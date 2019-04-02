Pixeom Announces $15 Million Funding from Intel Capital, National Grid Partners and Others for Its Software Defined Edge Computing Platform

|By Business Wire
|
|April 2, 2019 10:03 AM EDT
Pixeom, Inc., the market leading software defined edge computing company, is proud to announce it has secured $15 million capital funding led by Intel Capital, National Grid Partners and others. The influx of funds will enable the company to continue scaling and deliver its end-to-end edge computing enterprise software platform, which recreates cloud functionality on-premise. Previous investors include Samsung Catalyst Fund.
For the past five years, Pixeom has been refining its enterprise software and diligently expanding its client base that includes dozens of large enterprises such as Intel, Google, SK Telecom, Vodafone, and National Grid. Pixeom’s software recreates and orchestrates cloud functionality on-premise. The platform’s API make it easy to deploy and manage large-scale, geographically distributed infrastructure and workloads. Notably, it offers a seamless developer experience with tools for building and debugging containerized applications that are intended to run on the edge. Pixeom delivers all the power of the cloud with the speed of on-premise edge computing, running a suite of recreated edge-compatible versions of services found in public clouds like Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, or Microsoft Azure, with matching APIs (e.g. machine learning, FaaS, stream processing, etc.). Pixeom customers leverage the platform as a highly commercialized delivery vehicle for their edge workloads.
Pixeom founder and CEO Sam Nagar noted: “This round of funding will be used as growth capital to augment our client base in several growth areas such as Energy, Telecom, Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Security and Healthcare. To date, we have over a million installations of our software by dozens of Fortune 500 companies. We are excited to enter the next phase of our company.”
Intel Capital Managing Director Mark Lydon noted, “In today’s global economy, companies are looking for ways to be more efficient, secure and responsive. With its innovative enterprise software platform, Pixeom can help companies address those needs by deploying and managing large-scale, distributed infrastructure globally. The potential benefits of its software platform extend into multiple areas of technology, and Intel Capital is pleased to support Pixeom’s development.”
Lisa Lambert, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Founder and President, National Grid Partners, said: “Pixeom is bringing applications and computation to the edge. Pixeom’s solution uniquely allows enterprises to balance workloads and optimize operations. We are thrilled to add Pixeom to our group of portfolio companies.”
About Pixeom:
Since its founding in 2014, the privately owned Pixeom has created the market leading edge infrastructure software company in the world. Today, the company’s client list includes some of the biggest technology companies in the world, such as Intel and Google, as well as energy, manufacturing and telecom clients. Pixeom offers a full suite of solutions for companies who manage a high quantity of sensitive data processing and workload information.
About Intel Capital
Intel Capital invests in innovative startups targeting artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, data center and cloud, 5G, next-generation compute, and a wide range of other disruptive technologies. Since 1991, Intel Capital has invested US$12.4 billion in 1,554 companies worldwide, and 670 portfolio companies have gone public or participated in a merger. Intel Capital curates thousands of business development introductions each year between its portfolio companies and the Global 2000. For more information on what makes Intel Capital one of the world’s most powerful venture capital firms, visit www.intelcapital.com or follow @Intelcapital.
About National Grid Partners
National Grid Partners (NGP) is the venture investment and innovation arm of National Grid plc (LSE: NG; NYSE: NGG). NGP makes and manages strategically and financially attractive investments and leads company-wide innovation efforts. The organization focuses on innovation, incubation, corporate venture capital, and business development providing a multi-functional approach to change the status quo. NGP is based in Silicon Valley with offices and team members in Los Gatos, San Francisco, Boston, London, and New York. Visit NGPartners.com or follow us on Twitter (@ngpartners_) and LinkedIn (National Grid Partners).
About Samsung Catalyst
The Samsung Catalyst Fund is Samsung Electronics’ evergreen multi-stage venture capital fund that invests in the new data economy and strategic ideas for Samsung’s mobile, device solutions and consumer electronics groups. Investment spans across Artificial Intelligence, Smart Factory and Robotics, Digital Health, Autonomous Systems, and Cloud and Data Infrastructure. Through Samsung Catalyst Fund, entrepreneurs are enabled by Samsung’s global brand, manufacturing and distribution, domain expertise, recruiting network, and world-class Innovation Fellows for advice and mentorship. For more information about Samsung Catalyst Fund, visit: https://samsungcatalyst.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005690/en/
