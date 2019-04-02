Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Forecast up to 2024 - Increasing Use of Blockchain Technology in IOT and 5G Implementation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 2, 2019 10:26 AM EDT
The "Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Forecast up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blockchain in telecom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 77.9% during the forecast period to reach revenue of $1.37 billion by 2024.
For increasing the overall revenue, profitability, and addressing the rising customer needs, traditional telecom companies are focusing on adopting blockchain technology to unlock new opportunities. Rising security concerns, demand for fraud management, and 5G implementation are few of the factors driving the growth of the blockchain in telecom market. The increasing number of blockchain consortia, such as Hyperledger, Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG), and many more, is also among the primary factors leading toward the growth of blockchain applications in telecom. For instance, the number of blockchain consortia increased from around 27 in 2017 to more than 60 in 2018.
Competitive Analysis
The report covers and analyzes the blockchain in telecom market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.
The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The prominent vendors covered in the report include IBM, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, Huawei, BubbleTone, Clear, Guardtime, TBCASoft, and Filament among many others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.
IBM, SAP, and Microsoft are the key players in the blockchain in telecom market. In 2018, Telefnica, a Spanish telecom company, partnered with IBM for using its blockchain technology for managing the international call traffic. IBM is working with Indian telecom firms and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for offering blockchain solutions and addressing problems of coordination between multiple parties in mobile number portability (MNP) and to Do Not Call (DNC) registries. In 2019, Tech Mahindra partnered with Microsoft in India for creating blockchain-based solutions for combating spam calls. In June 2018, Deutsche Telekom, a German telecommunication company announced that it was working with SAP on blockchain technology for preventing hackers from accessing data on stolen phones.
The report also includes the complete insights of the industry and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends, current scenario, initiatives taken by the government, and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.
Regional Analysis
North America held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the blockchain in telecom market during the forecast period. The high presence of key players offering blockchain in telecom solutions such as IBM, AWS, and Microsoft is the main factor leading to the growth in the North America region. The increasing number of partnerships in this region is also among the factors driving the growth of the market.
Recently in January 2019, Synchronoss Technologies, a US-based provider of cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT products, and TBCASoft, Inc., a US-based innovator of cross-carrier blockchain platform technology announced their partnership for redefining telecom operators with blockchain.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Processes, Services and Ecosystems to witness largest impact
1.2 Consortium-led solutions to ensure global reach and faster time-to-market
1.3 Secure Connectivity expected to dominate from growth of IoT, 5G and M2M
2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Industry Overview
2.2 Industry Trends
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market
3.2 Segment Addressable Market
3.2.1 PEST Analysis
3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3 Related Markets
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Ecosystem
4.2 Market Trends and Impact
4.3 Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.1.1 Increased security as well as transparency
4.5.1.2 New revenue opportunities and optimized costs
4.5.2 Restraints
4.5.2.1 Lack of understanding and skillset for building advanced solutions
4.5.2.2 Scalability may hinder the implementation of blockchain
4.5.3 Opportunities
4.5.3.1 Increasing investment in the blockchain
4.5.3.2 Increasing use of blockchain technology in IOT and 5G implementation
4.5.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
5 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Providers
5.1 Overview
5.2 Application Providers
5.3 Middleware Providers
5.4 Infrastructure Providers
6 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Applications
6.1 Overview
6.2 Smart Contracts
6.3 Streamlining OSS and BSS Processes
6.4 Identity and Fraud Management
6.5 Payments
6.6 Secure Connectivity
6.7 Others
7 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Overview
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.3 SME's
8 Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitor Analysis
9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis
9.3 Market Developments
9.3.1 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.2 Product Launches & Exhibitions
10 Vendor Profiles
10.1 IBM Corporation
10.2 SAP
10.3 Microsoft
10.4 Amazon (AWS)
10.5 Huawei
11 Companies to Watch for
11.1 BubbleTone
11.2 Clear
11.3 Guardtime
11.4 TBCASoft
11.5 Filament
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m52tqj/global_blockchain?w=4
