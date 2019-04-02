Le marché de la technologie BLE devrait tripler d’ici 2023 pour atteindre 1,6 milliard d'appareils vendus

|By Business Wire
Les ventes annuelles d’appareils BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy – Bluetooth basse consommation) devraient dépasser 1,6 milliard d’unités d’ici 2023 selon ABI Research, une société de conseil en prospective de marché fournissant des conseils stratégiques sur les technologies de transformation les plus convaincantes. Les opportunités croissantes dans les applications pour la maison intelligente, les balises et le suivi des actifs et dans les applications émergentes pour l’IdO, ainsi que la croissance sur les marchés clés actuels et l’émergence de l’audio sur BLE, permettront à la technologie d’atteindre un TCAM de 27 % entre 2018 et 2023, soit un triplement de taille.
« La technologie BLE a enregistré une croissance extraordinaire depuis son introduction en 2010 car les améliorations techniques continues lui ont assuré de pouvoir tirer profit des opportunités dans un nombre sans cesse croissant de marchés verticaux et de cas d’utilisation », a déclaré Andrew Zignani, analyste principal chez ABI Research. « La prise en charge universelle de la BLE dans les terminaux mobiles, associée à sa capacité à prendre en charge les réseaux maillés, la fonctionnalité de balise et, plus récemment, une précision de localisation au centimètre près avec l’introduction de Bluetooth 5.1 et de la radiogoniométrie, permet à la BLE d’être de plus en plus utilisée dans les appareils grand public intelligents, les environnements d’automatisation de grande taille dans les maisons et les bâtiments commerciaux, et dans les déploiements RTLS avec des exigences de précision plus élevées », a affirmé M. Zignani.
En plus de ces récentes améliorations, à partir de 2020, Bluetooth devrait permettre le streaming audio de haute qualité sur BLE, fournissant une stimulation au marché actuel des casques et au marché émergent des appareils audio True Wireless. « En fin d’année dernière et, plus récemment à l’occasion du CES 2019, Dialog Semiconductor a fait la démonstration d’une preuve de concept pour l’audio sur BLE utilisant ses systèmes sur puces SmartBond. À partir de 2020, nous nous attendons à ce que le marché de l’audio via Bluetooth profite des prochaines améliorations pour mieux prendre en charge les expériences d'écouteurs véritablement sans fil, tout en améliorant l’autonomie des batteries et l’expérience utilisateur, bien que cela prendra peut-être un certain temps pour que le processus de standardisation aboutisse à une prise en charge élargie dans l’écosystème et la téléphonie mobile », a expliqué M. Zignani. Pendant ce temps, les fournisseurs de jeux de puces BLE continuent d’innover pour apporter de nouvelles améliorations au niveau de la consommation électrique, prolongeant davantage l’autonomie des batteries et permettant la prise en charge d’appareils sans batterie grâce au captage d'énergie.
« Ensemble, les améliorations existantes et à venir de Bluetooth fourniront une opportunité énorme à des sociétés comme Nordic Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, Microchip, Cypress, STMicroelectronics, Atmosic, NXP, CEVA et Imagination, entre autres fournisseurs d’IC et d’IP ayant investi massivement dans l’écosystème Bluetooth et BLE », a conclu M. Zignani.
Ces conclusions sont tirées du rapport sur les données du marché Wireless Connectivity Technology Segmentation & Addressable Markets d’ABI Research. Ce rapport fait partie du service de recherche Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Wireless Connectivity de la société qui comprend des études, des données et des prévisions pour les dirigeants. Les tableurs Market Data sont composés de deep data (ou données profondes), d'analyses des parts de marché et de prévisions hautement segmentées, spécifiques à un service, et fournissent des aperçus détaillés pour montrer où des opportunités se présentent.
À propos d’ABI Research
ABI Research fournit des conseils stratégiques aux visionnaires ayant besoin d’une vision du marché pour les technologies de transformation les plus convaincantes, qui transforment la main-d'œuvre, identifient les failles d'un marché, créent de nouveaux modèles commerciaux et génèrent de nouvelles sources de revenus. Les propres visionnaires de la recherche d’ABI adoptent ces technologies très tôt, publiant des études novatrices souvent plusieurs années avant d’autres sociétés de conseil en technologies. Les analystes d’ABI présentent leurs conclusions et recommandations dans des formats facilement et rapidement assimilés pour assurer un contexte approprié. Nos analystes conseillent stratégiquement aux visionnaires d’agir dès maintenant et d’inciter leurs entreprises à prendre de la hauteur. Pour plus d'informations pour s’abonner aux services de recherche d’ABI, mais aussi sur les solutions industrielles et personnalisées, les visionnaires peuvent nous contacter au +1.516.624.2500 en Amérique, au +44.203.326.0140 en Europe, au +65.6592.0290 dans la région Asie-Pacifique ou visiter www.abiresearch.com.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005741/fr/
