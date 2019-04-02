Gremlin Introduces “Continuous Chaos” with Spinnaker Integration, Helping Companies Automate Chaos Engineering Across Their CI/CD Pipelines

|By Business Wire
|
|April 2, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Gremlin, the world’s first hosted chaos engineering service, today announced a special integration with Spinnaker, the open-source continuous delivery (CD) platform built by Netflix and backed by Google, Microsoft, and Oracle. With this new partnership, DevOps teams can better prevent major downtime and outages by automating chaos experiments throughout the software delivery process and across hybrid infrastructure.
"With the rise of microservices and distributed architectures, it’s more important than ever to understand how your cloud infrastructure behaves under stress,” said Adam Jordens, Core Spinnaker Contributor and member of the Spinnaker Technical Oversight Committee. “By integrating with Gremlin, companies will be able to automate chaos engineering into their continuous delivery platform for the continual hardening and resilience of their internet systems.”
Similar to a flu shot, Gremlin provides companies with a safe, simple, and secure way to inject controlled bits of harm in order to build long-term immunity and avoid disaster. The cost of downtime is expensive, with Gartner citing average per-company figures at $5,600 per minute (over $300,000 per hour), and for top eCommerce websites that figure can be millions per hour.
Kolton Andrus, Gremlin Co-Founder and CEO, was responsible for improving the performance and reliability of Amazon’s retail website before joining Netflix as a Chaos Engineer. While at Netflix, he helped the company improve to 99.99% availability (less than an hour of total downtime per year) and built their second generation of chaos engineering tools known as F.I.T. (Fault Injection Testing) before launching Gremlin in 2016. The Gremlin team is made up of DevOps professionals from Amazon, Netflix, Google, and Dropbox; and their platform is equipped with a simple user-interface (UI), a halt button to safely rollback attacks, and industry-leading security features.
Spinnaker is an open source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform for releasing software changes with high velocity and confidence. Created at Netflix, it has been battle-tested in production by hundreds of teams over millions of deployments. It combines a powerful and flexible pipeline management system with integrations to the major cloud providers.
“Spinnaker is a key technology for automating workflows and dealing with issues of scale by streamlining the build and deploy process,” said Kolton Andrus, CEO and Co-Founder of Gremlin. “Continuous delivery is a critical part of modern software development highlighted by the recent launch of the Continuous Delivery Foundation.”
By integrating with Gremlin, users can now automate chaos experiments across multiple cloud providers including AWS EC2, Kubernetes, Google Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Google App Engine, Microsoft Azure, Openstack, and more, enabling enterprises to build more resilient software. Last month, Gremlin also announced Gremlin Free empowering anyone interested in chaos engineering to run experiments safely and securely.
About Gremlin
Gremlin is the world’s first hosted chaos engineering service with a mission to help build a more reliable internet. It turns failure into resilience by offering engineers a fully hosted solution to safely experiment on complex systems, in order to identify weaknesses before they impact customers and cause revenue loss. Founded by CEO Kolton Andrus and CTO Matthew Fornaciari in 2016, the company has since raised $26.8Million in funding from Redpoint Ventures, Index Ventures, and Amplify Partners. Existing customers include Expedia, Qualtrics, Twilio, Under Armour, and Walmart.
