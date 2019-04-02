Outbrain conclui a aquisição da Ligatus e anuncia o novo staff de liderança executiva para a Europa

|By Business Wire
Outbrain, a plataforma líder em descoberta e publicidade na Web aberta, anunciou hoje a conclusão da aquisição da Ligatus, uma plataforma de publicidade nativa, líder na Europa que trabalha atualmente com várias grandes editoras da Europa, como RTL, Le Monde e Stern.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005828/pt/
Julien Mosse Managing Director Southern Europe at Outbrain, Yaron Galai Co-Founder and CEO at Outbrain, François-Xavier Préaut Managing Director France at Outbrain. (Photo: Business Wire)
Essa aquisição marca mais um passo em direção ao objetivo da Outbrain de desenvolver sua plataforma Discovery para uma solução nativa especial abrangente tanto para anunciantes quanto para editoras, e dar continuidade à estratégia da Outbrain de fortalecer as capacidades do grupo em mídia digital.
Essa combinação de duas plataformas nativas líderes no mercado permite que a Outbrain e a Ligatus combinem tecnologia, dados e experiência para impulsionar a inovação e excelência em liderança no mercado nativo em rápido crescimento. Parte dessa estratégia inclui uma forte equipe de liderança europeia, reunindo líderes experientes do setor para impulsionar a estratégia da Outbrain.
O CEO da Ligatus, Klaus Ludemann, se unirá ao staff executivo da Outbrain como parte do Grupo de Desenvolvimento Corporativo e Estratégia.
O diretor de Operações da Ligatus, Julien Mosse, supervisionará o sul da Europa e Benelux como diretor-gerente dessa região da Outbrain. O Sr. Mosse trará liderança estratégica e profundo conhecimento de setor de publicidade nativa para uma região-chave no crescimento. A Outbrain, sob sua liderança, expandirá ainda mais sua presença na Europa, na Bélgica e na Holanda.
Ben Doumen, experiente executivo de meios de comunicação com mais de 15 anos de experiência em agências, ajudou a lançar a Ligatus na Bélgica em 2011 e continuará nessa função como diretor-gerente da Outbrain. Na Holanda, Nick Kalse, que iniciou sua trajetória na Ligatus em 2014 e ajudou a lançar o negócio programático nessa região, também continuará na função de diretor-gerente nesse país.
François-Xavier Préaut, da Outbrain, foi promovido a diretor-gerente para a França. O Sr. Préaut entrou na Outbrain em 2012 abrindo o primeiro escritório da Outbrain na França, desempenhando um papel de liderança fundamental na sua função de diretor de Vendas para a França e, mais recentemente, diretor regional de Vendas no sul da Europa desde 2016.
Sebastiano Cappa, da Ligatus, continuará como diretor-gerente para a Itália. O Sr. Cappa entrou na Ligatus em 2013 como diretor de Vendas, onde abriu e dirigiu a filial italiana e gerenciou uma equipe focada no engajamento de parceiros para publicidade nativa.
Como atual diretor regional da Espanha para a Outbrain, Lutz Emmerich continuará desempenhando essa função. O Sr. Emmerich, um executivo experiente em tecnologia e meios de comunicação que ocupou funções sêniores anteriores em empresas como a Spotify, lançou em 2012 as operações da Outbrain na Espanha.
Liesbeth Mack-de Boer, diretora-gerente da DACH para a Ligatus, continuará desempenhando essa função na Outbrain. Com mais de 20 anos de experiência em Vendas e Meios de Comunicação, e mais recentemente na Ligatus, a Sra. Mack-de Boer tem sido responsável pela expansão estratégica dos principais negócios da empresa e pela área de crescimento nativo programático na Alemanha, Áustria e Suíça.
Liderando essa equipe de executivos experientes estará Alexander Erlmeier, diretor-gerente internacional da Outbrain, responsável por todos os mercados internacionais na área da APAC, EMEA e LATAM. "Todos esses papéis de liderança recém-criados garantirão que a Outbrain seja uma participante forte e estratégica na publicidade nativa para o mercado europeu, acelerando ainda mais o crescimento ano após ano e solidificando sua excelência nos campos nativo e programático", disse Alexander Erlmeier.
O Sr. Erlmeier entrou na Outbrain em 2012 e transformou o negócio da DACH como diretor-gerente para a Europa Central em um mercado de crescimento alto e sustentável. Também estabeleceu a Outbrain como líder de mercado na Alemanha e Áustria para descoberta nativa.
David Kostman, CEO adjunto da Outbrain acrescentou: “Este é um momento crucial para a Outbrain, já que acabamos de combinar nossas forças com a Ligatus, o que expande a oferta nativa para os profissionais de marketing e fortalece o relacionamento com nossos parceiros publicitários. Não tenho dúvidas de que os mercados europeus serão grandemente beneficiados pela riqueza de experiência de mercado e liderança desse novo staff executivo. É verdadeiramente um novo dia na Europa para a Outbrain e para a publicidade”.
Sobre a Outbrain
Fundada em 2006, a missão da Outbrain é criar os feeds de descoberta online mais significativos e confiáveis que conectam uma pessoa, um canal e um profissional de marketing. A tecnologia de publicidade nativa da Outbrain potencializar os feeds de notícias, produtos e informações das editoras e canais mais reconhecidos do mundo, entre eles a MSN, CNN, BBC, The Washington Post, The Guardian, Spiegel Online, El País, Stern, Brigitte, RTL, Femme Actuelle e a Sky News. A Outbrain está sediada em New York e tem escritórios em 18 cidades em todo o mundo. Saiba mais em outbrain.com ou siga-nos emTwitter, LinkedIn ou Instagram.
###
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005828/pt/
