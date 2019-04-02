Comcast Gives Viewers Free Access to Thousands of Movies and Shows Including Game of Thrones, This Is Us, Billions and The Hills

|By Business Wire
Comcast today announced that the seventh annual Xfinity Watchathon Week taking place from April 8 - 14 will offer thousands of free movies and shows including more than 200 complete series. Xfinity TV customers can watch any and every episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones leading up to the season eight premiere on April 14th plus catch up on other fan-favorite series such as A&E’s 60 Days In, Acorn TV’s Manhunt, EPIX’s Punk, HBO’s Veep, MTV’s The Hills, NBC’s This Is Us, and SHOWTIME®’s Billions from start to finish.
In total, thousands of TV and movie choices will be available during the weeklong free event, which has driven more than 340 million hours of on demand viewing over the last six years, and includes more than 70 networks and subscription video on demand (SVOD) services such as A&E, ABC, Acorn TV, Adult Swim, AMC Premiere, BET, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, EPIX, FOX, Hallmark Movies Now, HBO, HGTV, HISTORY Vault, Lifetime Movie Club, Paramount Network, SHOWTIME, TBS, TLC, TNT, TRU, True Royalty TV, Urban Movie Channel and VH1. Additionally, a selection of programming from networks and SVODs will be available for Internet-only customers to sample on the Xfinity Stream app and Xfinity Flex.
“Last year, our highest day of on demand viewing happened during Xfinity Watchathon Week and we are excited to once again offer this event to our customers with more great content to enjoy across networks, studios and streaming partners,” said Daniel Spinosa, Vice President, Video Entertainment Services, Comcast Cable. “As we continue to bring more of the entertainment our customers love to Xfinity TV platforms including X1, Watchathon Week is more exciting every year for both our customers and partners and its continued success is a testament to X1’s ability to make search and discovery of content fast and easy—all customers have to do is get to watching.”
This year, customers tuning in on X1 can make their Watchathon experience better than ever by:
- Turning on the “auto play” functionality within Comcast Labs to automatically start the next episode of a series once the former one ends
- Saying the voice command “Xfinity Home Watchathon” to prep the room for a viewing session by dimming all connected lights and locking connected doors if they have an Xfinity Home subscription and compatible devices
- Saying “Watchathon” to explore a personalized curated destination highlighting content recommended just for them throughout the week
- Picking up where they left off on a show or movie more quickly by saying “Continue watching Billions”
- Rewatching the most memorable moments from a series by saying for example, “Show me the episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm about Namaste”
During Watchathon Week Xfinity TV customers can:
- Get in on buzzworthy shows such as Bravo’s Southern Charm, EPIX’s Deep State, HBO’s Big Little Lies and Deadwood, TBS’s Search Party and from SHOWTIME Ray Donovan and The Affair by watching the full series before they return to TV
- Catch up on popular movies across genres such as Deadpool 2, Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, and Mamma Mia Here We Go Again on HBO; A Quiet Place and Spy Who Dumped Me on EPIX; and I Feel Pretty and The Dark Tower on SHOWTIME
- Explore almost two dozen SVODs - no sign in required- including world class mysteries, dramas, and comedies from Britain and beyond from Acorn TV; award-winning documentaries from CuriosityStream on science, history, wildlife, adventure, travel and more; Lifetime movie favorites of all genres from Lifetime Movie Club; PlayKids’s cartoons, games, books, and activities for kids aged two to eight; Stingray Qello’s full-length concerts and music documentaries; and True Royalty’s original shows and documentaries about the British Royal Family and monarchies around the world
Xfinity TV customers can enjoy Watchathon Week across devices using the Xfinity Stream app and web portal.
For more information on Watchathon Week, visit https://watchathon.xfinity.com/ or join the conversation on Twitter and Instagram by using #XfinityWatchathon and following @Xfinity. Content availability could vary across Xfinity TV platforms (X1, XfinityTV.com and the Xfinity Stream app). Of note, the full SHOWTIME service will be available on Xfinity on Demand and the Xfinity Stream app and portal for only a portion of the event - April 11 – 14.
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
