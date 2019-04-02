NAB Show Offers Full Slate of Sessions, Programs for Content Creators

|By Business Wire
NAB Show, the world’s largest annual conference and expo for professionals who create, manage, and distribute entertainment across all platforms, will host the renowned Creative Masters Series, as well as a Main Stage session and special programs for content creators. Providing exclusive insight into latest technologies and techniques that are reinventing the storytelling process, the 2019 NAB Show will be held April 6 – 11 in Las Vegas.
NAB Show’s annual Creative Master’s Series, April 7-8, takes attendees behind the scenes with the creatives and crews responsible for today’s most innovative and popular feature films. Filmmakers and show runners share trade secrets on designing game-changing looks on set, mastering complex shots and solving workflow challenges.
The Creative Master Series will lead off with “A Global View: How Diverse Crews are Making an Impact,” on Sunday, April 7. The session will feature a panel of pioneering cinematographers with experience working across international borders who will discuss the impact of cross-cultural representation in storytelling and how diversity on set is changing the way we produce content.
Monday, April 8, will begin with “Editing Inside the Spider Verse,” produced in partnership with American Cinema Editors (ACE). Oscar winning director Peter Ramsey, award-winning editor Robert Fisher, Jr. and first assistant editor Sarah Cole will talk with The Hollywood Reporter’s Carolyn Giardina about their roles in creating the Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.”
Produced in partnership with Motion Picture and Sound Editors (MPSE), the session “’Captain Marvel’: The Making of a Female Superhero Story” will feature a discussion on the complex production process behind the blockbuster film. Senior Supervising Colorist Doug Delaney, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Craig Hammack and Supervising Sound Editor Gwendolyn Yates Whittle will share techniques used to create pivotal visual effects elements, integrate sound and picture, and bridge organic and stylized comic book looks to build a unified vision for the picture.
Also on Monday, the session, “Matthew Libatique, ASC: Close-up,” will feature the two-time Oscar nominee in conversation with ICG Magazine Executive Editor David Geffner about Libatique’s unique approach to lighting, color and camera movement. Produced in partnership with International Cinematographers Guild (ICG), the session will delve into the director of photography’s body of work, including “A Star is Born,” “Iron Man” and “Black Swan.”
Also at the 2019 NAB Show, ASC will celebrate its 100th anniversary on the Main Stage with the session “Full Circle – Past, Present, and Future of Cinematography,” on Wednesday, April 10. Panelists will discuss the evolving state of cinematography and how to best preserve the historical foundation of the art, while embracing the new tools and techniques that are revolutionizing the industry.
As previously announced, the new Birds of a Feather (BoF) program will bring together subject matter experts, creatives, technologists and production crews to discuss industry topics through a series of eight forums. Also at this year’s NAB Show, the Post Production World keynote will feature Oscar Award-winning editor William Goldberg.
A full lineup of NAB Show offerings curated for the content creation community can be found here.
About NAB Show
NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology.
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters.
