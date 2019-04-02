Global Digital Signage Market by Product, Type, Application and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
April 2, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
The "Global Digital Signage Market - Segmented by Product, Type, Application, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital signage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% over the forecast period (2018-2023).
Innovative Content & Real-time Information Sharing Possibility Creates Demand
The growth in transport networks, public infrastructure, and new commercial buildings, particularly in developing economies is creating more opportunities in this market.
Digital signage is being used in and on all modes of public transportation to attract the attention of on-the-go viewers, providing real-time location and context awareness related to traveler information and advertising. Moreover, it is fast becoming a standard in many educational facilities, with schools and corporate campuses facilitating digital signage systems.
Digital signage systems also benefit in eliminating the frequent compatibility and interoperability issues between media players and displays. Furthermore, digital signage boards are being extensively used as arrival and departure boards in airports known as Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS).
Along with all these factors, enhancement of brand awareness and perception among the global leaders is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, digital signage boards require a high amount of electricity, indirectly affecting the maintenance costs. This could hinder the growth of the market.
Commercial Use for the Digital Signage is Experiencing Upward Demand in Emerging Economies
Digital signage offers significant benefits over the traditional signage systems. The information can be changed in real-time. Multiple types of information can be run on the same display. Companies use these signboards to get attention of passers-by towards the products, whether in a busy market or a highway. In recent times, with device connectivity and AI support, advertising companies have been able to create innovative ideas to introduce new products in the market and educate customers.
Recently, Coca Cola introduced a drinkable advertisement, on TV and billboards, etc., of sharing the drink digitally and being able to taste it, which got huge attention. Such benefits of creating a buzz among the potential customers makes it a favorable destination for end users and create a huge opportunity in the market.
Key Developments
- January 2018 - NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., announced the release of two new projector models, the 30,000 Center (26,000 ANSI) lumen PH2601QL and the 40,000 Center (35,000 ANSI) lumen PH3501QL.
- October 2017 - NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. launched its new, fully commercial C Series displays, offering customers a slim profile and sleek design at an economical price point.
- September 2017 - NEC Display Solutions of America announced two new bundles for K-12 and higher education customers that combine NEC Display's E Series large format displays with the power of Intel's NUC minicomputer to make collaboration in the classroom easier than ever.
Major Players
- NEC Display Solutions Ltd.
- Panasonic Corporation
- LG Display Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Sharp Corporation
- Adflow Networks Inc.
- AU Optronics Corporation
- 3M Corporation
- Scala Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Broadsign International Inc.
- Omnivex Corporation
- Stratacache Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Digital Signage Market Insights
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Digital Signage Market Drivers
4.1.1 Augmenting Demand for OLED Displays
4.1.2 Enhancement of Brand Awareness and Perception
4.1.3 Technological Advancements and Infrastructure Expansions
4.1.4 Cost Optimization & ROI
4.2 Digital Signage Market Restraints
4.2.1 High Initial Investments
4.2.2 Lack of Standardization
5. Global Digital Signage Market Segmentation
5.1 Digital Signage Market By Product
5.1.1 Kiosks
5.1.2 Menu Boards
5.1.3 Bill Boards
5.1.4 Sign Boards
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Digital Signage Market By Type
5.2.1 LCD/LED Displays
5.2.2 OLED Displays
5.2.3 Projection Equipment
5.2.4 Media Players
5.2.5 Mount Accessories
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Digital Signage Market By Application
5.3.1 Commercial
5.3.2 Industrial
5.3.3 Institutional
5.3.4 Infrastructure
5.3.5 Others
5.4 Digital Signage Market By Region
5.4.1 North America Digital Signage Market Size (2018-2023)
5.4.2 Europe Digital Signage Market Size (2018-2023)
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Signage Market Size (2018-2023)
5.4.4 Latin America Digital Signage Market Size (2018-2023)
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Signage Market Size (2018-2023)
6. Digital Signage Market Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
6.1 NEC Display Solutions Ltd.
6.2 Panasonic Corporation
6.3 LG Display Co. Ltd.
6.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6.5 Sony Corporation
6.6 Sharp Corporation
6.7 Adflow Networks Inc.
6.8 AU Optronics Corporation
6.9 3M Corporation
6.10 Scala Inc.
6.11 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.12 Broadsign International Inc.
6.13 Omnivex Corporation
6.14 Stratacache Inc.
List not exhaustive
7. Digital Signage Market Investment Analysis
7.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions
7.2 Investor Outlook
8. Outlook of Global Digital Signage Market
