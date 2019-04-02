Outbrain completa la adquisición de Ligatus y anuncia un nuevo equipo de liderazgo ejecutivo para Europa

|By Business Wire
|
April 2, 2019 10:53 AM EDT
Outbrain, la plataforma líder mundial de publicidad nativa y fuentes de descubrimiento en la web abierta, anuncia que ha finalizado la adquisición de Ligatus, una plataforma de publicidad nativa europea líder que actualmente trabaja con muchos de los principales editores europeos como RTL, Le Monde y Stern.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005770/es/
Julien Mosse Managing Director Southern Europe at Outbrain, Yaron Galai Co-Founder and CEO at Outbrain, François-Xavier Préaut Managing Director France at Outbrain. (Photo: Business Wire)
Esta adquisición marca un nuevo paso hacia el objetivo de Outbrain de desarrollar su plataforma Discovery para convertirse en una solución nativa premium completa, tanto para anunciantes como para editores, y se suma a la estrategia de Outbrain de fortalecer las capacidades del grupo en medios digitales.
Esta combinación de dos plataformas nativas líderes permite a Outbrain y Ligatus combinar tecnología, datos y experiencia para impulsar la innovación y el mejor liderazgo de su clase en el mercado nativo en rápido crecimiento. Parte de esta estrategia incluye un sólido equipo de liderazgo europeo, que reúne a los líderes del sector para promover la estrategia de Outbrain.
Klaus Ludemann, director ejecutivo de Ligatus, se unirá al equipo ejecutivo de Outbrain como parte del Grupo de Estrategia y Desarrollo Corporativo.
Julien Mosse, director de operaciones de Ligatus, supervisará el sur de Europa y el Benelux como director general de esa región en Outbrain. El Sr. Mosse aportará liderazgo estratégico y un profundo conocimiento de la industria de la publicidad nativa a una región clave para el crecimiento. Bajo su liderazgo, Outbrain ampliará aún más su presencia europea en Bélgica y los Países Bajos.
Ben Doumen, un experimentado ejecutivo de medios con más de 15 años de experiencia en agencias, ayudó a lanzar Ligatus en Bélgica en 2011 y continuará en esta función como director general de Outbrain. En los Países Bajos, Nick Kalse, que se incorporó a Ligatus en 2014 y ayudó a lanzar el negocio programático para esa región, también continuará en su función de director general para los Países Bajos.
François-Xavier Préaut, de Outbrain, ha sido ascendido a director general para Francia. El Sr. Préaut se incorporó a Outbrain en 2012 para abrir la primera oficina de Outbrain en Francia y ha tenido un papel fundamental de liderazgo en su calidad de jefe de ventas en ese país y, más recientemente, desde 2016, como director regional de ventas para el sur de Europa.
Sebastiano Cappa, de Ligatus, seguirá desempeñándose como director general para Italia. El Sr. Cappa se incorporó a Ligatus en 2013 como director de ventas, donde abrió y dirigió la sucursal italiana y estuvo al frente de un equipo centrado en la participación de los socios en la publicidad nativa.
Lutz Emmerich, director nacional de Outbrain en España, continuará en este puesto. El Sr. Emmerich, un experimentado ejecutivo de tecnología y medios de comunicación, que anteriormente ocupó puestos jerárquicos en empresas como Spotify, puso en marcha las operaciones de Outbrain en España en 2012.
Liesbeth Mack-de Boer, directora general de DACH para Ligatus, continuará en el mismo puesto para Outbrain. La Sra. Mack-de Boer aporta más de 20 años de experiencia en ventas y medios de comunicación, y más recientemente en Ligatus ha sido responsable de la expansión estratégica del negocio principal de la empresa y del área de crecimiento programático nativo en Alemania, Austria y Suiza.
Al frente de este equipo de ejecutivos experimentados estará Alexander Erlmeier, director general internacional de Outbrain, responsable de todos los mercados internacionales en APAC, EMEA y LATAM. «Todos estos nuevos roles de liderazgo ayudarán a garantizar que Outbrain sea un participante sólido y estratégico en la publicidad nativa para el mercado europeo, acelerarán aún más el crecimiento año tras año, y consolidarán su excelencia en Native y Programmatic», declaró Alexander Erlmeier.
El Sr. Erlmeier se incorporó a Outbrain en 2012 y ha impulsado el negocio de DACH, como director general para Europa Central, hacia un mercado de alto crecimiento sostenible. También estableció a Outbrain como el líder del mercado en Alemania y Austria en términos de descubrimiento nativo.
David Kostman, co-director ejecutivo de Outbrain añadió: «Este es un momento crucial para Outbrain, ya que acabamos de combinar con éxito nuestras fuerzas con Ligatus. Esto amplía nuestra oferta nativa a los profesionales del marketing y fortalece nuestras relaciones con los socios editores. No tengo ninguna duda de que nuestros mercados europeos se beneficiarán en gran medida de la riqueza de la experiencia de mercado y el liderazgo de este nuevo equipo ejecutivo. Es realmente una nueva etapa en Europa para Outbrain y para la publicidad nativa».
Acerca de Outbrain
Fundada en 2006, la misión de Outbrain es crear las fuentes de descubrimiento en línea más significativas y confiables que conectan a personas, canales y comercializadores. La tecnología de publicidad nativa de Outbrain impulsa las noticias, los productos y las fuentes de información de los editores y canales más reconocidos del mundo, incluidos MSN, CNN, BBC, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Spiegel Online, El País, Stern, Brigitte, RTL, Femme Actuelle y Sky News. Outbrain tiene su sede en Nueva York y oficinas en 18 ciudades de todo el mundo. Para obtener más información, visite outbrain.com o síganos en Twitter, LinkedIn o Instagram.
