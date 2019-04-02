LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime, um novo enfoque de aprendizagem prática para salas de aula, é anunciado hoje

|By Business Wire
April 2, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
A LEGO® Education anunciou hoje o LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime, o mais novo produto do portfólio de aprendizagem prática nas áreas de ciências, tecnologia, engenharia, artes e matemática (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math, STEAM) da LEGO Education. O SPIKE Prime reúne os blocos da LEGO, um hub programável de múltiplas portas, sensores e motores, tudo alimentado pelo aplicativo de envolvimento SPIKE com linguagem de programação Scratch. O aplicativo SPIKE inclui lições alinhadas a determinados padrões, e muitos deles para serem concluídos em uma aula de 45 minutos, tornando mais fácil para os professores levar o SPIKE Prime para a sala de aula.
Hands-on Learning with SPIKE™ Prime (Photo: Business Wire)
O SPIKE Prime é um design completamente novo da LEGO Education. Ele foi criado para alcançar todos os níveis de alunos, ser inclusivo, intuitivo e naturalmente adaptável ao enfoque criativo físico e digital, e para engajar com confiança todos os alunos de nível médio na aprendizagem STEAM ativada por tecnologia. De acordo com os resultados de uma nova pesquisa de confiança na aprendizagem, feita pela Harris Insights & Analytics e divulgada hoje, a aprendizagem prática leva à confiança. 87% dos alunos disseram que eles aprendem e se lembram mais dos tópicos quando a aprendizagem envolve projetos práticos, e 93% dos pais afirmaram que a aprendizagem prática ajuda as crianças a reterem conhecimento para o futuro. Além disso, embora a importância da aprendizagem prática seja clara, somente 40% dos professores disseram que seus alunos dedicam geralmente ou sempre tempo substancial durante o horário escolar a lições práticas.
Quando se trata da aprendizagem STEAM especificamente, professores e pais concordam que a principal maneira pela qual os alunos adquirem confiança nos tópicos STEAM é trabalhando em um projeto prático com os demais. A pesquisa mostrou que os alunos confiantes nas áreas STEAM são mais propensos a serem confiantes na escola de um modo geral e gostam de aprender coisas novas. Todo o portfólio da LEGO Education, agora incluindo o SPIKE Prime, foi especificamente desenhado para que os alunos tenham lições práticas que os desafiem a pensar de modo crítico e criativo, solucionar problemas e se comunicar efetivamente com os demais.
Para ajudar a construir a confiança dos alunos na aprendizagem e apoiar os professores que estão interessados em incorporar mais aprendizagem STEAM a suas aulas, a LEGO Education está fornecendo um kit de ferramentas de confiança na aprendizagem e workshops para escolas do mundo todo com seu contínuo de produtos de aprendizagem, incluindo o SPIKE Prime. Os especialistas em aprendizagem da LEGO Education ajudarão os professores a incorporarem a aprendizagem prática em STEAM à sala de aula para motivar todos os alunos e promover a construção da confiança na aprendizagem.
Esben Stærk Jørgensen, presidente da LEGO Education, afirmou: “Estamos vendo um desafio global nos alunos do ensino médio, geralmente com idades entre 11 e 14 anos. Nessa idade, as crianças começam a perder confiança na aprendizagem. Os dados da pesquisa sobre confiança mostram que a maioria dos alunos diz que falhou em algo alguma vez e não quer tentar novamente. Com o SPIKE Prime e as lições contidas no aplicativo SPIKE, esses alunos se inspirarão a experimentar com soluções diferentes, tentar coisas novas e, em última instância, se tornar alunos mais confiantes. E para os professores, o tempo é a última barreira. Os planos de aula, recursos e modelos tornam fácil para os professores a tarefa de integrar o SPIKE Prime à sala de aula”.
“Nossa missão na LEGO Education é inspirar e desenvolver os construtores de amanhã, permitindo que cada aluno seja bem-sucedido, e isso é exatamente o que o SPIKE Prime oferece”, acrescentou Jørgensen.
O SPIKE Prime se une a quase 40 anos de legado de desenvolvimento de produtos da LEGO Education por uma equipe de designers internacionais, educadores dedicados e especialistas em tecnologia da aprendizagem. Cada conjunto do SPIKE Prime possui 523 peças que podem ser usadas para construir muitas criações diferentes, inclusive os planos de aula STEAM correspondentes que foram criados por e para educadores para ajudá-los a levarem mais aprendizagem STEAM prática a seu programa curricular e fazer com que os alunos fiquem mais motivados e entusiasmados com os tópicos das áreas STEAM.
A LEGO Education e o LEGO Group também criaram 11 novos elementos inovadores para o LEGO System in Play, que será visto primeiro com o SPIKE Prime. Esses novos elementos incluem um bloco integrador inovador, que permite a construção junto com o LEGO Technic e as plataformas do sistema LEGO, expandindo ainda mais a criatividade sistemática e construindo possibilidades.
O novo produto estará disponível para compra em todos os mercados em agosto de 2019. O SPIKE Prime está disponível para pedido prévio nos Estados Unidos pelo endereço LEGOeducation.com/SPIKEprime.
Sobre a LEGO Education
A LEGO® Education oferece experiências de aprendizagem STEAM divertidas, práticas e baseadas no sistema de blocos, hardware, software e conteúdo da LEGO® para alunos e seus professores no início da aprendizagem, na educação primária e secundária, e também durante os programas e competições pós-escola. Essas soluções criam um ambiente para uma aprendizagem ativa e colaborativa, em que os alunos constroem habilidades para seu futuro, uma paixão pela aprendizagem ao longo da vida e confiança em sua capacidade de aprender e solucionar problemas, preparando-os para o sucesso ao longo da vida.
LEGO, o logotipo da LEGO, a minifigura e o logotipo SPIKE são marcas comerciais e/ou propriedades com direitos autorais do LEGO Group. ©2019 The LEGO Group. Todos os direitos reservados.
