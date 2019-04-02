Marktvolumen für Bluetooth Low Energy verdreifacht sich bis 2023 auf 1,6 Milliarden gelieferte Geräte

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 2, 2019 10:34 AM EDT
Bis 2023 dürfte die Anzahl der pro Jahr ausgelieferten Geräte mit Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) bei über 1,6 Milliarden liegen. Zu diesem Ergebnis kommt ABI Research, ein Beratungsunternehmen, das strategische Orientierungshilfen im Hinblick auf die attraktivsten transformativen Technologien bietet. Das Potenzial von Smart Homes, Beacons und Asset Tracking sowie entstehende IoT-Anwendungen, das Wachstum bestehender Schlüsselmärkte und das Vordringen von Audio-over-BLE auf den Markt sorgen dafür, dass die Technologie zwischen 2018 und 2023 eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von insgesamt 27 % erreichen wird, was einer Verdreifachung entspricht.
„Seit seiner Einführung im Jahr 2010 hat Bluetooth Low Energy ein beachtliches Wachstum erfahren. Der Grund sind fortlaufende technische Verbesserungen, die sicherstellen, dass die stetig steigende Zahl an vertikalen Märkten und Nutzungsfällen von der Technologie profitieren können“, erklärte Andrew Zignani, Senior Analyst von ABI Research. „Dank der umfassenden Kompatibilität von BLE mit mobilen Geräten und der Fähigkeit der Technologie, vermaschte Netzwerke, Beacon-Funktionen und dank der Einführung von Bluetooth 5.1 seit neustem die Ortungsgenauigkeit im Millimeterbereich sowie Funkpeilung (RDF) zu unterstützen, kann BLE zunehmend in intelligenten Verbrauchergeräten, umfangreichen Automatisierungsumgebungen für private und kommerzielle Gebäude sowie in RTLS-Anlagen mit besonders hohen Anforderungen an die Genauigkeit eingesetzt werden“, so Zignani weiter.
Neben diesen jüngsten Erweiterungen dürfte Bluetooth ab 2020 hochwertiges Audio-Streaming per BLE bieten und somit für einen Aufschwung des bestehenden Markts für Headsets und des entstehenden Markts für True Wireless-Audiogeräte sorgen. „Ende letzten Jahres und auch kürzlich, anlässlich der CES 2019, präsentierte Dialog Semiconductor ein Proof-of-Concept für Audio-over-BLE auf Basis seiner SmartBond SoCs. Wir rechnen damit, dass der Bluetooth-Audiomarkt ab 2020 von den geplanten Erweiterungen profitiert und optimale Unterstützung für die Nutzung von echten kabellosen Ohrhörern bietet. Damit einhergehen werden eine längere Batterienutzungsdauer und optimale Nutzererfahrungen. Allerdings wird es einige Zeit dauern, bis der Standardisierungsprozess zu einer umfangreicheren Unterstützung von Mobilgeräten und deren Ökosystem führt“, fuhr Zignani fort. In der Zwischenzeit treiben Anbieter von Bluetooth Low Energy Chipsets den Innovationsprozess voran, um Verbesserungen hinsichtlich des Energieverbrauchs sowie der Nutzungsdauer von Batterien zu erreichen und batterielose Geräte per Energieernte zu unterstützen.
„Unternehmen wie beispielsweise Nordic Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, Microchip, Cypress, STMicroelectronics, Atmosic, NXP, CEVA und Imagination sowie verschiedene andere IC- und IP-Lieferanten, die stark in das Bluetooth- und BLE-Ökosystem investieren, werden von den bestehenden und geplanten Bluetooth-Erweiterungen profitieren“, schloss Zignani.
Diese Ergebnisse finden sich im Marktforschungsbericht von ABI Research unter Wireless Connectivity Technology Segmentation & Addressable Markets Der Bericht ist Teil des Recherche-Dienstes für Wi-Fi, Bluetooth und Wireless Connectivity des Unternehmens, der Forschung, Daten und Executive Foresights bietet. Marktdaten-Tabellen enthalten tiefgehende Datenanalysen, Analysen von Marktanteilen und stark segmentierte, servicespezifische Prognosen mit detaillierten Erkenntnissen bezüglich bestehender Geschäftsmöglichkeiten.
Über ABI Research
ABI Research bietet Visionären, die Market-Foresights benötigen, strategische Beratung hinsichtlich der attraktivsten transformativen Technologien, die das Arbeitsleben revolutionieren, Marktlücken identifizieren, die Entwicklung neuer Geschäftsmodelle unterstützen und neue Einkommensquellen generieren. Die Recherche-Experten von ABI beschäftigen sich frühzeitig mit neuen Technologien und veröffentlichen oft schon Jahre vor anderen Technologieberatungsfirmen richtungweisende Studien. Um den richtigen Kontext sicherzustellen, liefern die ABI-Analysten ihre Schlussfolgerungen und Empfehlungen in einfachen und schnell zu absorbierenden Formaten. Unsere Analysten empfehlen Visionären sofort zu ergreifende Maßnahmen und inspirieren sie, ihr Geschäft in einem größeren Rahmen zu sehen. Visionäre, die die Research Services sowie die Industrial und Custom Solutions abonnieren wollen, erhalten weitere Informationen telefonisch unter: +1.516.624.2500 (Nord- und Südamerika), +44.203.326.0140 (Europa) und +65.6592.0290 (Asien-Pazifik) oder unter: www.abiresearch.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005740/de/
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Apr. 2, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 2, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 2, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 2, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 2, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Conor Delanbanque has been involved with building & scaling teams in the DevOps space globally. He is the Head of DevOps Practice at MThree Consulting, a global technology consultancy. Conor founded the Future of DevOps Thought Leaders Debate. He regularly supports and sponsors Meetup groups such as DevOpsNYC and DockerNYC.
Apr. 2, 2019 03:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Apr. 1, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
DevOps is under attack because developers don’t want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That’s changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld’s recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,490
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
In his session at 21st Cloud Expo, Raju Shreewastava, founder of Big Data Trunk, provided a fun and simple way to introduce Machine Leaning to anyone and everyone. He solved a machine learning problem and demonstrated an easy way to be able to do machine learning without even coding. Raju Shreewastava is the founder of Big Data Trunk (www.BigDataTrunk.com), a Big Data Training and consulting firm with offices in the United States. He previously led the data warehouse/business intelligence and Bi...
Apr. 1, 2019 04:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,471