Outbrain finalise l'acquisition de Ligatus et annonce une nouvelle équipe de direction pour l'Europe

April 2, 2019 10:53 AM EDT
Outbrain, le chef de file mondial des plateformes de découverte et de publicité native sur le Web, a annoncé la finalisation de l'acquisition de Ligatus, une plateforme européenne de publicité native travaillant actuellement avec plusieurs grands éditeurs en Europe, comme RTL, Le Monde et Stern.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005771/fr/
Julien Mosse Managing Director Southern Europe at Outbrain, Yaron Galai Co-Founder and CEO at Outbrain, François-Xavier Préaut Managing Director France at Outbrain. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cette acquisition rapproche un peu plus Outbrain de son objectif de transformer sa plateforme Discovery en une solution native premium exhaustive pour les annonceurs et les éditeurs, et s'inscrit dans la stratégie d'Outbrain de renforcement des capacités du groupe dans les réseaux numériques.
Le rapprochement de deux grandes plateformes natives permet à Outbrain et Ligatus de fusionner leurs technologies, données et expertises afin de stimuler l'innovation et de générer un leadership sur un marché natif en rapide évolution. Cette stratégie prend notamment la forme d'une solide équipe de direction européenne, regroupant des dirigeants chevronnés pour déployer la stratégie d'Outbrain.
Klaus Ludemann, chef de la direction de Ligatus, intégrera l'équipe exécutive d'Outbrain, sous l'égide du groupe Strategy and Corporate Development.
Julien Mosse, responsable opérationnel de Ligatus, est nommé directeur général en charge de l'Europe du Sud et du Benelux chez Outbrain. M. Mosse appliquera son expertise stratégique et sa connaissance approfondie du secteur de la publicité native à une région de croissance clef. Sous sa direction, Outbrain renforcera sa présence européenne en Belgique et aux Pays-Bas.
Ben Doumen, un dirigeant exécutif du secteur avec plus de 15 années d'expérience dans les médias, a contribué à lancer Ligatus en Belgique en 2011 et continue à son poste de directeur général d'Outbrain. Aux Pays-Bas, Nick Kalse, qui intégra Ligatus en 2014 et contribua au lancement de l'activité programmatique pour la région, reste à son poste de directeur général pour les Pays-Bas.
François-Xavier Préaut (Outbrain) a été promu directeur général pour la France. M. Préaut intégra Outbrain en 2012 pour ouvrir le premier bureau de la société en France, et joua un rôle central de leadership en qualité de chef des ventes pour la France et, depuis 2016, en tant que directeur régional des ventes pour l'Europe du Sud.
Sebastiano Cappa (Ligatus) continue au poste de directeur général pour l'Italie. M. Cappa a rejoint Ligatus en 2013 en tant que directeur des ventes. Il a ouvert et dirigé l'antenne italienne de la société, et pris la tête d'une équipe responsable de l'engagement des partenaires en matière de publicité native.
Lutz Emmerich, responsable national pour l'Espagne chez Outbrain, continue à son poste actuel. M. Emmerich, un dirigeant chevronné des technologies et des médias, a précédemment occupé des postes de direction, notamment chez Spotify. Il lança les opérations d'Outbrain en Espagne en 2012.
Liesbeth Mack-de Boer, directrice générale de la région DACH pour Ligatus, continue à cette fonction pour Outbrain. Liesbeth Mack-de Boer apporte plus de 20 années d'expérience dans la vente et les médias. Plus récemment, chez Ligatus, elle a été en charge de l'expansion stratégique de l'activité centrale et de la croissance de la programmatique native en Allemagne, en Autriche et en Suisse.
Cette équipe de dirigeants aguerris sera dirigée par Alexander Erlmeier, directeur général international chez Outbrain, en charge de tous les marchés internationaux (APAC, EMOA et Amérique latine). "Toutes ces nouvelles fonctions de leadership garantissent qu'Outbrain est un acteur stratégique solide sur le marché européen de la publicité native, accélèrent notre croissance à douze mois, et renforcent notre excellence dans les secteurs natif et programmatique", déclare Alexander Erlmeier.
M. Erlmeier a rejoint Outbrain en 2012. Sous son impulsion en tant que directeur général pour l'Europe centrale, la région DACH est devenue un marché à croissance soutenue et durable. Il a également imposé Outbrain comme chef de file du secteur des découvertes natives en Allemagne et en Autriche.
David Kostman, co-chef de la direction d'Outbrain, ajoute: "Il s'agit d'une étape charnière pour Outbrain, qui vient tout juste d'unir ses forces avec Ligatus afin d'élargir notre offre native aux marketeurs, et de consolider les relations avec nos éditeurs partenaires. Je suis convaincu que nos marchés européens bénéficieront grandement de l'expérience et du leadership de cette nouvelle équipe exécutive. Outbrain ouvre un nouveau chapitre de son histoire en Europe et dans la publicité native."
À propos d'Outbrain
Fondé en 2006, Outbrain a pour mission de créer les flux de découverte en ligne les plus pertinents et les plus fiables qui puissent connecter une personne, un canal et un annonceur. La technologie de publicité native d'Outbrain alimente les flux d'actualités, de produits et d'informations des éditeurs et des chaînes les plus connues au monde, notamment MSN, CNN, BBC, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Spiegel Online, El País, Stern, Brigitte, RTL, Femme Actuelle et Sky News. Outbrain a son siège social à New York et dispose de bureaux dans 18 villes à travers le monde. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur outbrain.com ou suivez-nous sur Twitter, LinkedIn ou Instagram.
