Outbrain schließt Übernahme von Ligatus ab und gibt neues Führungsteam für Europa bekannt

April 2, 2019
Outbrain, die weltweit führende Discovery- und Native-Advertising-Plattform im offenen Internet, hat den Abschluss der Übernahme von Ligatus bekanntgegeben, einer führenden europäischen Native-Advertising-Plattform, die derzeit mit vielen der Premium-Publisher in Europa zusammenarbeitet, darunter RTL, Le Monde und Stern.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005772/de/
Julien Mosse Managing Director Southern Europe at Outbrain, Yaron Galai Co-Founder and CEO at Outbrain, François-Xavier Préaut Managing Director France at Outbrain. (Photo: Business Wire)
Die Übernahme ist für Outbrain ein weiterer Schritt zur Erreichung seines Ziels, aus seiner Discovery-Plattform eine umfassende native Premiumlösung für Werbetreibende und Publisher zu machen, und Teil seiner Strategie, die digitalen Medienressourcen des Konzerns zu stärken.
Die Kombination von zwei führenden nativen Plattformen erlaubt es den beiden Unternehmen, Technologie, Daten und Knowhow zu vereinen, um in dem schnell wachsenden Markt für native Werbung Innovationen voranzutreiben und die Führungsposition von Outbrain auszubauen. Dazu gehört ein starkes europäisches Führungsteam aus branchenerfahrenen Mitgliedern, die die Strategie von Outbrain umsetzen.
Klaus Ludemann, der CEO von Ligatus, wird sich als Mitglied der Strategy and Corporate Development Group dem Führungsteam von Outbrain anschließen.
Julien Mosse, der Chief Operating Officer von Ligatus, übernimmt bei Outbrain als Managing Director die Leitung in Südeuropa und den Benelux-Ländern und wird in diesen wichtigen Wachstumsregionen seine strategische Führungskompetenz und seine umfassenden Kenntnisse der Native-Advertising-Branche einbringen. Unter Mosses Führung wird Outbrain seine europäische Präsenz auf Belgien und die Niederlande auszuweiten.
Ben Doumen, eine etablierte Führungskraft in der Medienbranche mit mehr als 15 Jahren Agenturerfahrung, war an der Gründung von Ligatus in Belgien 2011 beteiligt und wird in seiner Rolle als Managing Director in Zukunft für Outbrain tätig sein. In den Niederlanden wird Nick Kalse, der 2014 zu Ligatus kam und an der Aufnahme des dortigen programmatischen Geschäfts beteiligt war, ebenfalls weiterhin seine Rolle als Managing Director ausüben.
François-Xavier Préaut wurde zum Managing Director von Outbrain in Frankreich befördert. Préaut kam 2012 zu Outbrain, um die erste Niederlassung in Frankreich zu eröffnen, und hatte als Head of Sales für Frankreich eine wichtige Führungsrolle inne. Seit 2016 ist er Director of Sales für Südeuropa.
Sebastiano Cappa von Ligatus bleibt Managing Director für Italien. Cappa kam 2013 als Sales Director zu Ligatus. Er eröffnete und leitete die italienische Niederlassung und führte ein Team mit dem Fokus auf der Unterstützung von Native-Advertising-Partnern.
Lutz Emmerich, Country Manager von Spanien für Outbrain, behält seine Rolle. Emmerich, eine erfahrene Führungskraft im Tech- und Medienbereich, hatte zuvor leitende Positionen bei verschiedenen Unternehmen inne, darunter bei Spotify. Unter seiner Führung nahm Outbrain 2012 seine Geschäftstätigkeit in Spanien auf.
Liesbeth Mack-de Boer, Managing Director von DACH für Ligatus, wird in dieser Rolle weiterhin für Outbrain tätig sein. Mack-de Boer bringt mehr als 20 Jahre Erfahrung in den Bereichen Vertrieb und Medien mit und war in der jüngeren Vergangenheit für die strategische Expansion des Kerngeschäfts von Ligatus und des programmatischen nativen Wachstumsbereichs in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz verantwortlich.
Dieses Team von erfahrenen Führungskräften wird von Alexander Erlmeier, dem International Managing Director bei Outbrain, geleitet, der für alle internationalen Märkte, einschließlich Asien-Pazifik (APAC), Europa, Nahost und Afrika (EMEA) und Lateinamerika (LATAM) verantwortlich ist. „All diese neuen Führungsrollen festigen die Stellung von Outbrain als starker und strategischer Native-Advertising-Akteur auf dem europäischen Markt. Sie beschleunigen das jährliche Wachstum und tragen zu Spitzenleistungen im nativen und programmatischen Geschäft bei“, erklärte Alexander Erlmeier.
Erlmeier ist seit 2012 bei Outbrain. Unter seiner Leitung als Managing Director für Mitteleuropa hat sich das Geschäft in Deutschland, Österreich und Schweiz (DACH) zu einem Markt mit starkem und nachhaltigem Wachstum entwickelt. Darüber hinaus hat Erlmeier Outbrain in Deutschland und Österreich als Native-Discovery-Marktführer etabliert.
David Kostman, der Co-CEO bei Outbrain, fügte hinzu: „Dies ist ein wichtiger Moment für Outbrain. Wir haben uns gerade erfolgreich mit Ligatus zusammengetan und damit unser Angebot auf Vermarkter ausgedehnt. Zudem festigt dies unsere Beziehungen mit unseren Publisher-Partnern. Ich habe keinen Zweifel daran, dass unser europäischer Markt stark von der umfassenden Erfahrung und der Kompetenz des neuen Führungsteams profitieren wird. Für Outbrain und für native Werbung hat in Europa eine völlig neue Zeit begonnen.“
Über Outbrain
Outbrain wurde 2006 mit der Mission gegründet, relevante und vertrauenswürdige Online-Discovery-Feeds zu schaffen, die Personen, Kanäle und Vermarkter miteinander verbinden. Die Native-Advertising-Technologie von Outbrain ist die Basis der Nachrichten-, Produkt- und Informations-Feeds der weltweit renommiertesten Publisher und Kanäle, darunter MSN, CNN, BBC, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Spiegel Online, El País, Stern, Brigitte, RTL, Femme Actuelle und Sky News. Outbrain mit Hauptsitz in New York unterhält Niederlassungen in 18 Städten weltweit. Erfahren Sie mehr unter outbrain.com oder folgen Sie uns auf Twitter, LinkedIn oder Instagram.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
