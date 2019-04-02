LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime, un nuevo método de aprendizaje práctico para el salón de clase, se dio a conocer hoy

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Hoy, LEGO® Education presentó LEGO® Education SPIKE™ Prime, el producto más reciente de la cartera de aprendizaje práctico de LEGO Education para materias STEAM (ciencias, tecnología, ingeniería, arte, matemáticas). SPIKE Prime aúna los ladrillos LEGO, un núcleo programable multi-puerto, sensores y motores, todos activados por la apasionante aplicación SPIKE basada en el lenguaje codificado Scratch. La aplicación SPIKE incluye lecciones orientadas a ciertos estándares, muchas de la cuales se pueden completar en una clase de 45 minutos, lo que facilita a los docentes la incorporación de SPIKE Prime al salón de clase.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005069/es/
Hands-on Learning with SPIKE™ Prime (Photo: Business Wire)
SPIKE Prime es un diseño completamente nuevo de LEGO Education. Ha sido creado para alcanzar a todos los niveles de educandos, para que sea un enfoque creativo, físico y digital, inclusivo, intuitivo y naturalmente flexible y atraer, al mismo tiempo, a los estudiantes de escuelas medias, dándoles confianza respecto de las materias STEAM (ciencias, tecnología, ingeniería, arte, matemáticas). Según los resultados de una nueva Encuesta sobre la Confianza en el Aprendizaje, realizada por Harris Insights & Analytics y dada a conocer hoy, el aprendizaje práctico fomenta la confianza. El ochenta y siete por ciento de los estudiantes dicen que ellos aprenden y recuerdan más los temas cuando el aprendizaje involucra proyectos prácticos y el 93 por ciento de los padres dicen que el aprendizaje práctico ayuda para que los niños retengan los conocimientos en el tiempo. Adicionalmente, si bien es clara la importancia del aprendizaje práctico, solo el 40 por ciento de los docentes dicen que sus estudiantes usualmente o siempre cuentan con tiempo sustancial durante el día escolar para lecciones prácticas.
En lo que respecta específicamente al aprendizaje de las materias STEAM (ciencias, tecnología, ingeniería, arte, matemáticas), los docentes y los progenitores coinciden en que la mejor manera en la que los estudiantes pueden fomentar la confianza en las materias STEAM es trabajando en proyectos prácticos con sus pares. La encuentra mostró que los estudiantes que están seguros en las materias STEAM más probablemente se sientan más seguros en la escuela en general y que disfruten de aprender cosas nuevas. Toda la cartera LEGO Education, que ahora incluye SPIKE Prime, fue diseñada específicamente para preparar de manera práctica a los estudiantes con lecciones que los desafíen a pensar en forma crítica y creativa, a fin de resolver problemas y comunicarse eficientemente con los demás.
Con el objeto de contribuir a la confianza de los estudiantes en relación con el aprendizaje y para dar soporte a los docentes interesados en incorporar más aprendizaje de materias STEAM en sus salones de clase, LEGO Education provee un conjunto de herramientas para dar confianza en el aprendizaje así como talleres en las escuelas en todo el mundo junto a sus productos para aprendizaje práctico y continuo, incluido SPIKE Prime. Los expertos en aprendizaje de LEGO Education ayudarán a los docentes a incorporar el aprendizaje práctico en materias STEAM en el salón de clase a fin de captar a todos los estudiantes y promover la creación de confianza en el aprendizaje.
Esben Stærk Jørgensen, Presidente de LEGO Education, dijo: “Vemos un desafío a nivel global en los educandos de la escuela media, típicamente de los 11 a los 14 años de edad. A esa edad, los niños comienzan a perder su confianza en el aprendizaje. Los datos de la Encuesta de Confianza muestran que la mayoría de los estudiantes dicen que si fallaran en algo una vez, ellos no desean volver a intentarlo. Con SPIKE Prime y las lecciones que se presentan en la aplicación SPIKE, estos niños obtendrán inspiración a fin de experimentar con diferentes soluciones, intentar cosas nuevas y a la larga transformarse en educandos más seguros. Y respecto de los docentes, el tiempo es la última barrera. Los planes de clase, los recursos y los modelos hacen que sea tan fácil para los docentes integrar SPIKE Prime al salón de clase”.
“Nuestra misión en LEGO Education es inspirar y desarrollar los constructores del mañana, permitiendo el éxito a cada estudiante; y eso es exactamente los que ofrece SPIKE Prime”, agregó Jørgensen.
SPIKE Prime aúna los casi 40 años de legado de LEGO Education de desarrollo de productos por parte de un equipo internacional de diseñadores, educadores especializados y expertos tecnológicos líderes. Cada set de SPIKE Prime tiene 523 piezas que se pueden usar para construir muchas creaciones diferentes e incluyen los correspondientes planes de clase de materias STEAM creados por y para educadores con el objeto de ayudarlos a incorporar más aprendizaje práctico de materias STEAM a su plan de estudios al tiempo que hacer que los estudiantes participen más y se sientan más entusiasmados respecto de las materias STEAM.
LEGO Education y el LEGO Group también han creado 11 nuevos elementos innovadores para el LEGO System in Play, los que aparecerán por primera vez en SPIKE Prime. Estos nuevos elementos incluyen un novedoso ladrillo integrador, que posibilita construir conjuntamente tanto con las plataformas LEGO Technic como con las del sistema LEGO, expandiendo aún más la creatividad sistemática y las posibilidades de construcción.
El nuevo producto saldrá a la venta en todos los mercados en el mes de agosto de 2019. SPIKE Prime está disponible hoy para su pedido anticipado en los EE. UU. en LEGOeducation.com/SPIKEprime.
Acerca de LEGO Education
LEGO® Education ofrece experiencias prácticas lúdicas de aprendizaje de materias STEAM basadas en el sistema de ladrillos LEGO®, hardware, software y contenidos para estudiantes y sus maestros para niveles de educación temprana, primaria y secundaria así como para programas de actividades extraescolares y competencias. Estas soluciones crean un entorno para el aprendizaje activo y colaborativo donde los estudiantes desarrollan habilidades para su futuro, un amor de por vida por el aprendizaje y confianza en su capacidad para aprender y resolver problemas, poniéndolos en marcha para un éxito continuado durante toda su vida.
LEGO, el logotipo LEGO, los logotipos Minifigure y SPIKE son marcas registradas y/o propiedades intelectuales de LEGO Group. ©2019 The LEGO Group. Todos los derechos reservados.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005069/es/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 12:00 PM EDT