Convey’s Delivery Experience Management platform combines real-time visibility, post-purchase experiences, and advanced insights and analytics to create a solution uniquely capable of perfecting last mile delivery. Supply chain and customer experience leaders including Neiman Marcus, Jet.com and Eddie Bauer rely on Convey’s software and expertise to take action to ensure shoppers get their orders how and when they want, resulting in happier, loyal customers and a lower cost to serve. Founded in 2013, Convey is backed by Silverton Partners, Techstars Venture Group, RPM Ventures and based in Austin, Texas. Learn more about Convey at: www.getconvey.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005345/en/
